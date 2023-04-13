 Skip to content
(CBS News)   If I had a dime for every time I didn't get BIE   (cbsnews.com) divider line
39
    More: Repeat  
•       •       •

39 Comments     (+0 »)
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tonight on It's Always Sunny: The Gang Gets Changed

/ *dashes for the door*
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Which one of them was Uncle Scrooge's lucky dime?

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
SWAT was called in?  Shouldn't they call in detectives instead, since somebody... dropped a dime?
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How many dimes does Pete have?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

images.amcnetworks.comView Full Size
 
Dodge Propshaft
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess they were planning to take the William J Le Petomaine Thruway.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They stole a bunch of portraits of this guy

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously? Two threads on this and neither is about Blazing Saddles?
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had a dime for every time this story got posted...
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A second trailer full of dimes has hiat the World Trade Center.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Came for this.  Leaving satisfied.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to police, the truck had about $750,000 in dimes in it.

So what the cops do with the 3,750,000 dimes?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can launder the dimes in vending machines for Jos Louis snack cakes. Those cakes are like crack and you can sell them for like 90 cents on the dollar.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll give you a consolation WIE, subby.

Your welcome.
 
neofonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the emboDIMEnt of a repeat.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had a dime for every duplicate link...
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Did you know the identifier for the USS Theodore Roosevelt iscoont1?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They won't get far. Someone will drop a dime on them.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who was left in the boat?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$100K of dimes weighs about 5K pounds, so look for a 2007 Cadillac Escalade with heavily tinted windows, one broken axle and a baby's car seat in the back.
 
Speef
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a contest to see how many times we can green the same story on the same day?

/actually, what's the current record?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
old Fark was fun.  i imagine newer members are like those people that start a new job and hear stories about parties at the office that no longer happen.  you missed it.  it was fun, lots of fun.

Snakes on a Plane in DC, probably the greatest Fark event ever.
 
MustangDriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many dimes, so little time.
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

came here for this; thank you

Also, hotw2 is out and i missed it!
Gotta check it out this weekend.
 
ElPrimitivo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who leaves a trailer full of money overnight in a Walmart parking lot and expects anything different to happen?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anything involving the Walmart parking lot is a red flag.  the #vanlife crowd promotes camping in the Walmart parking lot.  i guess they don't realize even with their trust funds, they are "people of Walmart"
 
LF1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://youtu.be/z9yjcBRyNUo
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Is this where someone who has been here longer than you calls you a noob?  If so, "NOOB !"

/and yes, old fark was fun.
 
drayno76
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Damnit Jed, I thought you said this truck here was full of dime bags!
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Maybe they are humanitarians.

https://www.marchofdimes.org/
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/blast from the past
 
mariner314
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I got BIE once like 19 years ago.

''Twas a good day.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

i've been on Fark since early 1999, the Photoshop threads.  they were fun.  i lost my job and with it my login account email so i created a new account using gmail a few year later.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NOOB!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CSB
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

In some strange way, I miss RugbyJock's shops.  Despite the content, they were always good for a chuckle.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm going to get behind this guy at a self checkout, aren't I.
 
