 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Ukraine and Russia don't want anyone to know that Ukraine is attacking targets in Russia   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
47
    More: Interesting, Soul, Newspaper, Russia, Village, Writing, Bomb, Residents of Russia, local authorities  
•       •       •

1483 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2023 at 8:43 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"We are scared and don't know what to do. We do not have a single checkpoint, there are no warnings of shelling. We don't have bomb shelters, and our basements aren't meant to hide in."

Welcome to the party. You clearly didn't learn about the war with Ukraine on your television. Now you are learning about it through your roof.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
...and here I thought that Russian infrastructure was just randomly blowing up all this time.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am having difficulty mustering up sympathy here.
 
Halfabee64 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The independent outlet Verstka on Wednesday published interviews with several residents who say a Russian border guard was killed last week when the governor claimed to have fended off a Ukrainian attack.

photos1.blogger.comView Full Size
 
pacmanner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Halfabee64: The independent outlet Verstka on Wednesday published interviews with several residents who say a Russian border guard was killed last week when the governor claimed to have fended off a Ukrainian attack.

[photos1.blogger.com image 229x153]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Russians don't deserve things like not having their house blown up.
 
azwethnkweiz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine and Russia are hiding a bunch of shiat from the rest of the world.  No real good guys here, it's aggressors vs victims for sure, favored vs underdog , but not good vs bad like the narrative says.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like the Russky peasants forgot any lessons from WWII. Dig deep!  Good for potatoe and beet storage during peace time; saving your buttinski during war!

PS:  Beloruzz best be looking around too!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously I have no idea what happened, but I don't see why the Ukrainians would go kill one border guard. They've already been lighting shiat on fire all over Russia for months.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A tiny balalaika playing just for you Russian peasants....

Now you know what it is to be afraid....
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: I am having difficulty mustering up sympathy here.


Yeah, but it's a tough balancing act.  Striking back at the empire is definitely justified and a sound tactical decision, but at the same time, shifting from pure defense into offensive tactics is going to give a louder voice to the America First crowd and similar movements in other countries.

Ukraine has to do well enough to repel the invasion and take Russian morale/support for the war even lower than it already is, but not so well that other countries decide they don't need ongoing support.  Weirdly, Russia's unwillingness to admit weakness is actually helping Ukraine, it means Putin can't pull the whole "bully starts sobbing because you punched him in the nose for once" routine without losing face at home.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

azwethnkweiz: Ukraine and Russia are hiding a bunch of shiat from the rest of the world.  No real good guys here, it's aggressors vs victims for sure, favored vs underdog , but not good vs bad like the narrative says.


Check your headgear wrong FARKER
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Obviously I have no idea what happened, but I don't see why the Ukrainians would go kill one border guard. They've already been lighting shiat on fire all over Russia for months.


Maybe they hated that one border guard in particular
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hooferatheart: azwethnkweiz: Ukraine and Russia are hiding a bunch of shiat from the rest of the world.  No real good guys here, it's aggressors vs victims for sure, favored vs underdog , but not good vs bad like the narrative says.

Check your headgear wrong FARKER


I would find it hard to believe that Ukraine is taking and keeping to the moral high ground in their military/fighting choices through all this. And should they? If Russia isn't going to play by the rules, then Ukraine shouldn't be constrained by the rules in fighting back.

This is separate from the obvious point that Ukraine has the moral high ground from a "fight for national survival" angle.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pacmanner: Halfabee64: The independent outlet Verstka on Wednesday published interviews with several residents who say a Russian border guard was killed last week when the governor claimed to have fended off a Ukrainian attack.

[photos1.blogger.com image 229x153]

[Fark user image image 308x465]


Stolen from a previous thread...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

azwethnkweiz: Ukraine and Russia are hiding a bunch of shiat from the rest of the world.  No real good guys here, it's aggressors vs victims for sure, favored vs underdog , but not good vs bad like the narrative says.


And Ralphie shouldn't have kept hitting Farkus because then he was doing bad things too.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
'After apparently shrugging their shoulders as Russian forces spent more than a year bombing Ukrainian civilians, some (Russian) residents complained to the local paper that they now feel like targets.

"What if they come at night? We'll all be killed," one woman was quoted saying.'

Ah... if it isn't the consequences of their shoulder shrugging actions coming to visit. Oh look... the Ukrainian's brought a heaping helping of finding out for all the fark'n around the Russians let their troops do.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The only reason I can think for Russia to try hush up Ukrainian attacks inside Russia is if they lack the capability to respond to the attacks in a way that would be satisfactory to Russia's population.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

wxboy: Hooferatheart: azwethnkweiz: Ukraine and Russia are hiding a bunch of shiat from the rest of the world.  No real good guys here, it's aggressors vs victims for sure, favored vs underdog , but not good vs bad like the narrative says.

Check your headgear wrong FARKER

I would find it hard to believe that Ukraine is taking and keeping to the moral high ground in their military/fighting choices through all this. And should they? If Russia isn't going to play by the rules, then Ukraine shouldn't be constrained by the rules in fighting back.

This is separate from the obvious point that Ukraine has the moral high ground from a "fight for national survival" angle.


If you come to my home and threaten to kill my family and kidnap my children and destroy everything I hold dear, you're damned right I am fighting dirty. I will do what I have to do. Don't want no shiat? Don't start no shiat.
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I have a hunch that the boarder guard got drunk and wandered into a Russian mine field. Or friendly fired by a Russian mercenaries, governor just blames those "Ukrainian"
 
pestossimo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

wxboy: Hooferatheart: azwethnkweiz: Ukraine and Russia are hiding a bunch of shiat from the rest of the world.  No real good guys here, it's aggressors vs victims for sure, favored vs underdog , but not good vs bad like the narrative says.

Check your headgear wrong FARKER

I would find it hard to believe that Ukraine is taking and keeping to the moral high ground in their military/fighting choices through all this. And should they? If Russia isn't going to play by the rules, then Ukraine shouldn't be constrained by the rules in fighting back.

This is separate from the obvious point that Ukraine has the moral high ground from a "fight for national survival" angle.


They could be in a coastal swamp and they'd still have the moral high ground in this war.
 
Grauenwolf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
To accuse the Ukrainians of being immoral for "breaking the rules" is to demonstrate that you have a child's understanding of war.

The Russians have been very clear that their end goal is relocation and genocide. Facing that, the Ukrainians would have to be suicidal to not use every tool at their disposal.

And frankly, I think the idea that they should have to lay down their lives to avoid offending some Americans is disgusting.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The protestors are now being targeted by other Russians for disparaging the military. On one hand, I find this funny. On the other, I find it scary that we hear the same words here in the USA.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Grauenwolf: And frankly, I think the idea that they should have to lay down their lives to avoid offending some Americans is disgusting.


Is someone making that argument?
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: ...and here I thought that Russian infrastructure was just randomly blowing up all this time.


... well, would it be that surprising if it did?
 
Fooshards
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I love it.  I prefer keeping it to cyber warfare more than open warfare, but the line is already crossed in Ukraine.  Go give em hell.  I hope the new planes and tanks come in handy razing those Russian military border towns to the ground.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

azwethnkweiz: Ukraine and Russia are hiding a bunch of shiat from the rest of the world.  No real good guys here, it's aggressors vs victims for sure, favored vs underdog , but not good vs bad like the narrative says.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fooshards
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

McGrits: The protestors are now being targeted by other Russians for disparaging the military. On one hand, I find this funny. On the other, I find it scary that we hear the same words here in the USA.


It's almost as if various media organizations, politicians, and the moneyed fascists that control them are aligned very strongly with Russian government and it's own media.   If only there were some sort of legal "Act" that could help us Reign In Crime Organizations.  If only.
 
gyorg [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'll need honest, I _do_ have sympathy for a lot of normal Russians. Can't speak out against war or they take your child and send you to the gulag. Also, get stuck in the middle of the water you don't want. Are the ultrasound going through similar? Yes and worse. But it doesn't mean your every day Russian is bought in and signed up for this shiat any more then most Americans signed up for trump.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

azwethnkweiz: Ukraine and Russia are hiding a bunch of shiat from the rest of the world.  No real good guys here, it's aggressors vs victims for sure, favored vs underdog , but not good vs bad like the narrative says.


Is good komrade that you seek to sing praises of the glorious Russia to the Farkers of world.

Please to keep up glorious work of good guy Putin, yes.
 
danzak
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gyorg: I'll need honest, I _do_ have sympathy for a lot of normal Russians. Can't speak out against war or they take your child and send you to the gulag. Also, get stuck in the middle of the water you don't want. Are the ultrasound going through similar? Yes and worse. But it doesn't mean your every day Russian is bought in and signed up for this shiat any more then most Americans signed up for trump.


So, who's chopping off heads, castrating POWs, bombing hospitals and shelters, raping and killing civilians?  It sure as hell isn't Putin doing it all.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Grauenwolf: And frankly, I think the idea that they should have to lay down their lives to avoid offending some Americans is disgusting.

Is someone making that argument?


Yes, lots of people are. Every person who says that Ukraine should bargain away their territory for peace is advocating for the elimination of all Ukrainians from the occupied territories, for murder, looting and rape, and for kidnapping Ukrainian children. We've seen what ruzzia does to the territories it "annexes." Ask the Crimean Tatars.
 
Priest_to_the_Exanimate
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

azwethnkweiz: Ukraine and Russia are hiding a bunch of shiat from the rest of the world.  No real good guys here, it's aggressors vs victims for sure, favored vs underdog , but not good vs bad like the narrative says.


Tepid Orc-shill-like typing detected.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That these people seem to think that Ukraine would indiscriminately slaughter civilians if they did come there really speaks to the level of Kremlin indoctrination. They're not mad about Russia's leadership getting them into a war, they're scared because Russia's genocidal priming has worked too well. Frankly, this incident may just be a part of that priming. Get people so scared that they'll support whatever it takes to fight the Ukrainians.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: johnny_vegas: Grauenwolf: And frankly, I think the idea that they should have to lay down their lives to avoid offending some Americans is disgusting.

Is someone making that argument?

Yes, lots of people are. Every person who says that Ukraine should bargain away their territory for peace is advocating for the elimination of all Ukrainians from the occupied territories, for murder, looting and rape, and for kidnapping Ukrainian children. We've seen what ruzzia does to the territories it "annexes." Ask the Crimean Tatars.


Sorry dramaturge, I should have added "in this thread" and should have specified "only Americans?"
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gyorg: I'll need honest, I _do_ have sympathy for a lot of normal Russians. Can't speak out against war or they take your child and send you to the gulag. Also, get stuck in the middle of the water you don't want. Are the ultrasound going through similar? Yes and worse. But it doesn't mean your every day Russian is bought in and signed up for this shiat any more then most Americans signed up for trump.


I don't disagree.  War always sucks for people caught in the middle, and even people in the aggressor country are still caught in the middle.  Unfortunately, "put the squeeze on the regular population" is the only real option there is.  Ukraine can't just keep on the defensive until Russia runs out of people, and when the warm-body conscription really takes off, a lot of Russians who never asked for this will die anyway (even more than already have).

Making it hurt and raising unrest/discontent among the Russian populace is unfortunately the only way to go, and there's no way to make it hurt without, well, actually hurting them.  It's the same as with sanctions and boycotts:  The Russian government isn't being hurt directly, but they won't stop without their populace making them stop, and the populace won't rise up to do that unless the situation becomes intolerable.
 
Priest_to_the_Exanimate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: johnny_vegas: Grauenwolf: And frankly, I think the idea that they should have to lay down their lives to avoid offending some Americans is disgusting.

Is someone making that argument?

Yes, lots of people are. Every person who says that Ukraine should bargain away their territory for peace is advocating for the elimination of all Ukrainians from the occupied territories, for murder, looting and rape, and for kidnapping Ukrainian children. We've seen what ruzzia does to the territories it "annexes." Ask the Crimean Tatars.


We call those kinds of people Orcs and we don't care are quite pleased if they are offended regardless of the country they originate from.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

azwethnkweiz: Ukraine and Russia are hiding a bunch of shiat from the rest of the world.  No real good guys here, it's aggressors vs victims for sure, favored vs underdog , but not good vs bad like the narrative says.


Say what you will about this guy, but personally I think having Russian trolls around means Fark isn't such a disconnected, forgotten internet backwater.  Guys we rate high enough that Ivan got assigned here to clumsily vomit propaganda!  And that ain't nothin.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

azwethnkweiz: Ukraine and Russia are hiding a bunch of shiat from the rest of the world.  No real good guys here, it's aggressors vs victims for sure, favored vs underdog , but not good vs bad like the narrative says.


Agreed.  It's like when my neighbor painted their garage a color I didn't like, so I burnt it down, then the neighbors claimed I was attacking them.

Let's be honest - sure, I wasn't entirely right, but they did provoke me.  They can't claim the victim now.  They are acting just like Ukraine.

Now I think they broke into my garage and took all my cans of gas and matches.  Obviously, aggressive behavior that proves they aren't the good guys.

They are also becoming friendlier with the other neighbors I hate.  I consider this to be a threat.  The other neighbors have even given them stuff like fire extinguishers and security cam footage.

And I heard that after my threat to kill their entire family because their grass is 1/2" too tall, someone sold them a gun.

I'm the one that's looking for peace.  If nobody I attacked fought back, less people would get hurt.

Now that I think about it, just like Russia, I am the real victim.

/s, since I think you need it.
 
Priest_to_the_Exanimate
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gyorg: I'll need honest, I _do_ have sympathy for a lot of normal Russians. Can't speak out against war or they take your child and send you to the gulag. Also, get stuck in the middle of the water you don't want. Are the ultrasound going through similar? Yes and worse. But it doesn't mean your every day Russian is bought in and signed up for this shiat any more then most Americans signed up for trump.


Sucks to be them. Maybe they should have thought about possible outcomes before allowing greed and corruption to overtake their entire country.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: gyorg: I'll need honest, I _do_ have sympathy for a lot of normal Russians. Can't speak out against war or they take your child and send you to the gulag. Also, get stuck in the middle of the water you don't want. Are the ultrasound going through similar? Yes and worse. But it doesn't mean your every day Russian is bought in and signed up for this shiat any more then most Americans signed up for trump.

I don't disagree.  War always sucks for people caught in the middle, and even people in the aggressor country are still caught in the middle.  Unfortunately, "put the squeeze on the regular population" is the only real option there is.  Ukraine can't just keep on the defensive until Russia runs out of people, and when the warm-body conscription really takes off, a lot of Russians who never asked for this will die anyway (even more than already have).

Making it hurt and raising unrest/discontent among the Russian populace is unfortunately the only way to go, and there's no way to make it hurt without, well, actually hurting them.  It's the same as with sanctions and boycotts:  The Russian government isn't being hurt directly, but they won't stop without their populace making them stop, and the populace won't rise up to do that unless the situation becomes intolerable.


That's not the only way, and it has risks. Make the people hurt and maybe they'll blame the government, or maybe they'll blame the people the government tells them are the enemy. It often hardens support for the government as people get a sense that they're all in the same boat.

It has been traditionally more effective to just make it clear they can't win. Even if it doesn't directly affect them much, people get very pissed off when their government is engaged in a war they don't care about, but they keep throwing resources and soldiers at it. You don't have to bomb a person's home, they probably already know someone who's lost a child.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: azwethnkweiz: Ukraine and Russia are hiding a bunch of shiat from the rest of the world.  No real good guys here, it's aggressors vs victims for sure, favored vs underdog , but not good vs bad like the narrative says.

Say what you will about this guy, but personally I think having Russian trolls around means Fark isn't such a disconnected, forgotten internet backwater.  Guys we rate high enough that Ivan got assigned here to clumsily vomit propaganda!  And that ain't nothin.


Imagine you're turning up to your disinfo job and they're handing out assignments...

That guy gets Facebook! That guy gets Instagram! That guy gets Reddit! That guy gets Tik Tok! And you  Sergei, you get a bunch of crotchety snarky Gen Xers.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

August11: "We are scared and don't know what to do. We do not have a single checkpoint, there are no warnings of shelling. We don't have bomb shelters, and our basements aren't meant to hide in."

Welcome to the party. You clearly didn't learn about the war with Ukraine on your television. Now you are learning about it through your roof.


You know what you should do? Run. Take whatever of value you can and run. Go someplace far away, and I don't recommend Moscow.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
After apparently shrugging their shoulders as Russian forces spent more than a year bombing Ukrainian civilians, some (Russian) residents complained to the local paper that they now feel like targets.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Teddy Brosevelt: azwethnkweiz: Ukraine and Russia are hiding a bunch of shiat from the rest of the world.  No real good guys here, it's aggressors vs victims for sure, favored vs underdog , but not good vs bad like the narrative says.

Say what you will about this guy, but personally I think having Russian trolls around means Fark isn't such a disconnected, forgotten internet backwater.  Guys we rate high enough that Ivan got assigned here to clumsily vomit propaganda!  And that ain't nothin.

Imagine you're turning up to your disinfo job and they're handing out assignments...

That guy gets Facebook! That guy gets Instagram! That guy gets Reddit! That guy gets Tik Tok! And you  Sergei, you get a bunch of crotchety snarky Gen Xers.


Hey! I'm a millennial, thank you very much.  And there are several of us here! SEVERAL!!!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Strategic long-range cigarettes FTW
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.