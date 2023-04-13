 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   What am I going to do with all these dimes?   (6abc.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: [Fark user image image 300x168]


Over in 1. Merci beaucoup.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you've heard of ass pennies right?

Welcome to the new inflationary environment and get to cramming them up your bum.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A march?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Make some phone calls?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: [Fark user image image 300x168]


Before I clicked, I said if that's not the Boobies, I'm done with Fark.
 
mononymous
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Posted for absolutely no reason:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Drop a few on who did it, so they go to jail.

Or keep them for an emergency. Your brakes go out, toss a few ahead of you so that you can stop on them.
 
Thinkerer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nobodys going to rat them out - the dimes have already been dropped.

I'll see myself out....
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Action News has learned the truck driver picked up the dimes from the Philadelphia Mint on Wednesday, but then went home to get some sleep before a long drive to Florida. So, the truck driver parked the big rig in the Walmart parking lot.

*Picard_thousand_hand_facepalm.jpeg*

Something tells me that is not standard procedure for currency transportation.  Just leave a big-ole, thin-walled container of cold, hard coinage just lying around the local Wal-Mart while you go sleep in a hotel (it seems, based on article).
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
too bad it wasn't this kind of "dime"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sources tell Action News that SWAT officers were called to the scene to help block entrances.
Just how bad is this neighborhood that they used SWAT for traffic control?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That is an unfortunate haul. No one is going to have the patience to spend those slowly. There is no money laundering service that will accept dimes. If they were quarters, setting up a fake arcade business would be an easy way to offload them. For now they just have to toss them at plates at the local fair and hope for the best.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Brother Can You Spare A Dime ? - Bing Crosby
Youtube 0I8-CbJYGMA


/round up the usual suspects, like denise crosby
 
jtown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: [Fark user image 300x168]


Why is this thread still open?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I used to save my dimes as an emergency fund, dropping them into wine bottles. I still have one full bottle of dimes, but that is only so I can crack a burglars skull with it should the need ever arise.
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'd have loved to see the reaction of the thief/thieves when they realized it was full of money.

At first "holy fark, it's all money in barrels, jackpot!"

Then "It's all dimes?!??!  How the hell are we gonna carry this"

Exit stage trailer door
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They called in the SWAT team.  Don't they usually call in detectives when somebody drops the dime?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
As a kid, I always kept a dime in my sock.  Just in case I was far from home and needed to call to my folks for any reason

Mind you, this was the 70's...
 
nytmare
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In other news. the U.S. Mint ships cash in unlocked unguarded trailers.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
oops
 
fat boy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Unavailable for comment
 
qlenfg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dimes? My wife is likely involved. I made the mistake of telling her dimes are worth the most by volume, so she's trying to fill a 5-gallon water jug to fund a vacation.
 
neofonz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If my calculations are correct, the one million dimes they stole weighed about 5,000 pounds.

A truck of large DIMEnsions would be needed. 😆
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fat boy: [Fark user image 425x672]Unavailable for comment


CSB:

I ended up getting a pick of his bounced off my head.  Didn't realize what hit me until I looked down.  That was over 25 years ago.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Interweb sez a dime is 2.268 grams.

I make the haul about 5,100 lbs.

Seems inconvenient.
 
ifky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The real theft will be what they have to pay Coinstar.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: [Fark user image 300x168]


"LePetomane Thruway? What'll that asshole think of next!?!"
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

qlenfg: Dimes? My wife is likely involved. I made the mistake of telling her dimes are worth the most by volume, so she's trying to fill a 5-gallon water jug to fund a vacation.


Dollar coins?  I'm pretty sure they're most efficient by both volume and attempting to count.
 
Speef
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The math is extremely wonky in this article, but that's between 37,000 and 42,500 pounds of dimes, depending which number you take from the article.

/never stop your vehicle in a city. That's what interstate bypass routes are for.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
$100K of dimes weighs about 5K pounds, so look for a 2007 Chrysler 300 with heavily tinted windows, two broken axles and a baby's car seat in the back.
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A million dollars worth of dimes comes out to around 2268kg/5000lb. Anyone know how that is shipped? I'm just trying to imagine the logistics of getting that out of the trailer and away.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

steklo: too bad it wasn't this kind of "dime"

[Fark user image image 312x268]


Dude...even for the 90s that's a pretty fat dime bag.

Also, one of the legal dispensaries in NYC has started selling dime bags. Which is awesome.


And...FTA:
Police on the scene say an estimated one million dimes, worth $100,000, were stolen.
Did you really need to explain that a million dimes is 100,000 dollars?  Really?   Math is that hard?
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm no math genius, but if there's close to $1Million in dimes, that's ten million dimes.
 
BlakCat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BFletch651: Interweb sez a dime is 2.268 grams.

I make the haul about 5,100 lbs.

Seems inconvenient.


About 20,000 bananas

https://www.converttobananas.com/weight-converter/
 
MustangDriver
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I am still laughing at the headline, thanks subby.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: I'm no math genius, but if there's close to $1Million in dimes, that's ten million dimes.


Your math is sound.


Your reading comprehension may need some work though...
 
rewind2846
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
2,268 kilos (5000 lbs) of dimes. Stupid.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The question here is how the fark do you launder $100k in dimes?  I'm sure every bank is going to be on the lookout for these, so you can't just dump it at your neighborhood Wells Fargo.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm lookin' for the guy who's supplying the dimes...

Fred Blassie - Pencil Neck Geek
Youtube XkB_CFi9row
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Zizzowop: I'm no math genius, but if there's close to $1Million in dimes, that's ten million dimes.

Your math is sound.


Your reading comprehension may need some work though...



"A total of $750,000 worth of dimes were in the truck, police said." -ok, 7.5 million
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
$100K = 1MM dimes
A dime weighs 2.268g
1MM dimes = 2,268,000 grams (1MM x 2.268g)
Convert grams-to-pounds = 5,000.08lbs

Now THAT'S how you properly research a vaguely racist comment.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: That is an unfortunate haul. No one is going to have the patience to spend those slowly. There is no money laundering service that will accept dimes. If they were quarters, setting up a fake arcade business would be an easy way to offload them. For now they just have to toss them at plates at the local fair and hope for the best.


oof, let's get a sense of the physical scale.  If it's a four person group (just guessing) that'd mean each person is getting $250 000.  A roll of dimes is $5 (50 dimes) and is roughly 3.5" by 0.75" (little bigger than a slender finger).  So as a member of this hypothetical group of four, you've got a pile of dime rolls that is 50 000 in number.  Ten-thousand dime rolls alone stack up in 10x10x100 to a pile roughly 3 feet by 3 feet by 6 feet, which weighs 2500 lbs (0.25 lbs per roll x 10000).

And each person in a four person group would have five of those stacks.  Even in a ten-person group, you'd still have several tons worth of dimes.  Even if the group was twenty people, any attempt to convert meaningful amounts of dimes to a more spendable format is probably going to raise red flags.  Certainly walking into a bank with hundreds of dollars of dimes. Automated things like coinstar probably keep data on what percentage of each denomination they process, so trying to even do hundreds of dollars at a time at machines in the region is going to be sketchy if they're cooperating with law enforcement.

I guess laundering through a cash-based business could work, but at some point that business is going to want to deposit their money somewhere (since I'm assuming they do not have another outlet in the form of customers willing to receive excessive amounts of dimes the same way they would for paper money).  So at some point, somewhere, someone is going to be stuck with a crapton of dimes they want to do something with besides hold or re-launder.

As I write this out, I'm starting to think there's no way this was intentional/planned.  After a certain amount, holding massive quantities of low-value coins has negative marginal utility.
 
dryknife [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FENTON ROBINSON / SOMEBODY LOAN ME A DIME
Youtube dkG3kvcej74
 
