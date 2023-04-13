 Skip to content
(CNN)   NYC hires its first Rat Czar, who will be "highly motivated and somewhat bloodthirsty," with both "stamina and stagecraft." Not to mention a "swashbuckling attitude, crafty humor, and general aura of badassery." Next step, resurrect St. Patrick   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Rodent, New York City, Rat, Public health, Health, Disease, Hygiene, rat czar  
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Needs the Caturday tag.

Czar - Cats zealously attacking rats.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step 1.  Bounty on rats.
Step 2.  Tax the rat farms.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who has priority, the Rat Czar, or the Rat King?
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not gonna work. rats are charmers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rats are the true owners of New York City. I say this as a native NY'er and longtime resident.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: Who has priority, the Rat Czar, or the Rat King?
[i1.wp.com image 850x1275]


Ahhh!! xD
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we all know where this is heading...
Fark user imageView Full Size

/...and I'm ok with that.
 
adj_m [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: not gonna work. rats are charmers.

[Fark user image 450x450]


Pictured here: A well fed cat.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Kathleen Corradi has been hired as the city's director of rodent mitigation..."

Not whom I was expecting.

static.tvmaze.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am here..to chew bubble gum and kill rats...

And I'm all out of bubble gum....
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rat czar?  Is that like a rat king?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dennis Duffy can be the rat Czars number 2, he has been talking about this problem for years. he is currently still the beeper king of NY.  You can see his ads on the 7 train.

Jack Meets Dennis | 30 Rock | Screen Bites
Youtube 2cDPEdfglNk
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The simple solution is just to ban garbage.  If there's no garbage for them to eat, the rats will leave.  This will have many side benefits including eliminating the need for waste management, eliminating food waste (everyone will need to eat all their food, because throwing any out would violate the garbage ban), and eliminating litter (you can't litter if you don't have any garbage to discard).  If people have other stuff they want to throw away, they either need to keep it or take it somewhere outside of NYC to dispose of it.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Rudy's not busy, and he has a lot of experience helping rats.  What's that?  Oh, you want to decrease the rat population?  Yeah, Rudy would be a poor choice.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Rats Tsar  - Arts Star
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
First, dumpsters. I don't care if we put a thousand trash picker-uppers out of their current duties, the whole trash on the street is the root of your disgusting problem. If you don't address problem 1, you don't go anywhere. It's like if an alcoholic started to address his problem by anything other than dealing with the booze. Oh, let's fix that bruising problem by eating more bananas.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
From what I read during the pandemic, the best shot any city had to make a dent on the rat population was when we had covid shutdowns. Food sources dried up. The rat populations had to forage further away from their usual areas. There was heavy competition between them for limited calories. Rats have adapted to resist bait poisons because they are averse to food sources they do not recognize. They will nibble only small amounts, which increases odds of surviving bad food and avoid it. But if they are facing starvation, they skip careful eating to avoid missing out on food that might get eaten by other rats if they are not quick.
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Long article on why NYC streets are full of garbage.

/ I think I have teed up a snarky response here
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Now you've really done it. Because she'll get overthrown, and then what do you have?

Rat Communists.
 
Mock26
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Was Splinter not available?
 
robodog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Forget St. Patrick, who you need to resurrect is William Lobay, the man who devised and implemented the plan to eradicate the norway rat from Alberta, Canada, the only large political subdivision on the planet where they are absent.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
An army of Jack Russell terriers would make quick work of that nasty vermin.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I think we all know where this is heading...
[Fark user image image 425x283]
/...and I'm ok with that.


Mr. So-Called "Amazing Maurice and his Educated Rodebts"
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Operation Cat Drop | QI
Youtube khU0Z1jJ7VA
 
Trocadero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

LordJiro: Now you've really done it. Because she'll get overthrown, and then what do you have?

Rat Communists.


Bolshewhiskers.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Who has priority, the Rat Czar, or the Rat King?
[i1.wp.com image 850x1275]


Rat King leads the legions of rats.

Rat Czar leads legions AGAINST the rats.

Not a matter of priority, but who wins the war.

Hopefully the War on Rats doesn't go the same way as the War on Drugs.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: Trocadero: Who has priority, the Rat Czar, or the Rat King?
[i1.wp.com image 850x1275]

Rat King leads the legions of rats.

Rat Czar leads legions AGAINST the rats.

Not a matter of priority, but who wins the war.

Hopefully the War on Rats doesn't go the same way as the War on Drugs.


Seriously. I really don't want to see some dude on 12th Ave trying to smoke a rodent.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
hollywoodreporter.comView Full Size
 
manunkind
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Champion Ormly of the Rat Catchers Guild?
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Someone should open a Gimlets Delicatessen in NYC.  Plentiful supply of rats, just remember to charge extra for the ketchup.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

blondambition: An army of Jack Russell terriers would make quick work of that nasty vermin.


but will the eventual apex gorillas die off come winter.

Sliding Carp: Step 1.  Bounty on rats.
Step 2.  Tax the rat farms.


Step 3. force rats to buy anti-rat credits.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Kathleen Corradi needs three Rat Terriers and a bag of dog treats - problem solved in 2, maybe 3, days tops.
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

tintar: blondambition: An army of Jack Russell terriers would make quick work of that nasty vermin.

but will the eventual apex gorillas die off come winter.

Sliding Carp: Step 1.  Bounty on rats.
Step 2.  Tax the rat farms.

Step 3. force rats to buy anti-rat credits.


Step 4:  Force the rats to invest those credits in the new AI Blockchain Cryptocurrency NFT
 
Fano
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: makerofbadjokes: Trocadero: Who has priority, the Rat Czar, or the Rat King?
[i1.wp.com image 850x1275]

Rat King leads the legions of rats.

Rat Czar leads legions AGAINST the rats.

Not a matter of priority, but who wins the war.

Hopefully the War on Rats doesn't go the same way as the War on Drugs.

Seriously. I really don't want to see some dude on 12th Ave trying to smoke a rodent.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Trocadero: LordJiro: Now you've really done it. Because she'll get overthrown, and then what do you have?

Rat Communists.

Bolshewhiskers.


Run, Feviel Run!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Extra credit?

New Zealand school kids as young as five trapped, killed over 600 rats in 100 days to preserve biodiversity


"See how many rats you can catch and kill in a day, and then try to break that record..."
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fano: [i.kym-cdn.com image 640x640]


fingers crossed that Pizza Rat will be chosen as the czar's #1 advisor, Minister of Food Control, and Secretary of the Interior.
 
Nogale
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I envision a vast army of terriers, all wearing NYRP (New York Rat Patrol) vests.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbrunker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Since almost no one knows who the original Jack Black was...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Yes! I am the emperor of all rats! NOW I SHALL LEAD MY RODENT LEGIONS TO DEVOUR ALL WHO STAND IN MY PATH! MUAHAHAHAHA... wait, what do you mean that's not what 'czar' means in this context?"
 
