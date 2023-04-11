 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Tip 1: Don't die
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dude was 25 when he started practicing. I guess training requirements have increased more than a little over his lifespan.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've had an epic life for 50 years.  I'm not cocky enough to think this will/should stay like this for an other 50
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Tip 2, don't be sad
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'd rather get medical care from someone taking freshman anatomy and physiology than this farking geezer
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
46 in a couple of weeks and I'm about done, so good on him I guess.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
5 things I never do to live a long, happy life

I guess he's just been lucky so far, and should start doing them.
 
mod3072
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My former dentist (and my mother's former boss) practiced dentistry well into his 80's. At one point he literally dropped dead on top of the patient he was working on. His dental clinic was attached to the local hospital, and they were able to get a crash cart there almost immediately and revived him. Once he recovered from being farking dead for a few minutes, he went right back to work, albeit part time. I don't remember at exactly what age he finally retired, but I know he was pushing 90. Physically he was still in pretty good shape, but his mind started to slip.

/csb
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Tip 7: Keep getting yourself posted as a repeat daily, you'll never die
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
For more helpful tips, we turn now to our longevity correspondent, Harry Flanagan.
...Harry?

..HARRY??
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

edmo: Dude was 25 when he started practicing. I guess training requirements have increased more than a little over his lifespan.


My understanding is that, today, you can fast track a doctor education and be done in 7 years. So if a person left high school at 18 and immediately entered the fast track program, they could be practicing at 25.

Granted, I'm not a doctorb, so this could be wrong, and also you're probably right: training was likely more lax 75 years ago.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's times like this when I respect other countries where retirement at a reasonable age is the norm. Good on this guy that he made it to 100 but he shouldn't be practicing medicine. Or driving a car. or a lot of other things.
 
djZorbof
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My spine is collapsing at 40 from DDD. Massive kidney stones keep forming and constant bladder infections. Colitis all up and down the intestines. Living to 100 would be a nightmare. Probably 50 years as a quadriplegic.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
According to my 90 year old Alzheimer's dad.

- Be rich, don't be poor.
- Have some kind of grandfathered health care plan that pays everything, and hasn't available since 1970 or whatever.
- Tell everyone that you're still sharp as a tack, believe it, repeated it every ten minutes.
- Be kind to everyone, unless you're raging at them.  Forget the rage part quickly, remember that everyone loves you, everyone.
- Hold onto all your money.  Dole out the big bucks at birthdays and shiat, that $20 will make the kids love you.  - Save up that birthday money and buy a big American car or something.  You're welcome.
- Never consider your privilege to be privilege.  If you can't manage to time travel to 1970 to grab that kickass health insurance, that's a moral failing on your part.
- Everyone wants to hear you parrot the Fox News talking points, especially the poor old ladies working for crap pay taking care of him.

FML
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
For every person that won't retire, there's 1,000 that won't be able to retire
 
Russ1642
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Might as well repeat my post from the last time we had this exact thread:

World's Oldest Neurosurgeon Turns 100
Youtube mSt1m4NFUl8
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

neongoats: 46 in a couple of weeks and I'm about done, so good on him I guess.


Travel.

I'm 46 and banging girls half my age by traveling around the world.

I just had an 18 year old Filipina and she didn't even want any money, just wanted my time.

Enjoy your 40s.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm doomed.

I do pretty much everything he said to avoid, especially the part about wasting my knowledge.

I do that here on Fark.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: neongoats: 46 in a couple of weeks and I'm about done, so good on him I guess.

Travel.

I'm 46 and banging girls half my age by traveling around the world.

I just had an 18 year old Filipina and she didn't even want any money, just wanted my time.

Enjoy your 40s.


So...to enjoy life in my 40's tip #37

Don't get married?

/lower lumbar disc bulge + arthritis does not make for sexy fun times, unless one has a bottomless pit of ibuprofin.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Wine Sipping Elitist: neongoats: 46 in a couple of weeks and I'm about done, so good on him I guess.

Travel.

I'm 46 and banging girls half my age by traveling around the world.

I just had an 18 year old Filipina and she didn't even want any money, just wanted my time.

Enjoy your 40s.

So...to enjoy life in my 40's tip #37

Don't get married?

/lower lumbar disc bulge + arthritis does not make for sexy fun times, unless one has a bottomless pit of ibuprofin.


"don't get married"

Well, if you can't find a good one, then yes.

And my buddy had hernia surgery and the girls are for entertainment and companionship, with your own special definition of entertainment and companionship. He just talks to them and I don't judge him. He downs ibuprofen and aspirin like candy. He likes certain personalities, and good for him.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

*private message*

Bro, come to the Philippines to heal. The women here are like actually nice to you

Travel.

I'm 46 and banging girls half my age by traveling around the world.

I just had an 18 year old Filipina and she didn't even want any money, just wanted my time.

Enjoy your 40s.

So...to enjoy life in my 40's tip #37

Don't get married?

/lower lumbar disc bulge + arthritis does not make for sexy fun times, unless one has a bottomless pit of ibuprofin.


*private message*

Bro, come to the Philippines to heal. The women here are like actually nice to you
 
