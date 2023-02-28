 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Police department in Grain Valley, Kansas decides that raping a child outside a school doesn't meet the "highest ethical standards" required for their officers. Try not to set the bar too high there guys   (yahoo.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A warrant for the officer's arrest was issued Tuesday. By Wednesday, he had posted the required $20,000 to stay out of Jackson County jail while the case is pending.

Well thank goodness he was eligible for bail. Poor guy.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
August P. Gildehaus - sounds like a minor character in the Smokey and the Bandit franchise
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, Fark mods. Grain Valley is in Missouri, not Kansas.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wasn't their a dead animal available that he could have farked in front of the school instead?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm a little surprised they cut him loose before the trial.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When does he get a job at the next county over?
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I'm a little surprised they cut him loose before the trial.


It's Missouri.  It longs to be part of the south/Texas/Florida.  Women folk there are breeding machines, not people.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: Hey, Fark mods. Grain Valley is in Missouri, not Kansas.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: A warrant for the officer's arrest was issued Tuesday. By Wednesday, he had posted the required $20,000 to stay out of Jackson County jail while the case is pending.

Well thank goodness he was eligible for bail. Poor guy.


Thank goodness, indeed, for white guy bail. From an article five links below this one, another white guy is pulled over, intoxicated with
31.66 grams of suspected methamphetamine
4.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine
12-15 more "Whip-It!" containers and a device used to inhale nitrous oxide
28.36 grams of suspected Psilocybin mushrooms
.22 rifle
Shotgun
Stolen AR-15 assault weapon
Drug paraphernalia items
Plus a search of his home yields more drugs  and 40+ firearms.
= $30,000 bail.

As Wine Sipping Elitist noted in a thread five links down, "He's lucky he wasn't black and selling single cigarettes because" he would have be shot.

White guy bail trifecta now in play?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sparse details in this article.   What was she doing outside alone?   Will she marry the cop to avoid shaming her family?   Who gets to keep the baby?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
its police officers are held to the "highest standards of ethics and integrity,"

.... when they have been caught and charges are brought and publicity is imminent
 
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: Hey, Fark mods. Grain Valley is in Missouri, not Kansas.


Is there a difference? Didn't seem so when I was stationed at Leavenworth.

/super chill, laid back duty assignment, BTW. Highly recommended it for HQ, Combined Arms Center. Maybe less so if you're an MP.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dear Subs,

Grain Valley is in Missouri...not Kansas.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Sparse details in this article.   What was she doing outside alone?   Will she marry the cop to avoid shaming her family?   Who gets to keep the baby?


Who said it was a girl?
 
kindms
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: its police officers are held to the "highest standards of ethics and integrity,"

.... when they have been caught and charges are brought and publicity is imminent


and we wont tell you if he was fired or we let him resign
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kindms: SpectroBoy: its police officers are held to the "highest standards of ethics and integrity,"

.... when they have been caught and charges are brought and publicity is imminent

and we wont tell you if he was fired or we let him resign


Resign is cleaner for everybody since it can't be appealed. Just make sure there is a "Do Not Rehire" note on the file.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Knight without armor: Pocket Ninja: A warrant for the officer's arrest was issued Tuesday. By Wednesday, he had posted the required $20,000 to stay out of Jackson County jail while the case is pending.

Well thank goodness he was eligible for bail. Poor guy.

Thank goodness, indeed, for white guy bail. From an article five links below this one, another white guy is pulled over, intoxicated with
31.66 grams of suspected methamphetamine
4.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine
12-15 more "Whip-It!" containers and a device used to inhale nitrous oxide
28.36 grams of suspected Psilocybin mushrooms
.22 rifle
Shotgun
Stolen AR-15 assault weapon
Drug paraphernalia items
Plus a search of his home yields more drugs  and 40+ firearms.
= $30,000 bail.

As Wine Sipping Elitist noted in a thread five links down, "He's lucky he wasn't black and selling single cigarettes because" he would have be shot.

White guy bail trifecta now in play?


your race baiting is noted.  plenty of people of color get bail/bonded out.  some of them murder people while out on bail/bond.

https://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/news/local/suspect-was-released-on-reduced-bail-2-weeks-before-temple-grads-murder/2672397/

https://www.wistv.com/2023/02/28/murder-suspect-out-bond-charged-with-more-murders-fairfield-county/
 
Lish
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Stud Gerbil: Sparse details in this article.   What was she doing outside alone?   Will she marry the cop to avoid shaming her family?   Who gets to keep the baby?

Who said it was a girl?


Reading between the lines of the charges listed, decent odds it was a boy, actually.
 
Halfabee64 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The union will be filing a grievance.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Knight without armor: Pocket Ninja: A warrant for the officer's arrest was issued Tuesday. By Wednesday, he had posted the required $20,000 to stay out of Jackson County jail while the case is pending.

Well thank goodness he was eligible for bail. Poor guy.

Thank goodness, indeed, for white guy bail. From an article five links below this one, another white guy is pulled over, intoxicated with
31.66 grams of suspected methamphetamine
4.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine
12-15 more "Whip-It!" containers and a device used to inhale nitrous oxide
28.36 grams of suspected Psilocybin mushrooms
.22 rifle
Shotgun
Stolen AR-15 assault weapon
Drug paraphernalia items
Plus a search of his home yields more drugs  and 40+ firearms.
= $30,000 bail.

As Wine Sipping Elitist noted in a thread five links down, "He's lucky he wasn't black and selling single cigarettes because" he would have be shot.

White guy bail trifecta now in play?

your race baiting is noted.  plenty of people of color get bail/bonded out.  some of them murder people while out on bail/bond.

https://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/news/local/suspect-was-released-on-reduced-bail-2-weeks-before-temple-grads-murder/2672397/

https://www.wistv.com/2023/02/28/murder-suspect-out-bond-charged-with-more-murders-fairfield-county/


Ooooh, two examples.  Now shall we look into how many people of colour get murdered by police over far less severe issues?  Or would that make your pathetic excuse for trolling even more obvious?

/off with you now
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lish: Another Government Employee: Stud Gerbil: Sparse details in this article.   What was she doing outside alone?   Will she marry the cop to avoid shaming her family?   Who gets to keep the baby?

Who said it was a girl?

Reading between the lines of the charges listed, decent odds it was a boy, actually.

He is also barred from speaking to the child or her family, or communicating with anyone under the age of 17.


But reading the lines would indicate it's a female, actually...
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Was the child dressed in something that showed more skin than a burka? After all, she may have been asking for it.

/s
//weeping for our theocratic authoritarian nation
 
squidloe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Sparse details in this article.   What was she doing outside alone?   Will she marry the cop to avoid shaming her family?   Who gets to keep the baby?


Confused? You won't be after this week's episode of Soap.
 
1funguy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"1821" is the Mental Health Issue radio code for police and paramedics in Missouri for the simple fact that it is the year Missouri became a State.

It is a law enforcement way of acknowledging that it is just another day in Missouri, wear safety glasses and rubber gloves for this one.

C'mon Drew...
If you won't give us a Missouri tag...at least give us an 1821 tag...
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lish: Another Government Employee: Stud Gerbil: Sparse details in this article.   What was she doing outside alone?   Will she marry the cop to avoid shaming her family?   Who gets to keep the baby?

Who said it was a girl?

Reading between the lines of the charges listed, decent odds it was a boy, actually.


Not necessarily. Missouri law applies the term "deviate sexual intercourse" (which Deputy Dick admitted to committing while parked outside the Middle School) in its penal law sections criminalizing non-consensual butt sex. Could be butt sex with a teenage girl. Some parts of Missouri are progressive ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
