 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WMUR New Hampshire)   "Imma gonna shoot up the school", says man standing outside of a high school with a gun on social media. How the high school got a gun on social media yet to be determined   (wmur.com) divider line
23
    More: Dumbass, High school, Threat, Law enforcement, Police, Fear, Anger, Crime, Law enforcement agency  
•       •       •

715 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2023 at 4:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yet another moron taken off the streets. He literally is asking to be arrested.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Yet another moron taken off the streets. He literally is asking to be arrested.


I'd call it a win as far as this shiat goes - nobody got shot and the dumbfark is in the clink

/utter loss that it's happening at all
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 hour ago  
High Schools have rights too you know.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully enough of a red flag that touching a gun is a criminal offense for the rest of his life.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there something going on in jail to make people want to just go into it? Are they throwing a party
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do or do not, there is no threat.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not this dude's first rodeo with the legal system.  Last time was for flipping a car full of people while driving:
https://news.rochesternh.gov/police-make-arrests-for-accident-on-old-dover-road-on-3-3-20/

Something tells me Kyle's life isn't going great and he just decided to say 'fark it' and make it worse.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't shoot his way into the school. 
Standing outside with a gun
It's a small step forward.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why do I hear every post in Butters' voice
 
Birnone
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Is there something going on in jail to make people want to just go into it? Are they throwing a party


Hello Dad, I'm In Jail
Youtube vJEwo_gwO9M
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Is there something going on in jail to make people want to just go into it? Are they throwing a party


Their wife, kids, and family aren't there. Never mind the coworkers, neighbors, that jerk waitress at the egg & pancake place.  shiat.
If we gave people paid time off that didn't effect their job, we probably would have less of this.  But. We like the blood letting. And the blood lust. Because we're all butt hurt.
 
Dryad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

olorin604: Hopefully enough of a red flag that touching a gun is a criminal offense for the rest of his life.


White, male, conservative. Probation and/or counseling.
Actual penalties and removal of rights is for those -other- people.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And we all know exactly how he votes.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'll go ahead and quote it..


"Social Media is a curse upon this nation."
 
0z79
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Know what's really screwy? We're just now beginning to consider the possibility of maybe prosecuting stuff like this as acts of terrorism, or making terroristic threats... we should've been sending them to Camp X-Ray from the drop.
 
assjuice
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Imma gonna"? He can't even speak incorrectly right.
 
Fano
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

assjuice: "Imma gonna"? He can't even speak incorrectly right.


"Ah'm fittin' ta "
 
knobmaker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
To be fair, subby, when I was a kid, you could order a military rifle from an ad in the back of a comic book, and the postman would bring it to your door.

My point, if I have one, is that this has always been a country with plenty of guns.  But the first big massacre I can remember was the UT tower shooting.  And it was a big big deal.

Now similar slaughters seem to occur every few days.

Something other than the availability of guns has changed.  The prevailing attitude towards open unadorned violence is very different now.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Was it a post in a closed chat, that will get you arrested in Florida, but only if you're 13 and autistic.
 
0z79
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

knobmaker: To be fair, subby, when I was a kid, you could order a military rifle from an ad in the back of a comic book, and the postman would bring it to your door.

My point, if I have one, is that this has always been a country with plenty of guns.  But the first big massacre I can remember was the UT tower shooting.  And it was a big big deal.

Now similar slaughters seem to occur every few days.

Something other than the availability of guns has changed.  The prevailing attitude towards open unadorned violence is very different now.


Told my old-school, West Texas-born father about open carry with one in the chamber: "That's just asinine! What kinda jackass.." continue for a good, solid minute.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think there is a group of Nazis operating in Portsmouth now. Not sure if this dude is part of it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

knobmaker: To be fair, subby, when I was a kid, you could order a military rifle from an ad in the back of a comic book, and the postman would bring it to your door.

My point, if I have one, is that this has always been a country with plenty of guns.  But the first big massacre I can remember was the UT tower shooting.  And it was a big big deal.

Now similar slaughters seem to occur every few days.

Something other than the availability of guns has changed.  The prevailing attitude towards open unadorned violence is very different now.


That is simple.  It is scaling up.  The USA is 400 million fools. A percentage of them feel like tower shooter and the Fiesta parade shooter.
/
But. Also. We have a violent culture.
And we use passive threats of violence to push each other around.
And. Lastly guns and the marketing have gotten way too cool.
Enjoy the closed caskets? We will do nothing.   No one cares.
 
Speef
‘’ 1 minute ago  

olorin604: Hopefully enough of a red flag that touching a gun is a criminal offense for the rest of his life.


Yes, telling him it's illegal to have a gun will definitely cause him to not do a bunch of murders.

Maybe they should be double-safe and also make doing a bunch of murders illegal, just in case.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.