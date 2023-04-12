 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Michigan researchers find 1914 shipwrecks in Lake Superior. That's a lot of shipwrecks   (yahoo.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, Great Lakes, Lake, History, Michigan, Lake Superior, Shipwreck, World War I, Barge  
•       •       •

174 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Apr 2023 at 11:05 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A hearty snerk for the headline, Subby!
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was told the lake never gives up her dead.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lake Superior is a mighty big lake. And ferociously unpredictable. And cold AF. And 600'+ deep. So, yeah.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FTFA:
KATHLEEN FOODY
Wed, April 12, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT·2 min read

I suppose Boaty McBoatface was on assignment, but she does yeomen's work in bringing the overall message to the surface.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Urmuf Hamer: Lake Superior is a mighty big lake. And ferociously unpredictable. And cold AF. And 600'+ deep. So, yeah.


wrong lake
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Urmuf Hamer: Lake Superior is a mighty big lake. And ferociously unpredictable. And cold AF. And 600'+ deep. So, yeah.

wrong lake


i can't read. my bad
 
LoneVVolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: A hearty snerk for the headline, Subby!


As snerky as the duplicate with the same opening line a few links down...

https://www.fark.com/comments/12820278/Michigan-researchers-find-1914-shipwrecks-in-Lake-Superior-they-should-go-help-out-on-Oak-Island
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user image
Fark user image

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emonk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

revrendjim: I was told the lake never gives up her dead.


Yeah, if only they'd listened to ol' Gordon.

Like I did.  Which is why I'm not treading water now.  Fools.
 
packingheat [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So, that's 3828 total shipwrecks today then?
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Edmund Fitzgerald is my favorite 70's Canadian folk rocker.
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

revrendjim: I was told the lake never gives up her dead.


I think it depends on the month.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
wait, isn't 1914 one of those illegal BLM fake histories.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cryptozoophiliac: Edmund Fitzgerald is my favorite 70's Canadian folk rocker.


it's also an excellent Porter, esp. on draft!
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

packingheat: So, that's 3828 total shipwrecks today then?


Somebody really must have pissed off Neptune.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.