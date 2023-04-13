 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Sherpa, Sherpa, Sherpa, Sherpa, Sherpa, Sherpa, Sherpa, Sherpa, Sherpa, Sherpa, Sherpa, Sherpa, Sherpa, Sherpa ... hey, we're still three short   (usatoday.com)
    Mount Everest, Mountaineering, Nepal, Glacier, Crevasse, Khumbu Icefall, Icefall, Mountain  
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mushroom Mushroom.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
These guys were fixing lines so that people with giant egos can say they "climbed" the tallest mountain. Nah, they jumared up some fixed lines the Sherpa set, who actually climbed the mountain. That's who died. The ones that make it safe for people to do high altitude hiking.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So a bunch of rich assholes paid some poor people to pre-climb the mountain and lay infrastructure so they could stroll to the top. It happens every year and it is tragic and avoidable.

And for what glory!?!?

It's pretty much a conga line these days.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"I bet I am an the ONLY PERSON who has EVER done this amazing thing!  Only I could conquer this mountain! " he thought as he stood in line for the attraction with 1,000 of his closest "adventurers"
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yes but are the rich guys okay??
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: So a bunch of rich assholes paid some poor people to pre-climb the mountain and lay infrastructure so they could stroll to the top. It happens every year and it is tragic and avoidable.

And for what glory!?!?

It's pretty much a conga line these days.


[Fark user image image 850x1032]

"I bet I am an the ONLY PERSON who has EVER done this amazing thing!  Only I could conquer this mountain! " he thought as he stood in line for the attraction with 1,000 of his closest "adventurers"


The dude that took this photo is now fabulously wealthy and has opened his own branded mountaineering store in Kathmandu that's only affordable for the aforementioned rich assholes.
 
Bslim
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Deep Crevasse is the name of my all male Hole cover band.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

koder: Yes but are the rich guys okay??


and ladies, there are lots of them too.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They're not exactly missing. They know where they are.
 
MBFGeek
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

question_dj: These guys were fixing lines so that people with giant egos can say they "climbed" the tallest mountain. Nah, they jumared up some fixed lines the Sherpa set, who actually climbed the mountain. That's who died. The ones that make it safe for people to do high altitude hiking.


Yup

/Subby
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
4 unknown people have died on Everest that have been recorded.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_people_who_died_climbing_Mount_Everest

It saddens me. To die without even a name.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
David Lee Roth tells a story how the band was in the area and in one of the little shacks for the Sherpas, was a Duran Duran poster.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Looks like the Hollywood Freeway at 5 PM ..
 
dbrunker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Next time, consult an expert.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
More poor people died serving the frivolous rich?  This isn't a story.  This is our way of life.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Paging Sherp18, Sherp18 to the Fark thread!
 
Sum Guye [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I prefer sorbet.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

question_dj: The dude that took this photo is now fabulously wealthy and has opened his own branded mountaineering store in Kathmandu that's only affordable for the aforementioned rich assholes.


Like Americans?  How many of them are Americans?  A majority, I bet.
It's our lifestyle.
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, here's the appropriate SAR vehicle:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bslim: Deep Crevasse is the name of my all male Hole cover band.


farkied
 
