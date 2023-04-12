 Skip to content
(Fox News)   There is a new cow tipping champion of the world   (foxnews.com) divider line
gyorg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the duck do you kill 18,000 cows at once?!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🍽
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's the beef!
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh the moomanity!
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well done, Subby.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess the price of milk it going up.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OH great...another Tipping thread.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everywhere downwind probably smells like hamburgers.

animeandgameembroidery.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well done. Just like Orange Fool likes it.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gyorg: How the duck do you kill 18,000 cows at once?!


One large barn where a fire breaks out and they all die of smoke inhalation because they can't get out.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Meat's back on the menu, boys!"
And precooked, no less!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gyorg: How the duck do you kill 18,000 cows at once?!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's kind of horrible.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gyorg: How the duck do you kill 18,000 cows at once?!


Methane explosion.

Cows fart. And dairy cows are usually contained in buildings.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BBQ anyone?
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of bullshiat.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gyorg: How the duck do you kill 18,000 cows at once?!


"At once" probably has a little leeway in the timeline.  Kind of like how they say someone "died instantly" when the reality is more like "they suffered immensely, but only for a short bit of time so we're saying this to make you feel better."

FTA "...methane and things like that ignited and spread out and exploded and the fire..."

Industrial dairy operations aren't exactly...spacious.  Fast-moving fire, tightly-packed cattle in a "holding area".  It was probably awful...burning, suffocating, trampling/crushing. *shudder*
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they determined only a woman was trapped in the dairy building.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police described the explosion as abominable.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The speculation was probably what they call a honey badger, which is a vacuum that sucks the manure and water out and possibly that it got overheated and probably the methane and things like that ignited and spread out and exploded and the fire," Rivera told local outlet KSAT.

Fun fact: There was a prominent group of terrible women who supported Red Pillers/Men's Rights Activists who called themselves "Honey Badgers." I will forevermore think of them as shiat suckers.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's gotta be one very disgusting ground zero.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory
Cow vs. Underground nuclear test
Youtube QuWDDx2-CgA
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect the cows were secretly building munitions for the cow revolution.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gyorg: How the duck do you kill 18,000 cows at once?!


Mega dairies out west.  When you want the stench of a paper mill, but with cheese.
 
darkman2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
18,000?!
In a row?

Try not to kill anymore cows putting out the fire
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I thought only fertilizer plants blew up in Texas...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Good jorb getting all bootstrappy and making BBQ at the same time as causing a ridiculously huge explosion.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, +1 subby. Good headline
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The speculation was probably what they call a honey badger, which is a vacuum that sucks the manure and water out and possibly that it got overheated and probably the methane and things like that ignited and spread out and exploded and the fire," Rivera told local outlet KSAT.

This should be be put into scientific agricultural safety textbooks. /s
Deep Purple - Burn 1974 Live Video HQ
Youtube t4fDCwDiWJQ
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Local man seen running into building with garlic butter and a baked potato.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hmmm. An industrial cattle farm in Texas blowing up due to methane.

Something oddly familiar about this...

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Corpses were found drained completely of blood, and mutilated with surgical precision.....


- theme of newspaper stories seemingly every other day in the 1980s
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The steaks have never been higher.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When I google "honey badger effect fire" I get a lot of hits for some rifle, and a few that only quote this guy. I'm thinking it's a very regional slang (like maybe this one guy and his buddy) for something much more commonly known.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
ritholtz.comView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Holy fark - 18,000 cattle killed - it's insane to contemplate .. did they nuke them? Can you get this exploding technology to the beach of Florence, Oregon in 1970?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Brings a whole new meaning to "cashing in your chips"
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The comments are trending towards a national conspiracy against the food supply.

I wish I was kidding
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Don't read the comments
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

neongoats: Holy fark - 18,000 cattle killed - it's insane to contemplate .. did they nuke them? Can you get this exploding technology to the beach of Florence, Oregon in 1970?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: When I google "honey badger effect fire" I get a lot of hits for some rifle, and a few that only quote this guy. I'm thinking it's a very regional slang (like maybe this one guy and his buddy) for something much more commonly known.


You suck at Googling.  Are you upper management or genuinely a victim of teh dubm?

https://puck.com/honey-badgers/
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Iamos: I suspect the cows were secretly building munitions for the cow revolution.


Cows With Guns - The Original Animation
Youtube FQMbXvn2RNI
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: The comments are trending towards a national conspiracy against the food supply.

I wish I was kidding


So? Let the crazies get all worked up and panic buy hot pockets and mountain dew.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: The comments are trending towards a national conspiracy against the food supply.


Probably first of many. It is surreal how many food processing, meat, dairy, etc. facilities that have burned or blown up in past 2 years. Dozens and dozens. Like beef isn't expensive enough.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Them cows, they were all congregating, all of em coming together, must've been near 20 damn thousand of them, then they all started moving in a big circle, the entire herd, just mooing and farting and moving in a big circle, and those swishing tails and all those farts in that circular formation must've created a vortex, because there was a little twister that started to form. It was something I've never seen before. A twister made of cow farts and trampled cow shiat, like a cowshiat devil or something. We were just standing there watching this thing in sheer awe and bewilderment and I think that's when Earl done lit up a cigarette
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Also, wouldn't levels of methane high enough to cause that kind of explosion be a big OSHA no-no?
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: swahnhennessy: When I google "honey badger effect fire" I get a lot of hits for some rifle, and a few that only quote this guy. I'm thinking it's a very regional slang (like maybe this one guy and his buddy) for something much more commonly known.

You suck at Googling.  Are you upper management or genuinely a victim of teh dubm?

https://puck.com/honey-badgers/


Yes, sir, what you need is the Puck Honey Badger 5069!
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Iamos: I suspect the cows were secretly building munitions for the cow revolution.


Drug lab gone worng.

/cowcaine
//crystal methane
///mooajuana
 
AkaranD
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Chicago sends their regards.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Not surprising for a concentrated feeding farm. But that's what we've forced ourselves into as a society. Corporate feed farms raising cattle. Usually with lax supervision for supervision for environmental and safety controls.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

felching pen: Drug lab gone worng.


Honestly, the smell makes it a good place to hide a meth lab.
 
