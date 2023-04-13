 Skip to content
(Boston 25 News)   There are low-flying helicopters over Boston or any other big city every weekend, so we'd better run an article reassuring residents that THIS weekend's helicopters are working for a secret government agency, scanning for unusual radiation   (boston25news.com) divider line
27
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How can tell if it's terrorist activity or just normal background from Chelsea?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Just a reminder to all the parents out there: let's talk about safety when taking your children out to play in the scrublands and the sand wastes. You need to give them plenty of water, make sure there's a shade tree in the area, and keep an eye on the helicopter colors.
Are the unmarked helicopters circling the area black? Probably World Government. Not a good area for play that day.
Are they blue? That's the Sheriff's Secret Police. They'll keep a good eye on your kids, and hardly ever take one.
Are they painted with complex murals depicting birds of prey diving? No one knows what those helicopters are, or what they want. Do not play in the area. Return to your home and lock the doors until a Sheriff's Secret Policeman leaves a carnation on your porch to indicate that the danger has passed. Cover your ears to blot out the screams.
Also remember: Gatorade is basically soda, so give your kids plain old water and maybe some orange slices when they play."
-Welcome to Nightvale Ep. 1, "Pilot"
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just once.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Henry Hill seen nervously looking out car window while circling the block.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would seem to me, better to just drive around on the surface with radiation detection equipment.

Or are they looking for radioactive gas leaks?

This just looks like security theater.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The NNSA choppers, which are equipped with radiation-sensing technology, will fly in a grid pattern over the areas at 150 feet above the ground at a speed of about 80 mph, officials said.

That is very low. Gonna sound like they're about to land in your yard.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2nd time I used this photo today


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: It would seem to me, better to just drive around on the surface with radiation detection equipment.


Sure, Jan. Let's see how well that grid pattern works on the Boston street layout.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably a bad day to have a Nuclear Stress Test, then.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were a hostile nation 🇨🇳  I would detonate an EMP over an area where there are a lot of colleges.

This would disrupt so much research and render billions in scientific equipment useless.
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prep for arresting the leaker?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think they're just testing the new invisible chemtrail mixture. Since you can't see it, you can release it at lower altitudes.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: I would detonate an EMP over an area where there are a lot of colleges.


Nah. find out where Facebook's HQ is.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You only need to start worrying when they start strafing runs of the lower residential blocks.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the heck are they looking for? Basically the only type of radiation one could detect from the air would be a high energy gamma emitter like Co60. But anything like that could easily be picked up by handheld detectors.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: 2nd time I used this photo today


[Fark user image 600x379]


The first time was in the miniskirt thread, and the chopper is over you and your girlfriend at the time?

/I keed
//I keed
///I love Steklo Fark CSB Time
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: What the heck are they looking for? Basically the only type of radiation one could detect from the air would be a high energy gamma emitter like Co60. But anything like that could easily be picked up by handheld detectors.


They lost the tesseract again?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen the black unmarked helicopters.  Two of them or the same one twice.  During the search for the marathon bombers, the Feds and state law enforcement set up a command post at the Arsenal Mall parking lot in Watertown.  The unmarked helicopters were probably flying people back and forth from Boston.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Everything is a conspiracy

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Nightjars
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Can they give me a ride to work while they perform their duties?  'Cause traffic sucks.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
bdc2020.o0bc.comView Full Size
Suspicious object found.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Black helicopters are real.  X-Files and shiat, Roswell style!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's not the black helicopters you need to worry about. You can see those.

It's the invisible ones that are a problem.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It's not the black helicopters you need to worry about. You can see those.

It's the invisible ones that are a problem.


Didn't Airwolf have a stealth mode that did that?
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Gyrfalcon: It's not the black helicopters you need to worry about. You can see those.

It's the invisible ones that are a problem.

Didn't Airwolf have a stealth mode that did that?


If it did, I missed that episode.  Dammit.

mistahtom: If I were a hostile nation 🇨🇳  I would detonate an EMP over an area where there are a lot of colleges.

This would disrupt so much research and render billions in scientific equipment useless.


Given the colleges in Boston - well, Cambridge - there's probably an inadvertent EMP or three each week already.

/mens et maKZZZRT
 
Rindred
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
