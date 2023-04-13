 Skip to content
(KMPH San Joaquin Valley)   Suspects leave Target with over $3,500 in Lego toy sets. Authorities are asking anyone who may recognize the people in the surveillance photos to call crime stoppers. Target and the authorities are hoping both of the stolen sets will be recovered   (kmph.com) divider line
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Leave them barefoot in the dark.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Leave them barefoot in the dark.
[Fark user image 720x480]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Target steals more from its employees than all retail theft & robberies combined. Clearly we need to steal much, MUCH more from them.
 
skyotter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oblig:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yoyopro
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It is not often that you see the word Lego used properly on fark.
It is always "LEGO", never "Legos". There are multiple lego blocks, of many different sizes. All of them together are lego blocks. It isn't my fault that the word Lego is used that way. I used to work for a company that sold huge amounts of them, and we had our instructions from the company. The instructions included something like "Oh, you have always called them legos, so you'll keep on doing that. Fine, you're fired."
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So, how many sets is that 3?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

yoyopro: It is not often that you see the word Lego used properly on fark.
It is always "LEGO", never "Legos". There are multiple lego blocks, of many different sizes. All of them together are lego blocks. It isn't my fault that the word Lego is used that way. I used to work for a company that sold huge amounts of them, and we had our instructions from the company. The instructions included something like "Oh, you have always called them legos, so you'll keep on doing that. Fine, you're fired."


It's like living in Michigan, Meijer, Meijers. To tired to argue.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

yoyopro: It is not often that you see the word Lego used properly on fark.
It is always "LEGO", never "Legos". There are multiple lego blocks, of many different sizes. All of them together are lego blocks. It isn't my fault that the word Lego is used that way. I used to work for a company that sold huge amounts of them, and we had our instructions from the company. The instructions included something like "Oh, you have always called them legos, so you'll keep on doing that. Fine, you're fired."


Go walk on a sea of lego.
 
smilingcorpse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

blondambition: So, how many sets is that 3?


I get not reading the article, but now we're not even reading the headline?
 
rpm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

blondambition: So, how many sets is that 3?


4 or 5 (no, not kidding. The AT-AT and Millennium Falcon are $850)
 
SeriousTube
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

yoyopro: It is not often that you see the word Lego used properly on fark.
It is always "LEGO", never "Legos". There are multiple lego blocks, of many different sizes. All of them together are lego blocks. It isn't my fault that the word Lego is used that way. I used to work for a company that sold huge amounts of them, and we had our instructions from the company. The instructions included something like "Oh, you have always called them legos, so you'll keep on doing that. Fine, you're fired."


You probably also pronounce the image type as jiff  even though hardly anyone else does.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

yoyopro: It is not often that you see the word Lego used properly on fark.
It is always "LEGO", never "Legos". There are multiple lego blocks, of many different sizes. All of them together are lego blocks. It isn't my fault that the word Lego is used that way. I used to work for a company that sold huge amounts of them, and we had our instructions from the company. The instructions included something like "Oh, you have always called them legos, so you'll keep on doing that. Fine, you're fired."


LEtitGO
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 minute ago  

169th Cousin: Leave them barefoot in the dark.
[Fark user image image 720x480]


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

169th Cousin: Leave them barefoot in the dark.
[Fark user image 720x480]


Whoa whoa hey now - 8th amendment FFS!
 
yoyopro
‘’ less than a minute ago  
169th Cousin: "It's like living in Michigan, Meijer, Meijers. To tired to argue."

I have lived in MI, long ago. I'm certain that the employees are encouraged to pronounce it correctly. They won't bother arguing it with you either. If a customer came to me while I was demonstrating, and asked for a box of legos, I'd hand over a Lego box. You can call them candy cane wish come true blocks, I wasn't too tired to explain, but I understand that many people are too tired to listen. I'm not willing to get fired for that.
 
