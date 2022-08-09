 Skip to content
(Kyiv Post)   Day 414 of WW3: Mr Shmyhal Goes to Washington requesting F-15s and F-16s from American officials, and financial support from the World Bank and IMF, during his visit to the Washington DC. It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion   (kyivpost.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning all. There's a lot to get through today, despite nothing much happening (aside from you know the war continuing). Here's your overnight war news dump from the Kyiv Post and the Kyiv Independent

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Thursday, April 13
Your daily news brief direct from Ukraine's capital.

Ukrainian Man Sets Himself on Fire in Krakow
People standing in line outside of the Ukrainian Consulate General building witness the shocking scene of someone setting themselves on fire.

Russia Delivers Fresh Warning Over Grain Deal
Moscow continues attempts to blackmail the West over the extension of the Ukraine grain shipments deal.

Wagner Mercenary Recognises Killers in Beheading
PMC Wagner Group commander currently in Swedish custody says he knows the Wagner fighters in brutal video of killing of Ukrainian soldier.

Ukraine's Economy Crushed By Russian Invasion
GDP down by nearly 30 percent due to factors such as infrastructure destruction and forced migration.

'I Jumped When Something Blew Up, and Locals Laughed' - UK volunteer Michael Holly on War Zone Trip
British medic on three-week medical assistance trip describes personal experience and the life of local civilians in the war zones of the Donetsk region.

US Slaps Sanctions on Russia-Backed Bank in Hungary
American Ambassador concerned about "continued eagerness of Hungarian leaders to expand and deepen ties with the Russian Federation despite Russia's ongoing brutal aggression".

Ukraine's Victory Not In Question, But Answers Needed for Post-War Security - Says Top Defense Advisor
With Ukraine joining NATO on the horizon, Kyiv Post exclusively probed Yuri Sak, a senior advisor to Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, on more options for security guarantees.

Ukraine Farmer Risks Life Clearing Shells From Fields
HALO Trust and others busy helping clear vast areas of Ukraine's farmlands mined by the Russian invaders.

US Document 'Leaks' are "Mix of True and False", Ukraine Says
Defense Minister Reznikov says it is part of Russian "information operation".

Mr Shmyhal Goes to Washington - For Jets and Cash.
Ukraine's Prime Minister has requested F-15s and F-16s from American officials, and financial support from the World Bank and IMF, during his visit to the US capital.

EU Promises War Crimes Charges Against Russian Beheaders
European Council President "mortified by atrocious video showing murder of Ukrainian prisoner of war by Russian soldier."


Washington Post: Leaked US document foresees no Ukraine-Russia negotiations this year.Russia's war against Ukraine is expected to continue in 2024, with both sides refusing to negotiate despite neither of them achieving a decisive victory, according to an alleged U.S. intelligence assessment leaked online and obtained by the Washington Post.

Russian opposition media: Former Wagner soldier recognizes killers in video of alleged beheading of Ukrainian POW.Speaking on the Russian Youtube program "Khodorkovsky Live" on the evening of April 12, Vladimir Osechkin, the founder of opposition media outlet Gulagu.net reported that he had been in contact with Andrei Medvedev, the former Wagner fighter in question, who sought asylum in Norway after leaving the group.

Russian attacks hiat 9 regions, kill 4 civilians over past day.In the last 24 hours, Russian attacks were reported in nine Ukrainian oblasts. According to local authorities, four civilians were killed, and at least five were injured.

General Staff: Ukraine repels 45 Russian attacks across front line over past day.Russian troops are concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 13.

Washington Post: Leaker of US intelligence documents reportedly worked on military base.The man who shared leaked U.S. intelligence documents worked on a military base and shared the classified information to find companionship, according to the Washington Post interviews with members of the Discord community where the leak originated.

ISW: The Kremlin's 'Russification' attempts in Ukraine may have unintended consequences in Russia.Moscow's "Russification" efforts in Ukraine may unintentionally "empower and amplify overtly nationalist voices and ideologies" within Russia itself, the Institute for the Study of War said on April 12.

Bloomberg: Putin approved arrest of US journalist Gershkovich on spying charges.Russian President Vladimir Putin personally approved the arrest of a U.S. reporter on espionage charges for the first time since the Cold War, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Finland rules out transfer of F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets to Ukraine.Finnish Yle news reports on April 12 that the discussion about the transfer of F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets abroad is "currently irrelevant."

NYT: Polish PM says Ukraine needs South Korean artillery shells.Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on April 12 he believes that only the direct intervention of President Biden would lead to an agreement for South Korea to make its artillery shells available to Ukraine.

Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast.Russian forces shelled five communities in Sumy Oblast on April 12, firing more than 75 rounds from various types of weapons, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram.

Leaked intelligence papers suggest that Ukrainian, Russian total casualties reach up to 354,000.Leaked U.S. intelligence documents suggest that up to 354,000 Ukrainian and Russian soldiers have been killed or injured since the start of the full-scale invasion, Reuters reported on April 12.

And that's your lot, Enjoy your day folks.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
New Substack from Gen. Mick Ryan about what he thinks the Russians might do in the next few months - Beyond Bakhmut: Russia's Options in the Coming Months

As he usually does, he did a Twitter thread Cliff's Notes version (Thread Reader link):
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for April 1 through April 7 (Days 402 to 408) and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Reposting this from yesterday because it's a great visual breakdown of the situation in Bakhmut and how we got there.

War in South-East Ukraine February 2022 - March 2023
Youtube kdJEMGqTo2o
 
untoldforce
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So the U.S. privately fears that Ukraine won't do well without air support.

...why don't we just sell them the aircraft? What's Vlad going to do, nuke us? He threatens it regularly and it's a bit stale.
 
mederu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ukraine Pushed Wagners back in Bakhmut | Ruzzia got stuck again
Youtube 1RD4wgNXJ1c

Yesterdays Denys
 
mederu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
12 Apr: Russians Fail to Secure Positions. LOSE THEM IMMEDIATELY | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube rWZtF3xL05s

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Manchin Leads Bipartisan Senate Delegation To Ukraine and Poland
Youtube Ahw9invDmNQ

Manchin Leads Bipartisan Senate Delegation To Ukraine and Poland
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see  (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

Stop the War (Sweden): https://stopthewar.se/en/

A rehab/recovery center for soldiers: https://helpnow.in.ua/amp/

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Revive Soldiers Ukraine (US): https://www.rsukraine.org

Patron Fund (for injured de-miners): https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2owjL6dFRP

Ukrainian Congress Committee of America: https://ucca.org

Logistics for frontline supplies, I think?  (US): https://zeroline.org

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced peoplewith pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Fixing windows (UK): https://www.insulate-ukraine.org/donate
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org and https://landmineremoval.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Assistance for displaced Ukranians:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm entirely fine with Ukrainian pilots and mechanics coming to the US, with the pilots being trained on F-16s, and the mechanics being trained while refurbishing F-16s from the boneyards.

Yes, I know ideally that F-16 pilot training takes a lot more time.

But I strongly suspect that the Ukrainians have run the numbers, and have decided that less training in an F-16 is more survivable then their pilots flying the old fighters they still have.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RobSeace: [YouTube video: Manchin Leads Bipartisan Senate Delegation To Ukraine and Poland]
Manchin Leads Bipartisan Senate Delegation To Ukraine and Poland


I didn't realize we had coal-powered tanks.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Free therapy for people affected by the war: https://www.therapyroute.com/free-therapy-for-ukraine

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

If you have photos or video that you want saved as documentation of the war: https://dattalion.com


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org ; https://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine ; https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (May 18 is embroidered shirt day):

Donate before April 17 for a special Easter egg: https://preview.mailerlite.io/emails/webview/36519/84888000730761164

Sleepwear: https://the-sleeper.com/en/
Posters & t-shirts: https://helpukraine.threadless.com
Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Possibly Significant Upcoming Dates:

April 14th: Anniversary of the launching of the submarine Moskva

April 16th: Orthodox Easter

April 19th: the new moon

April 21st:  Next Ramstein Summit (when allied countries discuss what new toys to send them)

May or early June: when some Ukraine spokesperson they'd be ready to counter attack (so we expect them to attack in April)

May 4th: Star Wars Day.  Expect Zelinskyy to break out his x-wing tshirt, and maybe something with Mark Hamill: https://u24.gov.ua/dronation

May 9th: competition to land a Ukrainian marked drone in red square: https://mil.in.ua/en/news/competition-for-uavs-to-land-on-red-square-announced-in-ukraine/ (also the day that russia celebrates 'winning' the 'great patriotic war' with a parade in moscow)

May 18th: Vyshyvanka (embroidered shirt) Day: https://kyivindependent.com/vyshyvanka-traditional-ukrainian-embroidered-shirt/
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

What frustrates me is that we've been talking about this for over a year. We could have started training their pilots on F-16s six months ago.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

We should have given them F-117s
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
EXCLUSIVE: Where are my dogs of war? Female Ukrainian POW freed in prisoner exchange launches desperate search for her two sniffer dog spaniels
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I'm guessing that most of the pilots are needed for frontline duty, so if the planes weren't part of a deal yet six months ago, sending the pilots away for months of training just depletes your forces without immediate benefit.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pakistan to Supply Ukraine with 230 Containers of Military Equipment Despite Ties with Russia

I'm not sure if that's standard jargon or something, but I have no idea how big these "containers" are or what they contain exactly.  Maybe it's like a grab-bag, and it's a surprise.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Russian Dudehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mC4CSYpans4

Sun:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sooner or later we're gonna have to give them the planes. Although... IMO...  giving them longer range missile capabilities in higher quantities is probably even better. Both would be best. But giving them some ATACMS  would be easier logistically to handle than everything required for the planes. There's some concern about Ukraine using them to attack Russia proper. I do not think they will. They'd risk future shipments of weapons. The other concern is the cost per unit and the size of our own ATACMS supplies getting depleted. But we do not need to give them a shiat ton. Just enough for Ukraine to score some good hits to high value targets in Crimea that are currently somewhat beyond reach: air fields, base in Sevastopol, bridge, army barracks. This will provide tactical advantages as well as boost Ukranian morale while dereasing Russia's.

Once the Russians figure Ukraine has a 300km range, they are gonna have to spread out troops and ammo depots way beyond the current 80... (soont to be 150km) where they've been forced to do it. Overcomplicating Russian logistics beyond their meager ability to handle such things is the way to beat them. Spreading soldiers into lots of smaller units, instead of larger barracks makes it harder to monitor those who are not committed to sparkle motion and may try to desert or defect. Even if they don't GTFO, I would expect that given the conditions of the Russian military, spreading out has a negative effect in the little bit of discipline they have.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Pentagon leaks linked to young gun enthusiast who worked at military base - report

Man known online as 'OG' is said to have access to large amounts of classified material and to regard intelligence services as repressive

Just for anyone who didn't already read the WaPo story yesterday.
 
