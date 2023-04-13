 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   "Hello, rental car agency? We, um forgot something in the car we returned and need to come back and pick it up, ok? Oh, by the way...Could you not look inside to see what it is and PLEASE don't call the police? KTHXBYE"   (soranews24.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Half an ounce of spliff?  Here the cops would just toss that in the trash rather than fill out a form.
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Half an ounce of spliff?  Here the cops would just toss that in the trash rather than fill out a form.


Here, it would be no more complicated than retrieving a forgotten cel phone or diaper bag
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob_Laublaw: feckingmorons: Half an ounce of spliff?  Here the cops would just toss that in the trash rather than fill out a form.

Here, it would be no more complicated than retrieving a forgotten cel phone or diaper bag


It would never even get to the cops.  The guys who bring the rental car around would dispose of the evidence themselves.  If you're lucky, they might even wait until after their shift to do it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Half an ounce of spliff?  Here the cops would just toss that in the trash rather than fill out a form.


What?!  No, they wouldn't. They love making big busts, just like this one


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's enough devils lettuce the kill every man woman and child in Japan twice before they even hit the floor
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB


I used to clean commercial aircraft as a young adult at a small municipal airport in the early 80's.

One day while cleaning up one of the seat pockets, I find an ounce of pot.  Stupid me, holds it up.

"Wow! Look what I found!"

and sure enough....one of the stewardesses comes up behind me...

"oh, that's mine!"

crap.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
csb: I was getting my mom's car repaired and they gave me a loaner on the interim. I discovered a huge bag of white powder underneath the seat. It almost felt like a set up. I ditched that unknown substance as soon as possible into public trash. Drug traffickers be sloppy with their stash
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It always pays to have a good memory.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pot/ what a farked up country. like the US in too many ways
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only users lose drugs.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: csb: I was getting my mom's car repaired and they gave me a loaner on the interim. I discovered a huge bag of white powder underneath the seat. It almost felt like a set up. I ditched that unknown substance as soon as possible into public trash. Drug traffickers be sloppy with their stash


This is why you find me dumpster digging at rental car agencies and car dealerships.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A half ounce?
Or as it will now be known, a nice tip for the lot attendants <chuckle>
 
Eddie Hazel's E string
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

buster_v: Only users lose drugs.


teamusa.orgView Full Size


qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size


Images of two demonstrable not-losers ;-)
I'll spare you the thousands of other counter-examples.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Dime trifecta still in play.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Eddie Hazel's E string: buster_v: Only users lose drugs.

[teamusa.org image 300x400]

[qph.cf2.quoracdn.net image 602x477]

Images of two demonstrable not-losers ;-)
I'll spare you the thousands of other counter-examples.


Well, you know, racism and stuff.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

steklo: CSB


I used to clean commercial aircraft as a young adult at a small municipal airport in the early 80's.

One day while cleaning up one of the seat pockets, I find an ounce of pot.  Stupid me, holds it up.

"Wow! Look what I found!"

and sure enough....one of the stewardesses comes up behind me...

"oh, that's mine!"

crap.


Ha!
Similar story for me in High School....Shuffling into English class with my head down i see a baggie of weed. I quickly reached down and grabbed it. Shared it with my weed-smoking friend later...Though he wound up smoking most of it.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

steklo: feckingmorons: Half an ounce of spliff?  Here the cops would just toss that in the trash rather than fill out a form.

What?!  No, they wouldn't. They love making big busts, just like this one


[Fark user image image 828x769]


Those brave officers saved the lives of 1000 Beckys that day
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Friend that cleaned out cars at enterprise found it all, including handguns, when doing clean outs.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
 CSB:

My brother's friend drops off a rented car, then calls him to say he "left his sunglasses" in the car and could we get them for him.

So we drive downtown Chicago and my bro goes into the store, goes to the car, and comes back to my car. He shows me what was in the sunglasses holder.

"Look at this, it's an ounce of heroin! It's like $100,000 right here"

Just then, "WHOOP WHOOP" a cop car turns on the lights behind me. We both sh*t a brick and my bro throws the H out of the window out of pure instinct. The cop steps on the gas and goes around us. Whew

"Crap, lil bro. We have to go back for that stuff. He aid they would kill my friend if it was lost"

So we had to drive back around downtown, looking into sewers, trying to find a ball of aluminum foil of heroin. We found it and got the hell out of there

END
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

steklo: feckingmorons: Half an ounce of spliff?  Here the cops would just toss that in the trash rather than fill out a form.

What?!  No, they wouldn't. They love making big busts, just like this one


[Fark user image image 828x769]


That's not what Google shows when I search Big Bust
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Ha!
Similar story for me in High School....Shuffling into English class with my head down i see a baggie of weed. I quickly reached down and grabbed it. Shared it with my weed-smoking friend later...Though he wound up smoking most of it.


CSB

NORMFest  Chapel Hill, NC 1999

My band was playing at the NORMfest with a whole host of other bands on a private farm for an entire weekend.

Nothing but pot heads, which was nice...anyway. As I am walking I see this really cool pipe in the shape of a dragon. I pick it up and put it in my pocket. I continue walking.

I run into the lead guitarist for Vibe Merchant (a band we played with) and he and I start talking about pot.

"Hey Stek, I got some pot but can't smoke it. I don't have anything to smoke it with, do you?"

So I go in my pocket and pull out this cool dragon pipe.

"Hey, where did you get this? I just lost one just like it an hour ago"

I wound up giving it him. Didn't matter, I had other pipes at home.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

chitownmike: That's not what Google shows when I search Big Bust


Just for S&G's I work from home and I am going to see what I get when I do a GIS for big bust.


BRB.


oh my....


LOL
 
chitownmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Eddie Hazel's E string: buster_v: Only users lose drugs.

[teamusa.org image 300x400]

[qph.cf2.quoracdn.net image 602x477]

Images of two demonstrable not-losers ;-)
I'll spare you the thousands of other counter-examples.


I don't think you read what you quoted very carefully... are you high?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: CSB:

My brother's friend drops off a rented car, then calls him to say he "left his sunglasses" in the car and could we get them for him.

So we drive downtown Chicago and my bro goes into the store, goes to the car, and comes back to my car. He shows me what was in the sunglasses holder.

"Look at this, it's an ounce of heroin! It's like $100,000 right here"

Just then, "WHOOP WHOOP" a cop car turns on the lights behind me. We both sh*t a brick and my bro throws the H out of the window out of pure instinct. The cop steps on the gas and goes around us. Whew

"Crap, lil bro. We have to go back for that stuff. He aid they would kill my friend if it was lost"

So we had to drive back around downtown, looking into sewers, trying to find a ball of aluminum foil of heroin. We found it and got the hell out of there

END


CSB

Centereach, NY

National Lampoon's Vacation had just come out in the movies. So me and two friend decided to go see it. We stop off each get a 6 pack and my one friend Robert has hash.

So stupid me parks behind the theatre and we throw the hash in a bowl and crack some beers.

Sure enough....lights and sirens behind me behind the theatre.
Robert tosses what's left of the hash into the alley. The cops don't see this.

Long story short...

We get arrested for the hash the cops finds in the car (bowl was under my seat) Appearance tickets. so no need to be hauled into jail, but Robert is mad and demands I drive him home. I do.

My other friend Darryl tells me to go back to the alley and pick up whatever Robert tossed out.

Sure enough, it was still there.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Eddie Hazel's E string: buster_v: Only users lose drugs.

[teamusa.org image 300x400]

[qph.cf2.quoracdn.net image 602x477]

Images of two demonstrable not-losers ;-)
I'll spare you the thousands of other counter-examples.

I don't think you read what you quoted very carefully... are you high?


Unlikely.  High farkers found Buster's comment hilarious.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: Bob_Laublaw: feckingmorons: Half an ounce of spliff?  Here the cops would just toss that in the trash rather than fill out a form.

Here, it would be no more complicated than retrieving a forgotten cel phone or diaper bag

It would never even get to the cops.  The guys who bring the rental car around would dispose of the evidence themselves.  If you're lucky, they might even wait until after their shift to do it.


Yeah, that is the kind of can-do attitude workers need!
 
