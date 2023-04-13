 Skip to content
(Rolling Stone)   Serial cereal suing not OK with OK Go   (rollingstone.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is my favorite of all their videos.  The way it escalates is amazing.  I'm also a sucker for tracking shots.

OK Go - I Won't Let You Down - Official Video
Youtube u1ZB_rGFyeU
 
BigDun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw them live in a small venue in Seattle a couple of years ago (pre-pandemic) and they were amazing. Well worth getting out of the house for.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: This is my favorite of all their videos.


I liked the Rube Goldberg one

OK Go - This Too Shall Pass - Rube Goldberg Machine - Official Video
Youtube qybUFnY7Y8w
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black flag, red kross, Kleenex and many other bands had similar issues but true companies came first and most likely won out based on that. In this case though the band came first so it should be pretty cut and dry that big cereal can go fark itself.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Post would be okay with it if I started a band called Honey Bunches of Oats!, right?  Nah, didn't think so.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Psssh, OK Go have it easy. You want to talk about a band being bullied into nonexistence, let's talk about the Silver Apples (arguably the first electronic music band).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: This is my favorite of all their videos.  The way it escalates is amazing.  I'm also a sucker for tracking shots.

[YouTube video: OK Go - I Won't Let You Down - Official Video]


The one they shot on the vomit comet was pretty cool, especially when you watch the making-of video afterwards.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As the father of two young kids, musician Damian Kulash wasn't all that impressed by the idea of a milk-free, instant cereal. "I'm very conscious about what goes into those two little bodies," he says. "Cereal as it already exists is just puffed-rice sugar bombs. But they somehow found a way to make it even more synthetic and processed.


Someone's a C&H fan

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, they poked the bear first (I can't reread, hitting a paywall) and now are mad the bear is keeping them in court?
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm looking forward to Kashi suing Post for using their trademark GO, followed by the Kardashians suing Kashi for not sucking as much as them, or whatever the legal equivalent some lawyers will make up.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: So, they poked the bear first (I can't reread, hitting a paywall) and now are mad the bear is keeping them in court?


Yes. And they are discovering that a multinational breakfast cereal conglomerate has much more money to spend on lawyers than a nearly forgotten indie band.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wessoman: stuhayes2010: So, they poked the bear first (I can't reread, hitting a paywall) and now are mad the bear is keeping them in court?

Yes. And they are discovering that a multinational breakfast cereal conglomerate has much more money to spend on lawyers than a nearly forgotten indie band.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Hello? Yes, I represent OK GO. Do you have a few moments to go over their case? Can we settle of our court?
 
Dromaeosaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always been partial to the video for the first song of theirs I heard.

OK Go - Get Over It (Official Music Video)
Youtube 3BxfpbyV-uc


Pretty good song.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

InfoFreako: So Post would be okay with it if I started a band called Honey Bunches of Oats!, right?  Nah, didn't think so.


My new cover band will be Honey Bunches of Hall and Oates.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The idea that anyone can confuse a breakfast cereal packaging with a band that was famous once... Just being on the brawndo
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just call the cereal Go Post.
 
SalmonberryPie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mine didn't have a paywall. (?) Anyway...

The band existed first, created in the late 90's. The cereal company did a video with them 10 years later (that sputtered and disappeared into obscurity). And now, the cereal company forgot all about that and has a product with the same name as the band. The band brought it to the company's attention and the company promptly chose to bully them in court.
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Every so often, we get to see the raw awfulness of capitalism. This issue, for instance, is a prime example of a corporation deciding they can steal whatever they want, so long as they can wear down the opposition by outspending them in court.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fuhfuhfuh: Every so often, we get to see the raw awfulness of capitalism. This issue, for instance, is a prime example of a corporation deciding they can steal whatever they want, so long as they can wear down the opposition by outspending them in court.


Or in other words.

Justice is for the rich.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Louis Toolz: Just call the cereal Go Post.


On the Go

Waiting for Go dot

whatever
 
joeskunk
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm not really sure they "stole" anything, I'm a fan fwiw but they're not in competing markets. If OK GO wants to start making their own cereal then there will be a conflict, not until then.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If I saw that product I would think OK Go the band was involved somehow.  I haven't paid much attention in print to the styling of the name of either entity.

At the bare minimum it seems to me at least that Post is aware of the value of the association of the band's goodwill and reputation as clever and fun.

I would be pretty upset with Post if I were OK Go, obvious legal bullying notwithstanding.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Apple   The Beatles company
Apple   The computer company


Two separate companies, doing two separate things, yet one had to yield to the other.
 
NDP2 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

steklo: foo monkey: This is my favorite of all their videos.

I liked the Rube Goldberg one

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/qybUFnY7Y8w]


It's good but The Bravery previously did the Rube Goldberg concept better.
The Bravery - An Honest Mistake (Official Music Video)
Youtube O8vzbezVru4
 
phedex
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Imaginativescreenname: Black flag, red kross, Kleenex and many other bands had similar issues but true companies came first and most likely won out based on that. In this case though the band came first so it should be pretty cut and dry that big cereal can go fark itself.


Exactly.  The band isn't hugely popular but it's not like they're unknown. They've been around forever and have some iconic videos.  Does the cereal company not have anyone who checks references before making a new brand?

It's roughly equivalent to someone making like... a line of frozen dinners and branding them "jamiroquai".
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NDP2: It's good but The Bravery previously did the Rube Goldberg concept better.


Thanks for sharing!

That was cool and I liked the song too!
 
blodyholy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sheesh, that Post clan haven't gotten over the losses suffered at the hands of Kellogg at Battle Creek in '07 (19, that is)!

Buncha' litigatin' grape nuts!
 
