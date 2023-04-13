 Skip to content
(AP News) NPR quits Musk (apnews.com)
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good. Fark Twitter as it's become a silly place.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And PBS. Pretty soon the only news sources left on Twitter will be right wing news sources. This is what Elmo wants.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Good. Fark Twitter as it's become a silly place.


Titter

ftfy
 
Cythraul
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm glad I never bothered with creating a Twitter account.
 
thisispete
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I recall in my last discussion about Twitter here a while back, someone pointed out to me that right wingers don't really want sane people to leave Twitter because what they're really looking for is a place to antagonise the rest of us. There might be some truth to that, but I think in general they just want to shiat the bed.

Sounds like it would suck to be on staff there. I expect everyone has polished up their resumes and are making their exit plans.
 
chitlenz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Walker: And PBS. Pretty soon the only news sources left on Twitter will be right wing news sources. This is what Elmo wants.


But that's fine right?  I mean, places already exist for the mentally ill to socialize, so why not one more?  If the NYTimes, Wapo, and CNN do the same, and leave Twitter too, the transformation to shiatshow circus will be complete.   It's not like any sane people use that shiatty app anymore, I had an account until the buyout but got rid of it as soon as the upheaval started.  It's a choice to turn it off.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thisispete: I recall in my last discussion about Twitter here a while back, someone pointed out to me that right wingers don't really want sane people to leave Twitter because what they're really looking for is a place to antagonise the rest of us. There might be some truth to that, but I think in general they just want to shiat the bed.

Sounds like it would suck to be on staff there. I expect everyone has polished up their resumes and are making their exit plans.


Anyone still there is a Musk fanboy hoping to climb the ladder of chaos.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Twitter has always been a silly place. The only reason it became popular is because corporations can advertise directly to people without a middleman.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

thisispete: I recall in my last discussion about Twitter here a while back, someone pointed out to me that right wingers don't really want sane people to leave Twitter because what they're really looking for is a place to antagonise the rest of us. There might be some truth to that, but I think in general they just want to shiat the bed.

Sounds like it would suck to be on staff there. I expect everyone has polished up their resumes and are making their exit plans.


That's exactly what they want.  They talked a. big game about Parler and Truth Social, but they never committed because they want the attention of regular people.  They wanted to dominate regular people on Twitter.
 
sniderman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Any company/person who is currently still using/following Twitter is tacitly supporting Elmo and everything that he stands for. It's like saying you watch Fox News but "not the fascist stuff". You don't get to say you're "above" all of the other nonsense that spews forth from that media source. You're a part of the problem. So "good for NPR", I guess, but they should have bailed long ago.

/same holds for Facebook
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Another keen move by Elon Musk:  Master Businessman.
 
stevecore
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Didn't farkers say Twitter was supposed to go under a month after Musk bought it? What happened?  Seems it's still around and only becoming somehow even more vile
 
dracos31
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Let the death by a thousand cuts begin.
Hopefully this is just the first trickle of a flood of companies and Governments who say Fark Musk.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Awfully touchy about that taxpayer funding, aren't they?
 
omg it itches
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: thisispete: I recall in my last discussion about Twitter here a while back, someone pointed out to me that right wingers don't really want sane people to leave Twitter because what they're really looking for is a place to antagonise the rest of us. There might be some truth to that, but I think in general they just want to shiat the bed.

Sounds like it would suck to be on staff there. I expect everyone has polished up their resumes and are making their exit plans.

Anyone still there is a Musk fanboy hoping to climb the ladder of chaos.


Or H1B1 holders not wanting to be kicked out of the country should they lose their Twit jobs.
 
killershark
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: Awfully touchy about that taxpayer funding, aren't they?


Musk purposely changed their label to "state-funded media" which is not what they are.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

omg it itches: qorkfiend: thisispete: I recall in my last discussion about Twitter here a while back, someone pointed out to me that right wingers don't really want sane people to leave Twitter because what they're really looking for is a place to antagonise the rest of us. There might be some truth to that, but I think in general they just want to shiat the bed.

Sounds like it would suck to be on staff there. I expect everyone has polished up their resumes and are making their exit plans.

Anyone still there is a Musk fanboy hoping to climb the ladder of chaos.

Or H1B1 holders not wanting to be kicked out of the country should they lose their Twit jobs.


Yeah, great point.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Didn't Farkers say Twitter was supposed to get me laid?  Looks like it didn't.  The Farkers who I remember that said that are stupid.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: Awfully touchy about that taxpayer funding, aren't they?


It's considered poor form to smart your own posts.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Didn't Farkers say Twitter was supposed to get me laid?  Looks like it didn't.  The Farkers who I remember that said that are stupid.


I believe the actual line was "Twitter can get farked".
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'd like to ask, "Why did it take this long?" Not having a Twitter account, I forget how it's one of the main sources of news dissemination.

When does NPR get a Fark account?
 
omg it itches
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: Awfully touchy about that taxpayer funding, aren't they?


I imagine the site becoming a haven of white supremacists/conservatives doesn't help.
 
