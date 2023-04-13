 Skip to content
(WFSB Connecticut)   Videotaping my reckless driving and easily identifiable tattoos for TikTok is the best idea I ever had   (wfsb.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
1970 nova.
Checks out
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"video taping?"
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: "video taping?"


We use familiar archaic technical terms to describe common activities.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Are the police so bored that they're searching social media for evidence of victimless crimes?

Police the roads and catch him in the act? Sure. It potentially protects people from dangerous driving.

Going for it after the fact when nobody was hurt? Hell no.

Sounds like it's time to cut that police department by ~75%.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
he looks like a guy that got through high school with 4 years of all D's...
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
CSB:  Last year I tutored a HS student for a week. He had been suspended because he recorded himself stealing a fire extinguisher from his school, and going out into the local woods to spray it all over the place. It was one of those tik tok challenges. So of course he uploaded his video on the site. Then he was suspended.
I told him how incredibly stupid that entire thing was. He agreed that it was the dumbest thing he had ever done by far and did feel pretty ashamed by it.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WTP 2: he looks like a guy that got through high school with 4 years of all D's...


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
