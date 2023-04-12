 Skip to content
(Japan Times)   Japan urges residents of Hokkaido to take shelter as Best Korea mistakes it for Pacific Ocean   (japantimes.co.jp) divider line
656 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Apr 2023 at 11:45 PM (1 hour ago)



sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How long until Pyongyang gets glassed? Do we need Pooh's tacit approval?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hey Japan, we'll give you some missiles you can shoot over North Korea. If they end up landing in Russia it will be double-plus good, IMHO.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't know about this one but usually it's a case of a North Korean rocket flying over Japan while it's a few hundred km up in space. It triggers the warning systems because there's an interval during which it would land on Japan if it were to cut off its engines at that exact time. As the rocket continues to burn, the projected landing spot moves safely out into the Pacific and they can cancel the alert.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some random fisherman:
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Fatty Kim makes the horrible mistake of actually killing people, it'll be the end of North Korea. What power does he have? He has missiles, but what about soldiers? Skinny, malnourished, the best they have are actors who show up in propaganda videos. Is he gonna ask them to perform some boring dance to scare the foreign bringers of justice away?

He should missileturbate much closer to his territory and keep his mizz to himself if he doesn't want to get squashed by his neighbors and other trigger happy countries.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LITTLE BIG - LollyBomb [Official Music Video]
Youtube FBnAZnfNB6U
 
Oak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
West Japan has a nice ring to it.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOOKS LIKE THE 38th parallel is back on the menu boys!!!
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I got the warning. The NKoreans are real numbnut blockheads.

The deal is that the NKoreans are doing it because they can. The warnings from the J government are signals for simple drills and awareness, and that is fine. It is also necessary that each one of these incidents be recorded and protested.

It really is bad behavior. Either they can control their missiles or they can't. They can find a route that avoids Japan and they should use it. And if they are so chummy with Putin and Xi, then let them fire their wreckage that direction. It is an obvious provocation. If ignoring them would make them stop, they would be ignored, but that does not work.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dobro
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When is N. Korea gonna learn that the best defense is not making the rest of the world want to bomb you into the stone age?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

They can't really avoid an overflight of Japanese territory if they're aiming out into the Pacific. Even if they aim for a gap between the islands, the Japanese authorities are going to issue an alert.

For some tests they can do a highly lofted trajectory which goes almost straight up and then comes down near their coastline but that isn't a realistic scenario for testing a re-entry vehicle.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

How many nuclear-armed countries have experienced a US-led regime change?

How many non-nuclear countries have experienced the same?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
welp, anyone who wants to go to war with China feel free to step up and put an end to this.   Any volunteers?
 
