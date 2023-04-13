 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News Center Maine)   Maine lobsterman hauls in record catch. Navy EOD unit confiscates it for being over the explosiveness limit   (newscentermaine.com) divider line
6
    More: Unlikely  
•       •       •

933 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2023 at 1:50 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Send in the specialists!

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why? Why would you haul that onboard, let alone drag it back to the pier? Unless you're in really shallow waters cut it loose and let her go back to the bottom rather than risk blowing up your boat or folks at the pier.
 
MBooda
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ford's at Noank, CT actually has a Lobster Bomb.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/it rocks. Rock Lobster. Get it?
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What the hell kind of bait was he using?!
 
MBooda
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

robodog: Why? Why would you haul that onboard, let alone drag it back to the pier?


Hey, accidents happen.

For Your Eyes Only (1981) - The spy boat is sunk
Youtube vsEMeXATt00
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What a lobsterman might not look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Lobstercules is a lady
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.