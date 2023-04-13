 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Bad Manners, Fad Gadget, General Public, and The Stray Cats. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #454. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
24
•       •       •

24 Comments     (+0 »)
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw this awesome Robert Smith/ ticketbastard story on a satire site earlier. Very nicely done.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
'Waiting' by... Another day, another plumbing issue. Not looking forward to seeing more plumber's crack...
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
*runaway boys bass lick*
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Buenas tardes, denizens!

Let's see if I get an uninterrupted show today...
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
General Public! Are you leading me on?

R.I.P RR

slicingupeyeballs.comView Full Size
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hi everyone!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I had other plans for 4/20, but this looks like fun too.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Why not BOTH?
 
MurphyManifesto
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hey all.

I dunno what's going on with pets this week, but it is not a good week for pet parents between Perigee's cat needing surgery, my girlfriend who's currently at the emergency vet with her cat, and my mother, whose senior dog is having a sudden decline.

I'm not sure what drugs Forbidden Zone wanted me to be taking but if they're still being offered...
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Took a peek at the KUCI schedule - it's a busy day for socalnewwaver
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MurphyManifesto: Hey all.


Best wishes to you, Perigee's cat, your girlfriend's cat, and mom's dog.

From the Gator menagerie

 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: 'Waiting' by... Another day, another plumbing issue. Not looking forward to seeing more plumber's crack...


Oh no.
What's happened now?
I'd send my plumber over but he's probably shiatfaced right now
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just in time!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MurphyManifesto: Hey all.

I dunno what's going on with pets this week, but it is not a good week for pet parents between Perigee's cat needing surgery, my girlfriend who's currently at the emergency vet with her cat, and my mother, whose senior dog is having a sudden decline.

I'm not sure what drugs Forbidden Zone wanted me to be taking but if they're still being offered...


Fingers & paws crossed for all the furry creatures
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

pc_gator: General Public! Are you leading me on?

R.I.P RR

[slicingupeyeballs.com image 600x400]


Here's something for you when this show is over:
The Clash - Rock the Casbah (Official Audio) ft. Ranking Roger
Youtube 69zglj8jYNA
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pista: NeoMoxie: 'Waiting' by... Another day, another plumbing issue. Not looking forward to seeing more plumber's crack...

I'd send my plumber over but he's probably shiatfaced right now


lol. I hope mine's sober when he gets here.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
GRRRR! Enough with the stupid meetings, already!

I miss anything?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
#synthministryisbestministry
 
