Hero Ukrainian troops leave UK training base, get a great send off.
21
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That was a classy move. Well done, UK!
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, but drop a tray of glasses in the mess and they're singing:

Why was he born so beautiful?
Why was he born at all?
He's no f---ing use to anyone.
He's no f---ing use at all.
He ought to be publicly s---- on.
He ought to be publicly shot. (Bang, bang!)
He ought to be left in a West Country shiat house and left there to f---ing well rot.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the British army was 'palm out' not 'palm down'?
 
Bongo Blue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those about to die,we salute you.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well done.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Daily Mail is reporting a story about an effort against Putin. That's a bell weather.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should send all the America MAGA veterans to scout ahead and find the lad ones before these brave soldiers go forth into combat.

I'm ashamed that so many people who call themselves "patriotic Americans" many who are veterans don't see how brave these soldiers are.

Many of them won't make it back home at all or in one piece. I wish them Godspeed and take as many Russians as you can with you.

Good hunting.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Land mines. Dammit
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daily Mail trifecta? Fun!
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ukraine is palms down, that's how much they were honoring their comrades, takes a pretty serious effort to get that unlearned so it was obviously an intentional and thought out gesture.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.newsweek.com/russia-ukraine-pentagon-weapons-biden-1756387

https://nypost.com/2023/04/12/pentagon-leak-shows-14-us-special-forces-present-in-ukraine/

https://news.yahoo.com/us-latvia-confirm-presence-military-175942252.html

Real American Heroes sent to Ukraine, bypasses congress! Brave! Stunning! Let's Go Biden!
 
capacc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Spring Offensive" sounds like WW1.
 
burber
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Due with your boots on!
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well done UK!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The American Taliban is accomplishing amazing things.  First they managed to get me to like the Disney company a little bit, and now they've got me sympathizing with pharmaceutical companies.  It's almost miraculous.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
clicked on a fail link and endured a 30 second ad, cos that sounded cool

bless em
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The ones about to die are primarily Russian troops, and the salute we have for them only uses one finger.
 
