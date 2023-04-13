 Skip to content
SF is such a crime-ridden hellhole that even the tech bros are stabbing each other now
64
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

64 Comments     (+0 »)
Wyckyd Sceptre
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Two bros enter

One bro leaves
 
fnordfocus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People have been calling the alleged stabber a tech exec, which seems a bit excessive.

Looks like he runs a managed service provider for small businesses headquartered in a strip mall above a UPS store and a former Subway location.
 
kdawg7736
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Snooza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he really take a selfie while sitting in business class? 🤔
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snooza: Did he really take a selfie while sitting in business class? 🤔


Looks like it - probably on his way on vacation or something
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jay Sherman JPG.
 
Myk-House of El
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait... you mean experienced murder investigators that have solved lots of murders and hypothesized that the killer and victim probably had some kind of either personal or business relationship and knew each other... were RIGHT?  And Elon Musk was wrong?

Well butter my butt and call me a biscuit!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the people blaming the homeless are holding out hope that this employed tech worker was actually homeless.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wyckyd Sceptre: Two bros enter

One bro leaves


the Mitchell Brothers?   It was a sad day when the O'Farrell Theater closed.
These stories about San Francisco ... I doubt that the Tenderoin has change much in a century, except there are a lot more homeless now.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
San Francisco: A great example of 'play liberal games, win liberal prizes'.

/shots fired
// it is a hell hole
///It's still a beautiful city if you look past the pee/poo
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: All the people blaming the homeless are holding out hope that this employed tech worker was actually homeless.


He was probably living in his Prius like the other tech workers.
 
make me some tea
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddogdelta: Wait... you mean experienced murder investigators that have solved lots of murders and hypothesized that the killer and victim probably had some kind of either personal or business relationship and knew each other... were RIGHT?  And Elon Musk was wrong?

Well butter my butt and call me a biscuit!


Ugh...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw that coming, rich tech bros typically aren't randomly wandering the streets at 2:30 a.m.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
O'Jays - Back stabbers
Youtube T6h1BV7FZqs
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why was Elon Musk going out of his way to provide cover for Nima Momeni by blaming the slaying on a hobo?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"the abrupt closure of the mid-market Whole Foods, leaving San Franciscans just eight other Whole Foods within city limits"

The suicide prevention line in SF County has been overwhelmed with calls! Is life even worth living anymore? Eight Wholefoods is NOT enough. That's literally only about 1 per mile!
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Saw that coming, rich tech bros typically aren't randomly wandering the streets at 2:30 a.m.


It has been my experience that Information Technology often has odd hours, and depending on the nature of what one is working on, one may work predominately off-hours so to avoid impacting production systems during their busiest times of day.

And Tech has a lot of people that may be averse to social interaction, so being out and about in the dead of night when the vast majority of people are sleeping has its advantages to someone so afflicted.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Why was Elon Musk going out of his way to provide cover for Nima Momeni by blaming the slaying on a hobo?


Have you seen Musk's other ravings?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does cash app do?  It moves vast sums of money about in amounts well below reporting thresholds...
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: What does cash app do?  It moves vast sums of money about in amounts well below reporting thresholds...


Back in the day we called it 'money laundering' but you know kids these days.
 
germ78
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
San Francisco has only had 12 murders so far this year and they're calling the place "violent"?! Chicago would kill to have a number like that.

/I'm not calling Chicago "violent" per se, since the per capita number is lower than some other cities across the southern US
//it's just that 12 murders in Chicago would be a relatively quiet month
 
edmo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Personal beef but we're gonna call it out-of-control crime no matter what.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Reap, sow; reap, sow.

Westworld welcomes you.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: "the abrupt closure of the mid-market Whole Foods, leaving San Franciscans just eight other Whole Foods within city limits"

The suicide prevention line in SF County has been overwhelmed with calls! Is life even worth living anymore? Eight Wholefoods is NOT enough. That's literally only about 1 per mile!


OMG I might have to shop at >shudder< Trader Joe's.
 
dericwater
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The most likely reason that Whole Foods closed is exactly why businesses close: not enough business. That Whole Foods sits at the ground floor of an affordable housing complex, the Trinity. It's also right next to the TL. So there aren't too many people there who can afford WF prices. There's a TJ's a few blocks east on 4th St. There's Costco on Brannan, about 6 blocks south. And there is already a pretentiously high-priced grocery store on the ground floor of the Twitter building. There's also a Rainbow Grocery (sorta high-priced) at Folsom and Division, FoodsCo (a Kroger store) at Folsom and 14th, Gus's on Harrison and 16th. In other words, there are already a plethora of alternatives that probably has already served and have been serving the neighborhood for decades.
 
ralphjr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 505x540]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

germ78: San Francisco has only had 12 murders so far this year and they're calling the place "violent"?! Chicago would kill to have a number like that.

/I'm not calling Chicago "violent" per se, since the per capita number is lower than some other cities across the southern US
//it's just that 12 murders in Chicago would be a relatively quiet month


Seriously: twelve murders total so far in a city of like 800k?! Damn, dude; that's impressive. National average would have them at something like twice that.
 
dericwater
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh, and there's a Farmer's Market across the street at the United Nations Plaza on the weekend (and sometimes during the weekday as well).
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: What does cash app do?  It moves vast sums of money about in amounts well below reporting thresholds...


Yup! This story's gonna get interesting. And so soon after the collapse of SVB! Hmm...
 
dk47
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Lover's quarrel?  It's more likely than you think.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

germ78: San Francisco has only had 12 murders so far this year and they're calling the place "violent"?! Chicago would kill to have a number like that.

/I'm not calling Chicago "violent" per se, since the per capita number is lower than some other cities across the southern US
//it's just that 12 murders in Chicago would be a relatively quiet month


12 murders in Chicago would be a relatively quiet weekend
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yeah, this didn't really seem like a "random" crime to me. *shrug*
 
dericwater
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: germ78: San Francisco has only had 12 murders so far this year and they're calling the place "violent"?! Chicago would kill to have a number like that.

/I'm not calling Chicago "violent" per se, since the per capita number is lower than some other cities across the southern US
//it's just that 12 murders in Chicago would be a relatively quiet month

Seriously: twelve murders total so far in a city of like 800k?! Damn, dude; that's impressive. National average would have them at something like twice that.


SF has been averaging about 50 a year since at least 2000. Back in the 1970s, when the population was only around 750K, SF had around 190 murders a year. But, like all major cities in the US and elsewhere, there was a steep drop in the early 1990s, which a-holes like Giuliani claimed was due to their great mayoring, but the reality was it was a global phenomenon. The most likely cause for the drop in the murder rate was the elimination of leaded gasoline in the 1970s.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dereksmalls: germ78: San Francisco has only had 12 murders so far this year and they're calling the place "violent"?! Chicago would kill to have a number like that.

/I'm not calling Chicago "violent" per se, since the per capita number is lower than some other cities across the southern US
//it's just that 12 murders in Chicago would be a relatively quiet month

12 murders in Chicago would be a relatively quiet weekend


There was only been 3 murders near me in 40 years.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TWX: El_Dan: Saw that coming, rich tech bros typically aren't randomly wandering the streets at 2:30 a.m.

It has been my experience that Information Technology often has odd hours, and depending on the nature of what one is working on, one may work predominately off-hours so to avoid impacting production systems during their busiest times of day.

And Tech has a lot of people that may be averse to social interaction, so being out and about in the dead of night when the vast majority of people are sleeping has its advantages to someone so afflicted.


This guy wasn't in IT, he was a high level executive. They Elon Musk tweets out front shoulda told ya.
 
dericwater
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Yeah, this didn't really seem like a "random" crime to me. *shrug*


I've walked through the TL at around 2:30am and see plenty of homeless. Virtually all are bundled up and asleep. The few folks wandering about were never a threat to me. Usually, they ask for some odd amount of change, like, "Hey, you got 37¢ on you?"

I was walking with a friend one night when I suggested to him that the next person who approaches us and asks for a sane amount, like $1, I'd give the person the dollar. And sure enough, after walking a bit, some guy comes up and asks for a buck. I gave him the buck.

/Who carries change in their pockets anymore?
 
dericwater
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: dereksmalls: germ78: San Francisco has only had 12 murders so far this year and they're calling the place "violent"?! Chicago would kill to have a number like that.

/I'm not calling Chicago "violent" per se, since the per capita number is lower than some other cities across the southern US
//it's just that 12 murders in Chicago would be a relatively quiet month

12 murders in Chicago would be a relatively quiet weekend

There was only been 3 murders near me in 40 years.


How "near" you? Like, in the same room?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dericwater: waxbeans: dereksmalls: germ78: San Francisco has only had 12 murders so far this year and they're calling the place "violent"?! Chicago would kill to have a number like that.

/I'm not calling Chicago "violent" per se, since the per capita number is lower than some other cities across the southern US
//it's just that 12 murders in Chicago would be a relatively quiet month

12 murders in Chicago would be a relatively quiet weekend

There was only been 3 murders near me in 40 years.

How "near" you? Like, in the same room?


🤣🤣🤣🤣

Walking distance from where I was living at, at the time. 3 different address 3 different women was killed down the street from me.
One at a stop n go.
Another at a motel.
And the other one has feel out the back of my memory.
I should worry.  I don't forget stuff. Much. Especially old stuff.
 
Jean Genetic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dericwater: Kalyco Jack: germ78: San Francisco has only had 12 murders so far this year and they're calling the place "violent"?! Chicago would kill to have a number like that.

/I'm not calling Chicago "violent" per se, since the per capita number is lower than some other cities across the southern US
//it's just that 12 murders in Chicago would be a relatively quiet month

Seriously: twelve murders total so far in a city of like 800k?! Damn, dude; that's impressive. National average would have them at something like twice that.

SF has been averaging about 50 a year since at least 2000. Back in the 1970s, when the population was only around 750K, SF had around 190 murders a year. But, like all major cities in the US and elsewhere, there was a steep drop in the early 1990s, which a-holes like Giuliani claimed was due to their great mayoring, but the reality was it was a global phenomenon. The most likely cause for the drop in the murder rate was the elimination of leaded gasoline in the 1970s.


And maybe legalized abortion!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Legalized_abortion_and_crime_effect#:~:text=In%202020%20a%20study%20by,2014%20due%20to%20legalized%20abortion.
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FTFA: "San Francisco's other homicide victims in 2023 are Gavin Boston"

Eh, close enough

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's amazing how little actual San Francisco resembles right wing 'news' San Francisco.

Kalyco Jack: Seriously: twelve murders total so far in a city of like 800k?! Damn, dude; that's impressive. National average would have them at something like twice that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Poegressive
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: "the abrupt closure of the mid-market Whole Foods, leaving San Franciscans just eight other Whole Foods within city limits"

The suicide prevention line in SF County has been overwhelmed with calls! Is life even worth living anymore? Eight Wholefoods is NOT enough. That's literally only about 1 per mile!


Actually, SF is about 49 square miles, but the Whole Foods are very unevenly distributed, so a three mile trip halfway across the city to the closest one could take a good 30 minutes on the bus, one way.  That's not counting waiting for the bus to arrive, which is usually a good 10 minutes.  So yes, having your nearby Whole Foods close might turn a short trip into over an hour of travel time, just to get your basic needs.  Safeway is not an option, it's gross.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ben Enya: San Francisco: A great example of 'play liberal games, win liberal prizes'.

/shots fired
// it is a hell hole
///It's still a beautiful city if you look past the pee/poo


Liberal prizes: Low crime, high income, high property values. Yeah, such a hellhole.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Every time I see a poor man attacked, I think Crime has gotten out of control.
Every time I see a rich man attacked, I wonder whose life they ruined to set someone on that path of revenge.

Is that cynical?
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: It's amazing how little actual San Francisco resembles right wing 'news' San Francisco.

Kalyco Jack: Seriously: twelve murders total so far in a city of like 800k?! Damn, dude; that's impressive. National average would have them at something like twice that.

[Fark user image image 850x525]


What's with St.Louis?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

germ78: San Francisco has only had 12 murders so far this year and they're calling the place "violent"?! Chicago would kill to have a number like that.

/I'm not calling Chicago "violent" per se, since the per capita number is lower than some other cities across the southern US
//it's just that 12 murders in Chicago would be a relatively quiet month


It isn't even among the top 65 US cities in terms of murder rates. Tha vast majority of those cities are in states with longterm Republican legislative majorities and very loose gun laws. It's crazy how that works.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
As much as I hate the knee-jerk hate for SF, I can't help but feel that anything that keeps stupid assholes away from us has got to be a good thing.

We are a city founded on gold and whores, and all the gold is gone. So just show up, ogle at the pretty stuff, spend your money, and then fark off. A girl has to take off the heels and corsets once in a while.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Every time I see a poor man attacked, I think Crime has gotten out of control.
Every time I see a rich man attacked, I wonder whose life they ruined to set someone on that path of revenge.

Is that cynical?


naive
 
