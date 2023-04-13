 Skip to content
(Twitch.tv)   4PM-ish* Eastern - It's the Fark News Livestream with Drew, Christine, Dill & Lucky. AI Jellyfish Apocalypse edition   (twitch.tv) divider line
BlakCat
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Frank Zappa - Dupree's Paradise (1973)
Youtube qr6mTloYJJs



Musical interlude
 
Ras-Algethi [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Greetings and salutations, fellow weirdos. Hope you and yours have a most excellent day.
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We are almost definitely going to start late due to my neighbor cutting the fiber to my house while mowing yesterday.  Tech guy's here so we'll see how this goes
 
Ras-Algethi [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Drew: We are almost definitely going to start late due to my neighbor cutting the fiber to my house while mowing yesterday.  Tech guy's here so we'll see how this goes


HOAs rules state fibers must be below 18" height.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In a pinch, a tablespoon or two of flax seed mixed into yogurt can help with that.
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: In a pinch, a tablespoon or two of flax seed mixed into yogurt can help with that.


I also tried rubbing two sticks together but no dice
 
clear_prop [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Drew: We are almost definitely going to start late due to my neighbor cutting the fiber to my house while mowing yesterday.  Tech guy's here so we'll see how this goes


You need to channel Rand Paul's neighbor while dealing with him.
 
