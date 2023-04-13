 Skip to content
(KAKE Wichita)   JFC who tases an 80-year-old? Reads article. Oh he was going 3mph over the speed limit, carry on   (kake.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
38 in a 35. Truly the thin blue line saved us from a monster.
This time.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do I even have to guess the skin color of said 80 year old?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Silly subby questioning authoritah
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cops abuse other elderly too, though this old man was brown too

Considering that its Kansas in my linked example , im surprised they didnt sprinkle the debbils' lettuce on him first.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: Do I even have to guess the skin color of said 80 year old?


You would have probably guessed wrong.

But close your eyes. Picture what you think the cop that tased an 80 year old man looks like. Did you guess fat, middle-aged, goatee-sporting man with ruddy cheeks and nose? If you did, come collect your prize!
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mangoose: fat, middle-aged, goatee-sporting man with ruddy cheeks and nose


Dad?
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh please, 80-year-olds are always so cantankerous, and each and every one of you would tase them if you had complete immunity, no moral compass, needle-dick, and tracing-paper-thin skin.  Don't deny it.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Apparently someone who was tired of the octogenarian bullsh*t...
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Apparently someone who was tired of the octogenarian bullsh*t...


But a Taser? Everyone knows Thorazine is the treatment for Senile Agitation:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a republican paradise
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A pursuit began. The lawsuit said Sigg was unaware police were following him even though law enforcement vehicles from other departments joined the pursuit in an area that is about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southwest of Kansas City, Missouri.

Fark this guy. How do you not notice police chasing you?
 
encephlavator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: 38 in a 35.


Holy xhet. I thought Maryland held the record for giving me a 59 in a 55 ticket. Was before tasers though, guess I should count myself lucky.

/fark MD, and VA
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: A pursuit began. The lawsuit said Sigg was unaware police were following him even though law enforcement vehicles from other departments joined the pursuit in an area that is about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southwest of Kansas City, Missouri.

Fark this guy. How do you not notice police chasing you?


When you are traveling near enough to the speed limit to not believe they could possibly mean they want you to pull over.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: A pursuit began. The lawsuit said Sigg was unaware police were following him even though law enforcement vehicles from other departments joined the pursuit in an area that is about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southwest of Kansas City, Missouri.

Fark this guy. How do you not notice police chasing you?


Because he's 80.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: A pursuit began. The lawsuit said Sigg was unaware police were following him even though law enforcement vehicles from other departments joined the pursuit in an area that is about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southwest of Kansas City, Missouri.

Fark this guy. How do you not notice police chasing you?


Well, in his defense, he was quite drunk. Could happen to anyone.
 
DopamineKata [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wasn't tased for speeding. He was tased because he refused to stop, then when he finally did stop he got out and approached the officers.  I mean it's still shiatty but it's not like he just pulled over and got tased.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully this ends up similarly to this case in the city where I live.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/ex-officer-injured-elderly-colorado-woman-dementia-arrest-sentenced-5-rcna27529
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

80 years old, hands in the air - tased him anyway.

Who did this? This asshole. He finally got to pay back all those kids that were mean to him in middle school for being chubby. farking prick.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

max_pooper: Russ1642: A pursuit began. The lawsuit said Sigg was unaware police were following him even though law enforcement vehicles from other departments joined the pursuit in an area that is about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southwest of Kansas City, Missouri.

Fark this guy. How do you not notice police chasing you?

When you are traveling near enough to the speed limit to not believe they could possibly mean they want you to pull over.


Everybody has to pull over.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: Do I even have to guess the skin color of said 80 year old?


the important thing is getting their pronouns correct, this is 2023, not 2022.

/s
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: 38 in a 35. Truly the thin blue line saved us from a monster.
This time.


It takes a lot of bravery to use a taser while wearing urine soaked pants.
 
omg it itches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buk img.fark.net

Not as funny as KJIZZ, but still.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

encephlavator: Private_Citizen: 38 in a 35.

Holy xhet. I thought Maryland held the record for giving me a 59 in a 55 ticket. Was before tasers though, guess I should count myself lucky.

/fark MD, and VA


they gave you a 59 in a 55 to help you out to reduce the fine and help you in court, you know you were going faster than that.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DopamineKata: He wasn't tased for speeding. He was tased because he refused to stop, then when he finally did stop he got out and approached the officers.  I mean it's still shiatty but it's not like he just pulled over and got tased.


it's Fark is not Facts(tm)
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LAWN ORDER!!!
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: SurfaceTension: Do I even have to guess the skin color of said 80 year old?

You would have probably guessed wrong.

But close your eyes. Picture what you think the cop that tased an 80 year old man looks like. Did you guess fat, middle-aged, goatee-sporting man with ruddy cheeks and nose? If you did, come collect your prize!


You forgot wrap around oakleys
 
Tokin42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenboof: Russ1642: A pursuit began. The lawsuit said Sigg was unaware police were following him even though law enforcement vehicles from other departments joined the pursuit in an area that is about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southwest of Kansas City, Missouri.

Fark this guy. How do you not notice police chasing you?

Because he's 80.


I bet grandpa gives up his keys now
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stories from my Kansas ex-step family:  Wilma, about 88 years old at the time, lost her license, because she was such a horrible inattentive driver.  She blew through stop signs, straddled lanes, made up her own speed limit, and drove for five miles with the cop driving behind her with sirens blaring and lights flashing.

Her family was horrified that the police would do this.  They sure didn't want to drive Wilma around.  Wilma couldn't figure out how to re-apply for a license/new driving test.  The family helped her out.  During the new test, she promptly blasted across four lanes of traffic, making a left turn without a directional.  She failed the test in 20 seconds.  She was enraged, the family was enraged.  Corruption, vice, graft, how dare they fail poor old Wilma without giving her a chance!

Selfish people only care about themselves.  She can afford to Uber everywhere.  She can call an old fashioned taxi service.

Anyway, Wilma is an old white woman, and they felt no need to taser her at any point in the process.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: 38 in a 35. Truly the thin blue line saved us from a monster.
This time.


More like a thin yellow line down the cops back.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Russ1642: A pursuit began. The lawsuit said Sigg was unaware police were following him even though law enforcement vehicles from other departments joined the pursuit in an area that is about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southwest of Kansas City, Missouri.

Fark this guy. How do you not notice police chasing you?


Because he's old, has bad eyesight, is deaf. He last took a driving test in 1980 and he was fine.
 
RandyBobandy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This thread quickly became an all-you-can-lick boot buffet.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I can think of several 80 year olds I'd like to taze but that's prolly just me...
 
Russ1642
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

RandyBobandy: This thread quickly became an all-you-can-lick boot buffet.


I see a bunch of people who have no problem with a blind and deaf guy driving around, completely oblivious to the world around him.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Police have killed more than 1,000 people with Tasers since 2000
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Russ1642: A pursuit began. The lawsuit said Sigg was unaware police were following him even though law enforcement vehicles from other departments joined the pursuit in an area that is about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southwest of Kansas City, Missouri.

Fark this guy. How do you not notice police chasing you?


He was only going 3 miles over 35. HOW did they not catch him?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: Russ1642: A pursuit began. The lawsuit said Sigg was unaware police were following him even though law enforcement vehicles from other departments joined the pursuit in an area that is about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southwest of Kansas City, Missouri.

Fark this guy. How do you not notice police chasing you?

He was only going 3 miles over 35. HOW did they not catch him?


Should have done the PIT maneuver. That'll wake up grandpa.
 
RandyBobandy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Russ1642: RandyBobandy: This thread quickly became an all-you-can-lick boot buffet.

I see a bunch of people who have no problem with a blind and deaf guy driving around, completely oblivious to the world around him.


What's important is that you have imagined something and so it's real.

Do you use like A1 with your boot or just raw dog it?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
thealgorerhythm:

Because he's old, has bad eyesight, is deaf. He last took a driving test in 1980 and he was fine.

that sounds like a person that should not be driving.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

RandyBobandy: Russ1642: RandyBobandy: This thread quickly became an all-you-can-lick boot buffet.

I see a bunch of people who have no problem with a blind and deaf guy driving around, completely oblivious to the world around him.

What's important is that you have imagined something and so it's real.

Do you use like A1 with your boot or just raw dog it?


The old guy is lying his farking ass off.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Former Deputy"

Barney got his ass fired. That's good.

But I do wonder how long Grandpa had been going before he stopped.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: I can think of several 80 year olds I'd like to taze but that's prolly just me...


It's a shame Moscow Mitch turned 81 a couple months ago
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: Police have killed more than 1,000 people with Tasers since 2000


Yeah, these things are bullshiat - we need to get rid of them.
They may have seemed like a good idea before we field-tested them - but we have, and they have proven wanting. They are neither safe nor reliably effective when it counts.
If they had dealt with this cantankerous old f**k some other way, we probably wouldn't be having this conversation.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The only way to reform the police is to end qualified immunity.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'd get on grandpa for not checking his rear view mirror once in awhile, but I'm too busy posting this comment from my phone while driving.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Russ1642: RandyBobandy: Russ1642: RandyBobandy: This thread quickly became an all-you-can-lick boot buffet.

I see a bunch of people who have no problem with a blind and deaf guy driving around, completely oblivious to the world around him.

What's important is that you have imagined something and so it's real.

Do you use like A1 with your boot or just raw dog it?

The old guy is lying his farking ass off.

[Fark user image 400x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


what about? You can see in the photograph that he's got his hands in the air.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Creoena: Teddy Brosevelt: I can think of several 80 year olds I'd like to taze but that's prolly just me...

It's a shame Moscow Mitch turned 81 a couple months ago


Exceptions can be made.  This one falls under "eh, close enough"
 
fngoofy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DopamineKata: He wasn't tased for speeding. He was tased because he refused to stop, then when he finally did stop he got out and approached the officers.  I mean it's still shiatty but it's not like he just pulled over and got tased.


By "approached the officers" you mean had his hands up?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jso2897: Dusk-You-n-Me: Police have killed more than 1,000 people with Tasers since 2000

Yeah, these things are bullshiat - we need to get rid of them.
They may have seemed like a good idea before we field-tested them - but we have, and they have proven wanting. They are neither safe nor reliably effective when it counts.


so we should take away tasers and let the cops use guns for every situation?
 
