(NPR)   Water shortages in the west are being drive by swimming pools of the ultra-wealthy and their lavish gardens. Guess they need another tax cut   (npr.org) divider line
Willie_One_Eye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby should have read the article:
Study was in South Africa, not the west.
In the U.S., two major industries - thermoelectric power production and manufacturing - account for two-thirds of public water supply usage. Agriculture accounts for roughly 40% of America's total freshwater withdrawals.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Willie_One_Eye: Subby should have read the article:
Study was in South Africa, not the west.
In the U.S., two major industries - thermoelectric power production and manufacturing - account for two-thirds of public water supply usage. Agriculture accounts for roughly 40% of America's total freshwater withdrawals.


And yet, instantly goes green. I guess mods don't read the links either.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Don't worry the water will trickle down
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Willie_One_Eye: Subby should have read the article:
Study was in South Africa, not the west.
In the U.S., two major industries - thermoelectric power production and manufacturing - account for two-thirds of public water supply usage. Agriculture accounts for roughly 40% of America's total freshwater withdrawals.


Who the Fark reads articles? Do you have any idea how boring they are?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
inner ted
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Reminds me that my pool is almost overflowing again and I gotta drain it
Didn't know I am ultra wealthy
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I live near the great lakes...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You fill a pool once. It's not that much. Watering lawns and farms and drinking water and laundry are waaaaay more.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Willie_One_Eye: Subby should have read the article:
Study was in South Africa, not the west.
In the U.S., two major industries - thermoelectric power production and manufacturing - account for two-thirds of public water supply usage. Agriculture accounts for roughly 40% of America's total freshwater withdrawals.

And yet, instantly goes green. I guess mods don't read the links either.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cefm: You fill a pool once. It's not that much. Watering lawns and farms and drinking water and laundry are waaaaay more.


I imagine evaporation could be a problem out west.  Plus, you probably have to add some water after a backwash.  I almost never add water to my pool in Atlanta.  The rain fills it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Didn't idiots say stupid shiat like pools are harmless and actually put water into the cycle some lie stupid fake fark crap shiat
 
