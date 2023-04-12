 Skip to content
"Trust me, Wilbur. People are very gullible. They'll believe anything they see in print." ― E.B. White, Charlotte's Web. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Subby is Brilliant and a Genius Edition
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elwyn Brooks White (July 11, 1899 - October 1, 1985) was an American writer who produced some of the most highly acclaimed children's books of all time, notably Stuart Little, Charlotte's Web, and The Trumpet of the Swan in addition (and this blew my mind, because I somehow didn't know this) to being the co-author of the vital English language style guide The Elements of Style. (In my sad defense, I spent more time in my youth with Kernighan and Ritchie than with Strunk and White. Look, I'm a nerd.)

E.B. White wrote for The New Yorker magazine for almost six decades, becoming their most important contributor. He was a columnist for Harper's Magazine, The Atlantic, and was commissioned to write for Holiday, resulting in his publishing of Here Is New York which should be required reading for anyone considering travel writing. He won the Newberry Honor, the Academy of Arts and Letters Gold Medal, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Laura Ingalls Wilder Award, the National Medal for Literature, and that's not even getting into the Pulitzer Prize stuff. Or the awards that are named after him.

Even with all that, he shunned publicity. James Thurber wrote:

Most of us, out of a politeness made up of faint curiosity and profound resignation, go out to meet the smiling stranger with a gesture of surrender and a fixed grin, but White has always taken to the fire escape. He has avoided the Man in the Reception Room as he has avoided the interviewer, the photographer, the microphone, the rostrum, the literary tea, and the Stork Club. His life is his own. He is the only writer of prominence I know of who could walk through the Algonquin lobby or between the tables at Jack and Charlie's and be recognized only by his friends.

-James Thurber, E.B.W., "Credos and Curios"

E.B. White gave us a lot of advice that we can use, not only in The Elements of Style. This article has E.B. White's advice on writing and while it doesn't lend itself to easy bullet points, his advice to a young writer absolutely should not be missed: Advance Confidently.

Writer's Thread Question of the Week!

What's the most important authority on writing style that you use?

Writer's Thread Writing Prompt of the Week!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

The 2023 Fark Fiction Anthology is open for submissions!

Once again, we've assembled a crack team of editors and readers to bring the world the best short fiction that Fark has to offer. For the eighth year in a row, we'll be assembling and publishing the best of the best as Amazon trade paperback and Kindle e-book editions, and all proceeds will go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, so even if you don't want to bask in the glory of publishing your genius to the world, you can still support a good cause!

We're looking for original, unpublished short fiction of less than 10,000 words in length in the following genres:

Fantasy!
Science Fiction!
Humor!
Horror!
Suspense/mystery/thriller!
(and Anything Else, Really! Because if it's good, we'll make it work!)

This year we'd love to help support underrepresented voices and look forward to hearing from all writers, so get your brilliance to us by sending it in at our submissions page!

If you'd like to check out previous years' Fark Fiction Anthologies, here they are:

Heart of Farkness: The 2016 Fark Fiction Anthology
Through a Scanner Farkly: The 2017 Fark Fiction Anthology
Everybody Panic: The 2018 Fark Fiction Anthology
Oh, No, Not Again!: The 2019 Fark Fiction Anthology
Fark in the Time of Covid: The 2020 Fark Fiction Anthology
Need Help Soonish: The 2021 Fark Fiction Anthology
Doomscrolling: The 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wilbur awoke one morning eagerly anticipating what succulent delicacies were in store for him in his newly contructed web.  But as he tried to move his body things began to appear strange. He had only two legs. his legs, moreoever, were large and for the most part smooth.  Not only that, he discovered that he now had "arms" which used to be legs but have somehow transferred into something much less functional..Somewhat perturbed, his functionality impaired, he sought a solution--how to get at that morsel with human hands and feet?
 
knobmaker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

toraque: What's the most important authority on writing style that you use?


I read all the books on writing that I could find, at the beginning of my career, and I got lots of useful info.  But my feeling is that style is not something that can be taught.  It's not even something that can be successfully imitated.  (Here I'm not speaking of financial success.)

Style is what you are.  You don't have to go looking for it.  You can't really avoid it, even if you would prefer a different style.  Writing is the most revealing of pursuits, they say, and they are right.

But in terms of polishing the ugly places, I'd go with Strunk and White.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hegelsghost: Wilbur awoke one morning eagerly anticipating what succulent delicacies were in store for him in his newly contructed web.  But as he tried to move his body things began to appear strange. He had only two legs. his legs, moreoever, were large and for the most part smooth.  Not only that, he discovered that he now had "arms" which used to be legs but have somehow transferred into something much less functional..Somewhat perturbed, his functionality impaired, he sought a solution--how to get at that morsel with human hands and feet?


Is that Metamorphosis inverted? By ChatGPT?
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

a particular individual: hegelsghost: Wilbur awoke one morning eagerly anticipating what succulent delicacies were in store for him in his newly contructed web.  But as he tried to move his body things began to appear strange. He had only two legs. his legs, moreoever, were large and for the most part smooth.  Not only that, he discovered that he now had "arms" which used to be legs but have somehow transferred into something much less functional..Somewhat perturbed, his functionality impaired, he sought a solution--how to get at that morsel with human hands and feet?

Is that Metamorphosis inverted? By ChatGPT?

Not iterally, gregor was a bug of some sort, but probably not a spider. so it is a hybrid... and alas i cannot blame chatgpt for it.
 
