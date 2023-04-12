 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Medpage Today)   Michigan paper mill getting reamed for blastomycosis outbreak. On the bright side, the Upper Peninsula now suddenly has a lot of fungis and fungals   (medpagetoday.com) divider line
14
    More: Sick, Infection, Disease, Health, Medicine, Occupational safety and health, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, Fungus, Pneumonia  
•       •       •

520 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Apr 2023 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Among other steps, the company has also conducted a preliminary onsite Health Hazard Evaluation with a team that consisted of investigators from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), the CDC, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cute how that makes it sound like those inspections were by their choice and doing there.  I'd imagine those were mandated right quick and not be anyone at the mill
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today's kids don't know how special the smell can be driving through a paper mill town circa 1970.  I always tried to hold my breath when we drove by Canton, NC.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Today's kids don't know how special the smell can be driving through a paper mill town circa 1970.  I always tried to hold my breath when we drove by Canton, NC.


My grandpa was from Sault Ste Marie Canada, they had a paper mill there that stank to high heaven.
 
milizard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Today's kids don't know how special the smell can be driving through a paper mill town circa 1970.  I always tried to hold my breath when we drove by Canton, NC.


There was one in my town until the 90's. Fortunately, we lived far enough away not to smell it, but if we drove by it, we'd definitely hold our breath.
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm thinking "Bad Pasty', Eh?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But, with the blastomycosis I can't even see... how am I supposed to fight?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They are getting #ed
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Don Cherry's tailor: I'm thinking "Bad Pasty', Eh?


A vegetarian pasty, ya know?
 
gbv23
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
oldweasel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Seen in the area?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gbv23: [i.imgur.com image 279x180]


I'd like to be one again. One of the best times of my life.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Today's kids don't know how special the smell can be driving through a paper mill town circa 1970.  I always tried to hold my breath when we drove by Canton, NC.


I dunno where Canton is, but Riegelwood (SE NC, near Wilmington) has an operating international paper plant and I can frequently smell it.  I'm almost 20 miles away. If I have to head that direction on the highway I bring an air freshener.

It doesn't help.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I live in the UP.  Haven't been to Escanaba in a number of years, but it's only about an hour or so away.  Sucks for everybody involved, no fun.
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They used to have the snowmobile (sled) accident reports on the morning  radio  news in Iron Mountain radio when I was there.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.