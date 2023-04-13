 Skip to content
(CNN)   RIP Mary Quant, creator of the miniskirt. The funeral service, and coffin, will be very short   (cnn.com) divider line
14
    More: Sad, Miniskirt, Dress, Mary Quant, Mini, Vogue (British magazine), 1960s in Western fashion, Clothing, Victoria and Albert Museum  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The world was better then. Change my mind.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

edmo: The world was better then. Change my mind.

[Fark user image 375x456]


The EVIL AMERICANS enabled that 1972 picture.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
She needs a farking statue in every town square.   She was not only the hero we needed, she was the hero I deserved.

collectionimages.npg.org.ukView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My high school yearbook from 75 is full of pics of teachers in minis. No bras.
None
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm lookin' for a smart woman, in a real short skirt.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I just came from a bar where a woman's ass cheeks were hanging out from the bottom of her skirt and I said God Bless America but I should've said God Save the King.
 
loser0 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Miniskirts will be worn at half mast for a week of mourning
 
bniath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I'm lookin' for a smart woman, in a real short skirt.


I'm lookin' for a woman with a short skirt and a long jacket.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I only have one CSB about my GF's mini skirt.

CSB

Always liked mini skirts (black ones) and thought they were sooooo sexy. Anyway being a very immature 20 year old, I bought one as a present for my 19 year old GF at the time. Both of us were like rabbits when we dated. We had sexy time, whenever and wherever we could. That's the kind of couple we were.

Anyway, she hardly wore it.

But one day we're invited to a friend's backyard BBQ and I go to pick her up and she's wearing it. She looked so good in it, Made me happy.

We get to the BBQ and we sit all the way in the backyard, away from everyone else under a tree. We started making out.

She askes me to get on my back. Ok.

She then proceeds to undo my zipper.

"What the heck are you doing?" I asked. "We can be seen!"

"No, we're too far away, they can't see all the way over here. Don't worry ok?"

She unzips me, then straddles me.

"I'm not wearing any panties"


Oh, how I miss those days....
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

On the list of things you've said that are made up, this is...certainly near the middle.
 
Wool E Mammoth
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: My high school yearbook from 75 is full of pics of teachers in minis. No bras.
None


Why would men wear bras?
 
fustanella
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This was a Quant-um leap in fashion.
 
fustanella
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wool E Mammoth: vudukungfu: My high school yearbook from 75 is full of pics of teachers in minis. No bras.
None

Why would men wear bras?


"Average Male Weight in the U.S. (1960-2002)
Men between the ages of 40 and 49 saw an average weight increase of 27 pounds. Men between the ages of 50 and 59 logged an increase of 28 pounds. Men 60 and older saw an increase of 33 pounds."
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The Simpsons - Who Likes Short Shorts?
Youtube 9wDpigy4eFE
 
