(SFGate)   Residents of San Francisco worried about high winds. Residents of Chicago unimpressed   (sfgate.com) divider line
30
    More: Interesting, San Francisco Bay Area, Ocean, Meteorology, Coast, Size, Gale, Rain, San Francisco  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2023 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
High winds could knock over the giant shiat tower that the city has been replaced by.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
11 mph, my only complaint is it's not coming off the lake but it's not anything to worry about.
/the windy city refers to loudmouth politicians, not the weather
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, with those wind baffles that were installed a few years ago, I'll bet the Golden Gate's screaming now.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Wind goes around these things in a clockwise direction," Murdock said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And residents of Boston are all "Meh,"  to both of them.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had hurricane force winds here last month. The winds got up under our new solar panels and did odd things to the house.

Kentucky and West Virginia traditionally have the least wind in the country. So, the times they are a-changin'.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: 11 mph, my only complaint is it's not coming off the lake but it's not anything to worry about.
/the windy city refers to loudmouth politicians, not the weather


jclaggett: And residents of Boston are all "Meh,"  to both of them.


Residents of OKC are heard screaming "THAT AIN'T SO BAD" while flying in a spinning cone of doom
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, spring and autumn are typically the "strong breezes" times. And 11mph is nothing; the East Bay has a nice 23mph and it's been mild weather all week.
It also varies wildly within S.F. itself - Cole Valley is a wind tunnel, Bernal Depths is not.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
High winds? Cool.
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before someone chimes in with the "real" reason Chicago is called the "Windy City"...
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigChad: In before someone chimes in with the "real" reason Chicago is called the "Windy City"...


Atmospheric lake effect?
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

chitownmike: 11 mph, my only complaint is it's not coming off the lake but it's not anything to worry about.
/the windy city refers to loudmouth politicians, not the weather


I visited one time in December.

The way the wind whipped through the streets was brutal.  It was difficult to walk down the damned street.

Maybe it refers to the politicians, but it applies to the weather, too

/wouldn't want to be near that SF building that's already leaning
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I remember once coming back from a baseball game at Candlestick Park, and my hair was all messed up from the high winds. I tried combing it, and got a ton of static electricity.
 
guinsu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BigChad: In before someone chimes in with the "real" reason Chicago is called the "Windy City"...


Whats with this modern trend of pre-making fun of the person who might correct someone in a really obvious, and dumb error? Just wallowing in ignorance as a way of life?
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: High winds could knock over the giant shiat tower that the city has been replaced by.


Absolutely, you should stay far, far away from here!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: chitownmike: 11 mph, my only complaint is it's not coming off the lake but it's not anything to worry about.
/the windy city refers to loudmouth politicians, not the weather

jclaggett: And residents of Boston are all "Meh,"  to both of them.

Residents of OKC are heard screaming "THAT AIN'T SO BAD" while flying in a spinning cone of doom


If I had to live in Oklahoma I'd go to bed every night praying for a tornado
 
chitownmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BigChad: In before someone chimes in with the "real" reason Chicago is called the "Windy City"...


 Are you?
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BigChad: In before someone chimes in with the "real" reason Chicago is called the "Windy City"...


heh...
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ah Chicago, the windy apple.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jclaggett: And residents of Boston are all "Meh,"  to both of them.


All those baked beans...
 
BigChad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

chitownmike: BigChad: In before someone chimes in with the "real" reason Chicago is called the "Windy City"...

Are you?


Username checks out...
 
whidbey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Nice to know that California is getting our weather.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

skybird659: jclaggett: And residents of Boston are all "Meh,"  to both of them.

All those baked beans...


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"When the trees move back and forth, that's what causes wind."

                                                                                  Steven Wright
 
Loucifer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hopefully, it will blow away the urine stench.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Subby's mom has come to town.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

whidbey: Nice to know that California is getting our weather.


Lol! This last year, California has been getting EVERYBODY'S weather!
/We even got tornadoes!
//Plus earthquakes.
/// We ain't the land of wusses!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
California weather rock-

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
thornhill
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BigChad: In before someone chimes in with the "real" reason Chicago is called the "Windy City"...


There's evidence that the first times it was referred to as "The Windy City" was due to wind.

Sorry, Erik Larson.
 
AlfalfaMale
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've seen the wind gauges in Chicago hit 25. Or 6 to 4, as they say out on the West Coast.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

