(Kent Online)   Woman trapped in cave taking half-naked photos gets trapped by rising waters while taking half-naked photos in a cave is rescued after taking half-naked photos in a cave. Giggity & dumbass tags last seen mud-wrestling on Onlyfans   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
1189 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2023 at 7:50 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And she was rescued by 12 of the luckiest Thai schoolboys ever.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Surrey beauty standard applied with point deductions for stupidity.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"I have huge respect for them and I hope people can learn from my mistake."

Darling, I think the only person who needs to learn anything from any your mistakes is you.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
tse4.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I must be seeing double. 4 caves!?!
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTFA:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
untoldforce
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
All of this talk about half naked photos and not one photo is posted?
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

untoldforce: All of this talk about half naked photos and not one photo is posted?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

untoldforce: All of this talk about half naked photos and not one photo is posted?


That's the sad state of journalism today.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

untoldforce: All of this talk about half naked photos and not one photo is posted?


Here you go.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: untoldforce: All of this talk about half naked photos and not one photo is posted?

Here you go.

[Fark user image 425x239]


nice hole
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

grokca: untoldforce: All of this talk about half naked photos and not one photo is posted?

That's the sad state of journalism today.


And they'd forced me to intuit which half.

/oh, you brave, brave rescuers, how shall I ever repay you?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ramsgate woman's no regrets over career change from social worker to OnlyFans star (kentonline.co.uk)

Kent Online is really pushing this woman's site, I wonder if they are getting a cut.
 
raulzero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This post is useless without... half-naked photos.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: untoldforce: All of this talk about half naked photos and not one photo is posted?

Here you go.

[Fark user image image 425x239]


Talk about a Dumpton Gap
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What on Earth was she doing in that cave? I hope not taking half-naked pictures.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: untoldforce: All of this talk about half naked photos and not one photo is posted?

Here you go.

[Fark user image 425x239]


Mmm... those tidal erosion curves.... look at the sedimentary rocks... SPLOOSH!
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nimbull: UncleDirtNap: untoldforce: All of this talk about half naked photos and not one photo is posted?

Here you go.

[Fark user image 425x239]

Mmm... those tidal erosion curves.... look at the sedimentary rocks... SPLOOSH!


You can follow on OnlySpelunkers.
 
1funguy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Surrey beauty standard applied with point deductions for stupidity.


One of the marvelous half-truths I learned as a child regarding people who do such things:

"She does that because something is wrong with her, and that is the only way she can get people to like her..."

I internalized that early in my life, and have done everything in my ability to encourage these poor, suffering women ranging from paying to buy their magazines to praying to god to have them delivered to me to care for individually.

NOT ONE of these ungrateful wretches have ever even CALLED me; much less taken it upon themselves to appear at my house in any stage of undress.

I think it is some sort of scam...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

swankywanky: UncleDirtNap: untoldforce: All of this talk about half naked photos and not one photo is posted?

Here you go.

[Fark user image 425x239]

nice hole


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I can understand someone who does OnlyFans to fund social work. It's like being a stripper or a prostitute to pay for college. Not a tradeoff I'm willing to make, but I see why others would.

Quitting a social work job to do OnlyFans is like a nun quitting the convent to become a porn star because she realizes she'd rather take it up the ass than help the destitute. It's saying you decided to stop being selfless and start being selfish.

What I'm saying is I wish the stupid whore had drowned.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: [Fark user image image 425x434]


Username checks out.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Trapped in a cave, taking half-naked pictures of myself" is the new "living in a van down by the river."

Prove me wrong.
 
veale728
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: [Fark user image image 425x434]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Madeup Farkname
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

untoldforce: All of this talk about half naked photos and not one photo is posted?


Half-naked photos are scandalous.

I put little tiny suits of rectangular clothing on all the photos in my albums.

\I prefer half-naked people.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Michaela Ogilvie was making content for an adult entertainment site at Dumpton Gap in Ramsgate when she realised her "stupid" mistake as the tide came in.

If only there was some way to find out when high and low tides happen. Maybe some sort of information service where one might, I don't know, search for that information. You know, such as "tides at Dumpton Gap Ramsgate."

/Heh, heh "Dumpton Gap"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 591x399]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
