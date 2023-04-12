 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   Because unlike other countries (looking at you, 'Murica), the Japanese actually care about the well-being of their fellow human beings, and perhaps the occasional kaiju
38
38 Comments
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was in Tokyo bout 15 years ago

even at that time 10 to 15% of the people I saw were wearing masks.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because it is a cultural value to not get the rest of a community sick.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I should wear a Gojira mask.
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
アメリカ人は馬鹿ですか？
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I still do, because I like not getting sick, I like not getting headaches from pollution, and I like people not recognizing my face.  And I like how people can't see my sneers of scorn and contempt when I look at their hats and hair choices.  Especially when I see those stupid haircuts where the top is long and the sides are buzzed extremely short.  Horrible haircut.  The nazi haircut.

Plus, I did get sick recently (either norovirus or gastroenteritis), but in case it was in fact respiratory, I wore a mask to prevent it from being passed to others.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
One more use for those used-panty vending machines
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Are there no rednecks in Japan?

farking paradise!
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Because the Japanese consider a bad thing when a stranger says you're being an asshole.

I'll wear a mask if someone requests it or I'm around at-risk people, but I don't wear one regularly anymore. I don't give a damn about the voluntarily unvaccinated anymore. Let 'em die.
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

chewd: Are there no rednecks in Japan?

farking paradise!


The nation does have a surprisingly noticeable population of QAnon believers.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I still do, because I like not getting sick, I like not getting headaches from pollution, and I like people not recognizing my face.  And I like how people can't see my sneers of scorn and contempt when I look at their hats and hair choices.  Especially when I see those stupid haircuts where the top is long and the sides are buzzed extremely short.  Horrible haircut.  The nazi haircut.

Plus, I did get sick recently (either norovirus or gastroenteritis), but in case it was in fact respiratory, I wore a mask to prevent it from being passed to others.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: Because the Japanese consider a bad thing when a stranger says you're being an asshole.

I'll wear a mask if someone requests it or I'm around at-risk people, but I don't wear one regularly anymore. I don't give a damn about the voluntarily unvaccinated anymore. Let 'em die.


Yeah, my thoughts as well. Hard to have empathy for people who scream hoax all the time.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Klippoklondike: NM Volunteer: I still do, because I like not getting sick, I like not getting headaches from pollution, and I like people not recognizing my face.  And I like how people can't see my sneers of scorn and contempt when I look at their hats and hair choices.  Especially when I see those stupid haircuts where the top is long and the sides are buzzed extremely short.  Horrible haircut.  The nazi haircut.

Plus, I did get sick recently (either norovirus or gastroenteritis), but in case it was in fact respiratory, I wore a mask to prevent it from being passed to others.

[Fark user image 320x380]


I mean seriously what the fark young men, why?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They are a people ashamed of existence. Of course they will continue to hide their face. All my surplus masks are collecting dust in a cupboard because I embrace freedom and shiat.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Klippoklondike: NM Volunteer: I still do, because I like not getting sick, I like not getting headaches from pollution, and I like people not recognizing my face.  And I like how people can't see my sneers of scorn and contempt when I look at their hats and hair choices.  Especially when I see those stupid haircuts where the top is long and the sides are buzzed extremely short.  Horrible haircut.  The nazi haircut.

Plus, I did get sick recently (either norovirus or gastroenteritis), but in case it was in fact respiratory, I wore a mask to prevent it from being passed to others.

[Fark user image 320x380]

I mean seriously what the fark young men, why?


I don't understand fashion, never have, but I try  not to judge.  I don't like people looking down on me, so I don't look down on them

even those who eat their eggs with ketchup :(
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I have an anti-vaxxer coworker.  He's had the rona at least twice.  I'm always masked when the majority of the office in here.  After 6PM though, I generally take it off as it's me on one side of the lab and the other person here on the other side of the lab - which is a good 20-25 feet away.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Klippoklondike: I don't understand fashion, never have, but I try not to judge. I don't like people looking down on me, so I don't look down on them


I try not to judge, but I make an exception for nazi fashion.  I don't care if they are trying to take it back or whatever, but that has been the nazi haircut since the 1920s.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Klippoklondike: I don't understand fashion, never have, but I try not to judge. I don't like people looking down on me, so I don't look down on them

I try not to judge, but I make an exception for nazi fashion.  I don't care if they are trying to take it back or whatever, but that has been the nazi haircut since the 1920s.


Fair enough, though I'd bet dollars to donuts the majority of people with that haircut don't know its history
 
drewogatory
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I love wearing a mask and will do so in public forever most likely. Fits right in with my general self esteem issues.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I embrace freedom and shiat.


So, this soft ball is just going to float lazily over the thread, un-swatted?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cryptozoophiliac: Subtonic: I embrace freedom and shiat.

So, this soft ball is just going to float lazily over the thread, un-swatted?


We already know he loves Taco Bell.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Godzilla should really have a giant American Flag cape.

/ If you didn't know...Godzilla (the Kaiju specifically) is, essentially, an allegory for the United States. Especially the United States relationship with Japan.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Klippoklondike: NM Volunteer: I still do, because I like not getting sick, I like not getting headaches from pollution, and I like people not recognizing my face.  And I like how people can't see my sneers of scorn and contempt when I look at their hats and hair choices.  Especially when I see those stupid haircuts where the top is long and the sides are buzzed extremely short.  Horrible haircut.  The nazi haircut.

Plus, I did get sick recently (either norovirus or gastroenteritis), but in case it was in fact respiratory, I wore a mask to prevent it from being passed to others.

[Fark user image image 320x380]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

freddyV: I was in Tokyo bout 15 years ago

even at that time 10 to 15% of the people I saw were wearing masks.


I was there 2 months ago and back on October.  Both times it was 100% masks unless you were eating or in your hotel room.  In the airport? Mask.  In a taxi? Mask. Walking down the street? Mask.  I made it pretty easy.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Out there that's what you do if you have a cold. Nobody finds it especially strange.

I did notice, especially early on, that Asians as a whole were far and away the most diligent about masking even in Canada.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

enry: freddyV: I was in Tokyo bout 15 years ago

even at that time 10 to 15% of the people I saw were wearing masks.

I was there 2 months ago and back on October.  Both times it was 100% masks unless you were eating or in your hotel room.  In the airport? Mask.  In a taxi? Mask. Walking down the street? Mask.  I made it pretty easy.


This was a decade before the big C

They were doing it cuz they were so densely populated they were trying to keep from getting the flu
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dimensio: アメリカ人は馬鹿ですか？


はい!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I like people not recognizing my face.


I could pick out angry Beaker wearing a mask any day!
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Don't be silly, subby.  Obviously it just makes the life of ninjas easier if they don't have to take time to put their ninja masks on.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: cryptozoophiliac: Subtonic: I embrace freedom and shiat.

So, this soft ball is just going to float lazily over the thread, un-swatted?

We already know he loves Taco Bell.


Hey, while you run from the truth, I run for the border.
 
archeochick
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Klippoklondike: I don't understand fashion, never have, but I try not to judge. I don't like people looking down on me, so I don't look down on them

I try not to judge, but I make an exception for nazi fashion.  I don't care if they are trying to take it back or whatever, but that has been the nazi haircut since the 1920s.


I agree.

One day I woke up in 2015 and every hipster and bro in sight looked like Hitler Youth reject.
 
p51d007
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They also thought the emperor is a "living God" too, so there is that.
They kind of believe whatever their government tells them to do.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Subtonic: NM Volunteer: cryptozoophiliac: Subtonic: I embrace freedom and shiat.

So, this soft ball is just going to float lazily over the thread, un-swatted?

We already know he loves Taco Bell.

Hey, while you run from the truth, I run for the border.


The one here is replacing their Sierra Mist with some caffeinated soda, so it's dead to me.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This comment thread took a weirder turn than I would have expected even for a Japan thread
 
assjuice
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Create a monoculture and you can have that kind of compliance too.
 
catchow
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Don't overgeneralize...Japanese society has plenty of left-behinds too. Google "Hikikomori." Heartbreaking.
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

assjuice: Create a monoculture and you can have that kind of compliance too.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

freddyV: I was in Tokyo bout 15 years ago

even at that time 10 to 15% of the people I saw were wearing masks.


Back in the 2010s, I thought of masks as an Asian thing, left over from the 2002-2004 SARS outbreak.

I rode the L train to Evanston IL a lot. There were lots of Asian Northwestern U. students and faculty and their families and every day I would see a few masked folks.
 
