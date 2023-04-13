 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRON 4)   Traffic stop leads to massive gun bust. Not an expert, but they all look normal size from here   (kron4.com) divider line
16
    More: Murica, Recreational drug use, Nitrous oxide, Drug, 61-year-old Kris Manning Peterson, Sheriff, Nitrous oxide engine, SCSO's property crimes division, traffic stop  
•       •       •

261 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2023 at 2:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the dude on his way to Vegas by any chance?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the "and" that gets you. Lacking a front plate in a state with a front plate standard. And being somehow intoxicated. You get pulled over for no front plate and you're sober "oh no, how do I replace that?" In a friendly interaction with the cop, you might get a fix-it ticket and directions. But you come across intoxicated or belligerent, and suddenly everything is open for inquiry.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yes it's very impressive
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Sonnuvah: Yes it's very impressive


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That just seems like a really weird sampling of guns. As if the gun fairy went on a bender and puked all over the table.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Archie Goodwin: Was the dude on his way to Vegas by any chance?

Fella could have a bad time in Vegas with all that....
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Police stopped Peterson just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday on the 2600 block of Fremont Drive because his car had no front license plate. As the deputy talked with Peterson, police said they noticed Peterson showing signs of being intoxicated.

Peterson agreed to be searched, and deputies found a "Whip-It!" canister in his pocket. Police said these items are nitrous oxide containers and illegal to possess for recreational drug use.

SCSO said Peterson told them he had forgotten about the "Whip-It!" and admitted there were other drugs in the car. A search of the car yielded the following:

31.66 grams of suspected methamphetamine
4.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine
12-15 more "Whip-It!" containers and a device used to inhale nitrous oxide
28.36 grams of suspected Psilocybin mushrooms
.22 rifle
Shotgun
Stolen AR-15 assault weapon
Drug paraphernalia items

SCSO's property crimes division took over the investigation and obtained a search warrant for Peterson's home. They found more drugs and guns including a shotgun, rifle and revolver. Police posted an image of the guns they recovered - about 40 are visible.

Peterson paid a $30,000 bail and was released from custody. Detectives are still investigating the case.

Sorry officer, I didn't know I couldn't do that.
Youtube m_nbG4HORig


This is the whitest arrest report I've ever seen.
He's lucky he wasn't black and selling single cigarettes because that's a death sentence, this guy just had drugs and guns and driving around at 2am intoxicated. No biggie
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: That just seems like a really weird sampling of guns. As if the gun fairy went on a bender and puked all over the table.


All stuff that was traded to him for drugs? Dealers always end up with a crazy assortment of pretty much anything they are interested in. So a guy selling meth likes guns? Everything from an outdated looking AR to grandpa's .22 that was past down to a family member end up there.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
whip-its are like potato chips.  You can't do just one.  It's pretty easy to quit though - once you run out and realize you spent too much money on a very short buzz.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: Ragin' Asian: That just seems like a really weird sampling of guns. As if the gun fairy went on a bender and puked all over the table.

All stuff that was traded to him for drugs? Dealers always end up with a crazy assortment of pretty much anything they are interested in. So a guy selling meth likes guns? Everything from an outdated looking AR to grandpa's .22 that was past down to a family member end up there.


Past=passed
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Massive gun bust?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Devo - Whip It (Official Music Video) | Warner Vault
Youtube j_QLzthSkfM
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If you search his name you can find his address. The satellite image shows 4 cars parked out front, three parked all the way out into the middle of the cul-de-sac.
 
Amoment
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Another 2nd Amendment rights dude.
Let him be free!
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.