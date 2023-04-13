 Skip to content
(Wrestling Inc)   Former wrestling superstar does not wish to be in the elite group which consists of the The Bushwackers and Queen Sharmell   (wrestlinginc.com) divider line
20
    More: Obvious, WWE, WWE Hall of Fame, Professional wrestling, former president of former WWE, The Bella Twins, Andr the Giant, Andy Kaufman, Farm team  
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Snoop Dog's save of the bit at Wrestlemania shows he 100% deserves to be there.
 
NDFarkdude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Who?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
All "Hall of Fames" are meaningless.
It's just a bunch of names.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A hall of fame for a fake sport? I mean I guess it is kind of like acting and we give out awards for that.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pete Rose, Refrigerator Perry, Bob Uecker, Drew Carey, Mike Tyson, Donald Trump, Snoop Dogg, Kid Rock, William Shatner, and Ozzy Osbourne are all in the WWE HoF. So I agree with Skinner, it's pointless.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Pete Rose, Refrigerator Perry, Bob Uecker, Drew Carey, Mike Tyson, Donald Trump, Snoop Dogg, Kid Rock, William Shatner, and Ozzy Osbourne are all in the WWE HoF. So I agree with Skinner, it's pointless.


Any list of names is going to have some people you don't agree should be there and missing some names you think should be there.
You can make your own list of names.
Nobody should care.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's not completely useless. Sunny was able to hock her HOF ring for bail money.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You get paid 5 grand to come to a party, see some old co-workers and have someone say nice things about you.

What's the downside?
 
Rindred
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The WWE HoF is basically some nice, sentimental speeches during Wrestlemania weekend, but otherwise vaporware until they build something of brick and mortar.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Pete Rose, Refrigerator Perry, Bob Uecker, Drew Carey, Mike Tyson, Donald Trump, Snoop Dogg, Kid Rock, William Shatner, and Ozzy Osbourne are all in the WWE HoF. So I agree with Skinner, it's pointless.


Some of them might be in there because they bought their way in, like some of the starts in the sidewalk on Hollywood Blvd.

/Just a theory
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Begoggle: vilesithknight: Pete Rose, Refrigerator Perry, Bob Uecker, Drew Carey, Mike Tyson, Donald Trump, Snoop Dogg, Kid Rock, William Shatner, and Ozzy Osbourne are all in the WWE HoF. So I agree with Skinner, it's pointless.

Any list of names is going to have some people you don't agree should be there and missing some names you think should be there.
You can make your own list of names.
Nobody should care.


It's not about agreeing whether they should be there or not, it's that it is a wrestling HoF and all the people I've mentioned are NOT wrestlers. It would be like putting Tom Brady in Cooperstown because he once was drafted by the Expos. 5 of the people I mentioned I am a big fan of, and I don't think any of them should be there. Next you'll be telling me we should induct Elon Musk into the Rock N Roll HoF because he played Bowie when he launched his roadster into space.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rindred: The WWE HoF is basically some nice, sentimental speeches during Wrestlemania weekend, but otherwise vaporware until they build something of brick and mortar.


Agreed.  I don't understand why they haven't put something together, even a modest building or setup.  They have the money for it, there's no doubt about that .
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: You get paid 5 grand to come to a party, see some old co-workers and have someone say nice things about you.

What's the downside?


the contract they get you to sign that basically gives your likeness to WWE for life.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

saintstryfe: Snapper Carr: You get paid 5 grand to come to a party, see some old co-workers and have someone say nice things about you.

What's the downside?

the contract they get you to sign that basically gives your likeness to WWE for life.


I'm not sure that Steve Keirn's image rights are worth 5 grand to anyone.  Sounds like he'd be getting a good deal.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Next you'll be telling me we should induct Elon Musk into the Rock N Roll HoF because he played Bowie when he launched his roadster into space.


May as well. That HOF is pretty useless as a Rock and Roll place. First time I was there in early 2000s, they had an entire special area dedicated to rap and hip hop. Not that there is not some legit cred from some artists like The Beastie Boys who used Kerry King (from Slayer) on their record. But there was a huge display of Vanilla Ice stuff, including his red, white and blue jumpsuit.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: vilesithknight: Pete Rose, Refrigerator Perry, Bob Uecker, Drew Carey, Mike Tyson, Donald Trump, Snoop Dogg, Kid Rock, William Shatner, and Ozzy Osbourne are all in the WWE HoF. So I agree with Skinner, it's pointless.

Some of them might be in there because they bought their way in, like some of the starts in the sidewalk on Hollywood Blvd.

/Just a theory


No, everyone one of them worked with WWE in some way. Pete Rose worked several WrestleManias getting beaten up by Kane (who's nickname was THe Big Red Machine, like Rose's Reds teams). Perry was the star participant of the famed WM2 WWF/NFL Battle Royal that Andre won, Bob Uecker worked several early Wrestlemanias, including the famous shot of him being choked by Andre the Giant. Carey worked in a Royal Rumble match, working with Kane. It was terrible, I wouldn't have wanted him. Trump worked an angle with Vince at Wrestlemania, it was big, he's fine.  Snoop, Rock and Ozzy all played music at major shows. Shatner had a moment on early Monday Night Raw shows working with Jerry Lawler.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: saintstryfe: Snapper Carr: You get paid 5 grand to come to a party, see some old co-workers and have someone say nice things about you.

What's the downside?

the contract they get you to sign that basically gives your likeness to WWE for life.

I'm not sure that Steve Keirn's image rights are worth 5 grand to anyone.  Sounds like he'd be getting a good deal.


I'm not disagreeing, but just saying it has downsides.

/Kiern was much better than people remember, just not in WWE
 
hlehmann
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I still amazes me that there are people that think that professional wrestling is an actual sport and not just theatrics with a predetermined winner and loser,
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hlehmann: I still amazes me that there are people that think that professional wrestling is an actual sport and not just theatrics with a predetermined winner and loser,


Yeah, like why do people go to the movies or watch TV shows?  The ending has already been determined. Losers.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

