(Sun Sentinel)   Fort Lauderdale International Airport now qualifies as Ocean Front Property   (sun-sentinel.com) divider line
53
53 Comments     (+0 »)
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
20 in. in 24 hr.
Holy guacamole.
Be careful out there, Floriduhs.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One unhappy fast fact: Fort Lauderdale's storm water system is designed to handle 3 inches of rain within a 24-hour period, but some neighborhoods received more than 12 inches.

Well that's just f*cking stupid in a tropical climate.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: One unhappy fast fact: Fort Lauderdale's storm water system is designed to handle 3 inches of rain within a 24-hour period, but some neighborhoods received more than 12 inches.

Well that's just f*cking stupid in a tropical climate.


It's Köppen Af, man.

/Af
//lol
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Breaker Moran: GardenWeasel: One unhappy fast fact: Fort Lauderdale's storm water system is designed to handle 3 inches of rain within a 24-hour period, but some neighborhoods received more than 12 inches.

Well that's just f*cking stupid in a tropical climate.

It's Köppen Af, man.

/Af
//lol


Am (Tropical monsoon). Af is (tropical rainforest)

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes you wonder how MIA is holding out. If both those are ground stopped, it will take DAYS to straighten out the flights.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My friend in south florida has a take on all this. He says sea level is rising and the coastline is changing. But it's not from climate change, it's 'natural'.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BretMavrik: [Fark user image image 695x521]


You know that point in SMAC where the oceans are rising because the shiatheads running the other factions decided to melt the planet's ice caps and raise sea level, and you're watching the oceans encroaching costal cities and facilities while you're struggling to build domes over them as fast as the game will allow?

This reminds me of that, only we don't have solar shades or submersible domes.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greetings from the Underwater City of Fort Lauderdale

images.thewest.com.auView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess subby has never been to LaGuardia Airport


mediad.publicbroadcasting.netView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Makes you wonder how MIA is holding out. If both those are ground stopped, it will take DAYS to straighten out the flights.


MIA not too bad but FLL runway is a lake.
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Makes you wonder how MIA is holding out. If both those are ground stopped, it will take DAYS to straighten out the flights.


No real impact at MIA. I think they had a bit of stoppage yesterday as the storm briefly impacted them.

But FLL is a major city for B6 and NK so it's gonna be interesting.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just put those pontoons on all the planes itll be fine.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ Artist's depiction of tourists enjoying sunny Ft Lauderdale
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Makes you wonder how MIA is holding out. If both those are ground stopped, it will take DAYS to straighten out the flights.


This was incredibly localized. Miami might not have even got any rain.
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I guess subby has never been to LaGuardia Airport


[mediad.publicbroadcasting.net image 850x637]


No one said FLL becomes the only ocean front property.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're gonna get a ticket. There's no boating allowed in the red zone.
sun-sentinel.comView Full Size
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

12349876: Another Government Employee: Makes you wonder how MIA is holding out. If both those are ground stopped, it will take DAYS to straighten out the flights.

This was incredibly localized. Miami might not have even got any rain.


Little bit yesterday from what my friends have said, a few delays and a maybe a couple cancels. But nothing on the "Airport closed for 36+ hours level"
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God to think of all those goobers having to move out of Florida and annoy everybody with their red state bullshiat.

Good thing it's too cold and rainy up here.
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FLL plane spotter Hori's - live now
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avZ22pmvOuI
🔴 LIVE・4/13/2023・Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport・@FLL Plane spotting
Youtube avZ22pmvOuI


Bring waders.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JohnBigBootay: My friend in south florida has a take on all this. He says sea level is rising and the coastline is changing. But it's not from climate change, it's 'natural'.


Well, sure. As greenhouse gasses accumulate at a significant rate due to human activity, the earth's temperature is warming and sea levels are rising as a result. Naturally.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess subby never landed in St. Martin:
media.tacdn.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I guess subby has never been to LaGuardia Airport


[mediad.publicbroadcasting.net image 850x637]


Or Reagan National.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: steklo: I guess subby has never been to LaGuardia Airport


[mediad.publicbroadcasting.net image 850x637]

Or Reagan National.
[Fark user image image 425x283]


DCA is riverfront property.
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I guess subby has never been to LaGuardia Airport


[mediad.publicbroadcasting.net image 850x637]


Looks like riverfront property to me.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: One unhappy fast fact: Fort Lauderdale's storm water system is designed to handle 3 inches of rain within a 24-hour period, but some neighborhoods received more than 12 inches.

Well that's just f*cking stupid in a tropical climate.



It exceeds code. Florida code only calls for 2 squeegees and a mop to be stored somewhere on the property.
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, it is this bad. Airport is closed until 0500 4/14/2023 EDT
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rewind2846
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fort Lauderdale is only nine feet above sea level at its highest point.
Nine feet. Might as well re-name it Farked Lauderdale.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

12349876: Another Government Employee: Makes you wonder how MIA is holding out. If both those are ground stopped, it will take DAYS to straighten out the flights.

This was incredibly localized. Miami might not have even got any rain.


Miamian here, we got some rain but it was generally spread out through the day and didn't get nearly as much as Ft Lauderdale.  I was watching the radar, there was a giant red blob of rain over Ft Lauderdale that just never dissipated or moved, for hours.  My friends have been sending me some crazy videos.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jclaggett: DCA is riverfront property.


Gee, here I thought that Washington DC was built on swamp land, not riverfront property.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Looks like airboats aren't just for the Everglades anymore.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Breaker Moran: GardenWeasel: One unhappy fast fact: Fort Lauderdale's storm water system is designed to handle 3 inches of rain within a 24-hour period, but some neighborhoods received more than 12 inches.

Well that's just f*cking stupid in a tropical climate.

It's Köppen Af, man.

/Af
//lol

Am (Tropical monsoon). Af is (tropical rainforest)

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x515]


This makes me moist.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

RoLleRKoaSTeR: FLL plane spotter Hori's - live now
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avZ22pmvOuI[YouTube video: 🔴 LIVE・4/13/2023・Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport・@FLL Plane spotting]

Bring waders.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Once my in-laws (both 80+ years old) are permanently out of Florida later this month, I don't care if this happens to the state.

media.tenor.comView Full Size


I'm sure whoever bought their condo will enjoy it for a while, though.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Makes you wonder how MIA is holding out. If both those are ground stopped, it will take DAYS to straighten out the flights.


Miami is several miles inland. FLL is right next to the Atlantic, across from a cruise port.
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Broward County tourism board recently issued a statement reaffirming their inclusiveness, especially for LGBTQIA+ visitors.

How long until someone claims "God's Wrath?"
 
mossberg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I was driving past the airport during the heaviest period of the rain yesterday, and besides seeing numerous vehicles stalled along the road (and sometimes, in the road), I could also see streets along the highway that had enough standing water they looked like canals, with only the hoods or roofs of vehicles visible.
 
Mock26
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Good time to own a float plane.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I still feel uninformed...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: One unhappy fast fact: Fort Lauderdale's storm water system is designed to handle 3 inches of rain within a 24-hour period, but some neighborhoods received more than 12 inches.

Well that's just f*cking stupid in a tropical climate.


They should ask subby's mom for advice. She can handle way more inches than in a 24 hour period.
 
mossberg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

apotheosis27: 12349876: Another Government Employee: Makes you wonder how MIA is holding out. If both those are ground stopped, it will take DAYS to straighten out the flights.

This was incredibly localized. Miami might not have even got any rain.

Miamian here, we got some rain but it was generally spread out through the day and didn't get nearly as much as Ft Lauderdale.  I was watching the radar, there was a giant red blob of rain over Ft Lauderdale that just never dissipated or moved, for hours.  My friends have been sending me some crazy videos.


I was stuck in Dania Beach during that - eventually I was out of time to make it to north Fort Lauderdale and started driving through it. It was a mess, but could've been worse.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Broward County is the worst county in Florida.  All the problems of Miami-Dade, with absolutely none of the charm.  And the public corruption...it's endemic.

jclaggett: Broward County tourism board recently issued a statement reaffirming their inclusiveness, especially for LGBTQIA+ visitors.

How long until someone claims "God's Wrath?"


"This County welcomed gay people?  Forget the plagues and locusts and pillars of salt and whatnot, I shall delay their air travel for a few days!"
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Makes you wonder how MIA is holding out. If both those are ground stopped, it will take DAYS to straighten out the flights.


On the job:

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Broward County is the worst county in Florida.  All the problems of Miami-Dade, with absolutely none of the charm.  And the public corruption...it's endemic.

jclaggett: Broward County tourism board recently issued a statement reaffirming their inclusiveness, especially for LGBTQIA+ visitors.

How long until someone claims "God's Wrath?"

"This County welcomed gay people?  Forget the plagues and locusts and pillars of salt and whatnot, I shall delay their air travel for a few days!"


Right. Because only the airport was impacted.
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Planes sitting there gonna need inspections to some sure things are safe to fly.

But how much ground equipment is gonna be ruined.

This wasn't like a hurricane where there was advance notice to secure things.

Tugs sit really low to the ground. Lav trucks are fairly low to navigate close to planes. Belt loaders. Air start tugs.

This one is a hot mess for sure.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Who could have predicted these ever more intense, ever more destructive weather events?

Other than nearly every single climate scientist for the past 30 years, I mean. Who? WHO?!?
 
wxboy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


https://twitter.com/fivetat/status/1646315259852881923/photo/1

Someone's paying the "Plane wading" fee.
 
Braggi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I hope they don't ask for government assistance.  Bootstraps and all that.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

JohnBigBootay: My friend in south florida has a take on all this. He says sea level is rising and the coastline is changing. But it's not from climate change, it's 'natural'.


Based on the fact that he doesn't want to change anything about his way of life, and nothing else.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's not climate change, the whole peninsula is sinking under the weight of man's hubris.
 
