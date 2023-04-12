 Skip to content
(Forbes)   Racist, incel, and religious well that's the kinda person we need leaking information   (forbes.com) divider line
37
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Have fun in Gitmo.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"'In a video seen by The Post, the man who the member said is OG [the source of the leaks of top secret documents on Discord] stands at a shooting range, wearing safety glasses and ear coverings and holding a large rifle. He yells a series of racial and antisemitic slurs into the camera, then fires several rounds at a target,' the Post reports."

Another worm writhing in the same unbroken shiatstain Fox News scooted across our country.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I hear that military prisons are no fun at all.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The OG apparently claimed on Discord that the government had information in advance of a white supremacist carrying out a massacre at a Buffalo supermarket, killing 10 people in May 2022, according to the Post.
"OG said federal law enforcement officials let the killings proceed so they could argue for increased funding," according to the newspaper.

While I'm like 95% certain he's full of shiat on this point, the fact that this is believable at all is kinda concerning.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Hope the farker spends a lot of time in prison. And we need a reckoning from top to bottom with how we handle sensitive documents.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

toddalmighty: Have fun in Gitmo.


We don't send US nationals to Gitmo.

And consequences depend on rank. General Petraeus paid a $10k fine. Reality Winner got hard time.

I'm betting as long as the leaker is around E-5 or higher they'll be fine.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

fnordfocus: toddalmighty: Have fun in Gitmo.

We don't send US nationals to Gitmo.

And consequences depend on rank. General Petraeus paid a $10k fine. Reality Winner got hard time.

I'm betting as long as the leaker is around E-5 or higher they'll be fine.


Nah, he's farked.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
so the source for most of the story is a child?  who claims to know stuff?

am I understanding that right?
how reliable is this?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
A couple of links
https://wapo.st/3KSYEov (no paywall)
https://www.bellingcat.com/news/2023/04/09/from-discord-to-4chan-the-improbable-journey-of-a-us-defence-leak/
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Lady J: so the source for most of the story is a child?  who claims to know stuff?

am I understanding that right?
how reliable is this?


Nothing is ever 100% and skepticism is a healthy thing, but WaPo and Bellingcat are pretty thorough, citing multiple corroborated sources.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

make me some tea: Lady J: so the source for most of the story is a child?  who claims to know stuff?

am I understanding that right?
how reliable is this?

Nothing is ever 100% and skepticism is a healthy thing, but WaPo and Bellingcat are pretty thorough, citing multiple corroborated sources.


okey dokey.
not my area of expertise, at all
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Lady J: make me some tea: Lady J: so the source for most of the story is a child?  who claims to know stuff?

am I understanding that right?
how reliable is this?

Nothing is ever 100% and skepticism is a healthy thing, but WaPo and Bellingcat are pretty thorough, citing multiple corroborated sources.

okey dokey.
not my area of expertise, at all


I mean, it's also certainly possible that it's all some sort of disinformation campaign and "OG" is actually a CIA agent working in the interest of NATO. These gamers wouldn't know the difference.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Lady J: so the source for most of the story is a child?  who claims to know stuff?

am I understanding that right?
how reliable is this?


It's a trend. TFG recently cited a 5 year old's opinion for his comments on Afghanistan, but, of course, that was Donald The Liar.

I'm thinking this one is a touch more reliable.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm gonna just sit here and hope that this is just a big ol' CIA psyop to throw Russia off their game. Because the alternative is really, really bad for us.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Before you give this guy a trial via media please consider that in the age of spearfishing this guy could simply be the target of some foreign espionage operation to discredit the agency he works for. Consider it, but if there is rock solid corroboration of his crimes go ahead and schedule the public stoning. I imagine it's difficult to book John Cleese for such occasions on short notice so don't dally about.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Mean, fat, ugly, deplorable, smelly, even selfish people get laid every single day. A bunch don't even use protection, as evidenced by all the fat, ugly, deplorable, smelly, selfish and mean kids running around.

"Incel" is a label you give yourself and it's a quitter attitude that justifies absolutely zero support because it's entirely voluntary.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Before you give this guy a trial via media please consider that in the age of spearfishing this guy could simply be the target of some foreign espionage operation to discredit the agency he works for. Consider it, but if there is rock solid corroboration of his crimes go ahead and schedule the public stoning. I imagine it's difficult to book John Cleese for such occasions on short notice so don't dally about.


img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Mean, fat, ugly, deplorable, smelly, even selfish people get laid every single day. A bunch don't even use protection, as evidenced by all the fat, ugly, deplorable, smelly, selfish and mean kids running around.

"Incel" is a label you give yourself and it's a quitter attitude that justifies absolutely zero support because it's entirely voluntary.


yeah it's not so much that they are unfarkable, it's that they behave unfarkable
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

toddalmighty: Have fun in Gitmo.


Why would a US citizen be going there?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Gubbo: toddalmighty: Have fun in Gitmo.

Why would a US citizen be going there?


Who wouldn't want to vacay in the Carribbean?
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Lady J:yeah it's not so much that they are unfarkable, it's that they behave unfarkable

Maybe they'll figure it out, or figure 'something' out...which reminds of an old joke, a one liner:

I wasn't into the gay lifestyle but I got sucked into it.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I served under Reagan and Bush the First while having access to very sensitive, classified documents and information in the USAF. Even I, a dedicated Democrat, saw no need to expose any information to the public. None was morally questionable.

From the gist of what was released by this asshat, none of it reaches the level of the Pentagon Papers or anything morally questionable.

The asshat was an attention seeker.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lady J: make me some tea: Lady J: so the source for most of the story is a child?  who claims to know stuff?

am I understanding that right?
how reliable is this?

Nothing is ever 100% and skepticism is a healthy thing, but WaPo and Bellingcat are pretty thorough, citing multiple corroborated sources.

okey dokey.
not my area of expertise, at all


Well they did ask his mom

The Post reporters note they obtained permission from the source's mother before talking with them about OG
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Mean, fat, ugly, deplorable, smelly, even selfish people get laid every single day. A bunch don't even use protection, as evidenced by all the fat, ugly, deplorable, smelly, selfish and mean kids running around.

"Incel" is a label you give yourself and it's a quitter attitude that justifies absolutely zero support because it's entirely voluntary.


Doesn't the 'in' in 'incel' stand for involuntary?  I actually agree with your statement but my head spins that incels voluntarily label their virginity as involuntary in order to make an excuse for not attracting women and excuse their awful behavior.  Hang on.  I need to visualize this...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wdog61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: The OG apparently claimed on Discord that the government had information in advance of a white supremacist carrying out a massacre at a Buffalo supermarket, killing 10 people in May 2022, according to the Post.
"OG said federal law enforcement officials let the killings proceed so they could argue for increased funding," according to the newspaper.

While I'm like 95% certain he's full of shiat on this point, the fact that this is believable at all is kinda concerning.


Ummm, that's an info warrior.  I wonder how Alex Jones is going to handle this?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c8.alamy.comView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
such as explaining that'NOFORN' meant the information in the document was so sensitive it must not be shared with foreign nationals

That sensitive, eh?
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to purge the dedicated MAGAs (not every registered R) from the military and intelligence agencies. Should have been done 1/7/2021.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Snowden ain't going to sleep with you dude
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: Monty_Zoncolan: Mean, fat, ugly, deplorable, smelly, even selfish people get laid every single day. A bunch don't even use protection, as evidenced by all the fat, ugly, deplorable, smelly, selfish and mean kids running around.

"Incel" is a label you give yourself and it's a quitter attitude that justifies absolutely zero support because it's entirely voluntary.

Doesn't the 'in' in 'incel' stand for involuntary?  I actually agree with your statement but my head spins that incels voluntarily label their virginity as involuntary in order to make an excuse for not attracting women and excuse their awful behavior.  Hang on.  I need to visualize this...
[Fark user image 259x194]


It's like the anti-serenity prayer:

God grant me the bitterness to dwell upon the things I cannot change, the intransigence to not change the things I can, and the wisdom to know that others are to blame for it all.

It seems similar in many ways as the economic bitterness that has become so common.  "I'll never own a home."  "I'm cursed to just be poor."  "I'll never be able to retire."  Then, some of them follow the path of the Incels a bit further and it becomes "I'm cursed to be poor because the financial Chads are bogarting all the money!"  "It's the boomers!"  "BlackRock is holding me down."  Go a bit further, and some of them start to parallel the extreme, hateful incels, talking about how they should have a right to income (like incels dreaming that women be forced to provide "conjugal services"), or fantasizing about violent retribution against entire system, whether that means attacking women in a yoga studio or yammering about guillotines for the rich.

It's not that some men aren't having difficulty engaging with women, or some people aren't having a hard time financially... obviously, that's real.  It's certainly not accepting your station in life, because there is such angry resentment with it.  It's not a critical self-analysis to look for paths to improvement.  It's this defeatist attitude and demands that others bend to your lack of ambition that is so toxic.  Virulent too, as there's always someone impressionable who is excited to find out "It's not me who needs to change, it's everyone else."
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: Monty_Zoncolan: Mean, fat, ugly, deplorable, smelly, even selfish people get laid every single day. A bunch don't even use protection, as evidenced by all the fat, ugly, deplorable, smelly, selfish and mean kids running around.

"Incel" is a label you give yourself and it's a quitter attitude that justifies absolutely zero support because it's entirely voluntary.

Doesn't the 'in' in 'incel' stand for involuntary?  I actually agree with your statement but my head spins that incels voluntarily label their virginity as involuntary in order to make an excuse for not attracting women and excuse their awful behavior.  Hang on.  I need to visualize this...
[Fark user image image 259x194]


If they self identify as an incel, it is totally self defeat. A truly involuntarily celibate person lost their private parts in a horrible accident, these guys are just horrible.

Any older guy knows dating is *hard* and filled with times when one is "out of season" and you can't get a woman to pee on you if you're on fire. The easiest way to get laid is to outlive (and stay out of jail) your competition.

These young men are WEAK and self-hating.

Femanon Gives Incel A Chance - 4Chan Greentext Stories
Youtube YRV2ZpqtLf0
 
drxym
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hope it was worth it because this idiot is going away for a long time.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gubbo: toddalmighty: Have fun in Gitmo.

Why would a US citizen be going there?


Military Prisoners that get caught with Classified Info or that sort of thing, get to enjoy their prison time
in Leavenworth. That's the default place people that do that crime go. It's max security, in the middle of the country in the middle of a military installation with other Federal Prisons around it, and they can strictly monitor communications like a SuperMax..You'll get your mind right, or you'll stay there until you do...
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Video stream from the Minecraft server has leaked

Joe Biden & Ben Shapiro play Minecraft
Youtube myVEzyaArdc
 
assjuice
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Gamers are morons.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Military Prisoners that get caught with Classified Info or that sort of thing, get to enjoy their prison time in Leavenworth. That's the default place people that do that crime go.



Really? That sounds like such a cool place. Do they serve Schweinshaxe and Brathendl, along with a Maß Paulaner 3x a day? I love America!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fnordfocus: toddalmighty: Have fun in Gitmo.

We don't send US nationals to Gitmo.

And consequences depend on rank. General Petraeus paid a $10k fine. Reality Winner got hard time.

I'm betting as long as the leaker is around E-5 or higher they'll be fine.


I dunno man, I've personally witnessed E-5's get farking lit up by OSI.

fark, there was an E-7 on my first base that kept getting investigated until he killed himself.

Rank doesn't matter if you're enlisted. Officers are the ones who get the ball washing, and then it's probably O-4 or O-5 and above.
 
