(ABC News)   At this point, we should just open an investigation into anyone who makes the Forbes "30 Under 30" list   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Tchernobog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Probably a safe bet that anyone on any of Forbes lists has done shady shiat worthy of investigation.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Being that young and also being able to generate that much hype around yourself takes a certain amount of, let's say, "confidence". Outside of being a social media star or just plain luck, to get that high in so-called legitimate industries requires the ability to convince a large number of people in certain places and positions that what you are doing is amazing. For most people that takes years of dedication and likely you are going to be well over 30 before successes come. To be younger and get there it very often requires dubious distortions or just straight-up lying, like with Theranos, FTX, etc.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You could easily investigate anyone featured in Forbes at any age.

Most people who have made "Forbes money" in a short period of time have some kind of blood on their hands. The faster they made it, the wetter the blood.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You watch your ass, Griffin McElroy.
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Thosw: You watch your ass, Griffin McElroy.


Throw his ass in jail for toilet crimes.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why 30 under 30 and not 40 under 40 or 50 under 50, and so on?  Seems kind of arbitrary.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If the dude was actually held hostage by the Taliban for 100 days I'm willing to give him a pass on some of this stuff
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You can't make Forbes money without being shady. It's mathematically impossible. Maybe Hollywood actors or pop stars, but that's just shady adjacent because who's paying them? Shady ass people.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: If the dude was actually held hostage by the Taliban for 100 days I'm willing to give him a pass on some of this stuff


Glad you made it back to Farkville. Sounds like an unpleasant experience.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's almost like "libertarian" capitalism has become even more of an ersatz religion promoted by grifty clerics and aspirational adherents than it was prior to the First Great Recession of C21. Just substitute "the invisible hand" for a deity and bob's your uncle.
We might have a problem, society-wise. Magical tech solutions are not going to help.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I agree, subby. This one also seems like an obvious con.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Rauf and Human First Coalition"

festivusweb.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The allegations? Some people his organization tried helping felt left behind or tossed aside and someone who worked for them raised "some concerns" with how money was being spent

The guy himself? He's an unpaid volunteer in the organization he founded and was captured and held captive by the taliban for 105 days

And here's his reply to these allegations:

"The intent was always to help people, and help we did," Rauf said. "In some instances we may have fallen short, but considering the circumstances, we did unprecedented work that no other organization in this line of evacuation work has done. ... Because this work is so messy and complicated, there are a lot of problems that come with it," Rauf told ABC News. He said that the organization has now shifted its focus to women's education in Afghanistan, and "will continue to move forward with that mission."

Ya know, this guy seems pretty farking legit and I think it's unfair to try lumping him in with fraudsters like batshiat theranos chick
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So it just isn't Boomers stealing.
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: So it just isn't Boomers stealing.


Anybody who thinks Boomers are just some evil generation responsible for all of our ills, and that their generation is morally superior, is just a dumbass
 
Loucifer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He'll only get 30 days.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Craw Fu: Why 30 under 30 and not 40 under 40 or 50 under 50, and so on?  Seems kind of arbitrary.


Because they are selling a fantasy.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The All-Powerful Atheismo: Intrepid00: So it just isn't Boomers stealing.

Anybody who thinks Boomers are just some evil generation responsible for all of our ills, and that their generation is morally superior, is just a dumbass


So being surrounded by boomers who are generally evil and use their christianity as a moral superiority isn't enough evidence?

Because there's a hell of a lot of those in Florida
 
