(Daily Mail)   Note to Australians: Dame Edna's catchphrase of "Hello possums" was not intended for use in the meat section of a supermarket   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aussie possums are much cuter than American ones.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"The shopper also said she felt sorry for the possum and hoped authorities would safely remove it. "

It's so nice to see it back where it belongs.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wait. Has anyone seen Pogo lately?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cuter pic (Of the Aussie one)
pestwiki.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Australian Opossums are FAR preferable to American Opossums.
 
TWX
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Subby,

even he sees what you're up to:

rockymusic.orgView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
DOOO YOU WANNNNA DIIIIE...
 
Rob4127
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I was exposed to Dame Edna's perversion as a child and now I'm irreparably harmed! The horror! If only I had grown up in a place that keeps such filth away from children like the red parts of the US.

/if you're reading this part in the hopes I confirm it's sarcasm you need a smack upside the head
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Walker: Aussie possums are much cuter than American ones.

[Fark user image image 850x441]


Aussie "possums" should be called something else
 
