(AlterNet)   Cock-a-doodle dead   (alternet.org) divider line
5
    More: Scary, Avian influenza, Bird, Infection, Influenza, Virus, World Health Organization, Pandemic, Influenza A virus  
461 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2023 at 8:20 AM



YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not sure if HOTY candidate or not, but you get kudos from me, Subby.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Clearly this came from the Wuhan lab, since all virus outbreaks in history have been the result of nefarious schemes by a small group of never identified actors.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
HOTY candidate right there
 
LoneVVolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good; I hope it spreads across the pond to the douchenozzles who keep roosters in their 1/4 acre suburban back yard.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LoneVVolf: Good; I hope it spreads across the pond to the douchenozzles who keep roosters in their 1/4 acre suburban back yard.


It already did.  It's endemic in horses and dogs.  The first outbreak was seen among horses in Miami in 1963.
 
