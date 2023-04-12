 Skip to content
(AP News)   Michigan researchers find 1914 shipwrecks in Lake Superior, they should go help out on Oak Island   (apnews.com) divider line
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a lot of shipwrecks.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought Superior never gave up its dead.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why? What is on Oak Island?

Oak trees?
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The sea lake was angry that day, my friend."
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's as many as 200 tens.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A sunken ship?
In the middle of a lake?
Could this be a clue to the supposed sunken ship rumored to have been deliberately scuttled in the triangle shaped swamp?
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why? What is on Oak Island?

Oak trees?


IIRC, alleged pirate treasure, but when they dug down to close to where it was, side tunnels filled it with seawater.  So people dug a shaft next to the first one, and it all got very complicated and nobody actually found anything aside from some oak planks and what may be a piece of scissors.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a shiatton of potential Gordon Lightfoot songs.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And there have been so many attempts to find the treasure, that no one is certain where the original shaft was.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's terrible.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That show has convinced me of one thing:  there is nothing on or under Oak Island.  It's all just local legend, no truth to any of it.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pirate scissors?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
solved a chapter in the nation's darkest day in lumber history

At least it was something interesting in lumber history. I imagine that is a fairly boring job.

"Captain's log: log, log, log, log, log, log, log, log, log, log,
log, log, log, log, log (sigh)"
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
to find a shipwreck in Lake Superior you simply need to look down.
 
olorin604
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I thought Superior never gave up its dead.


Only when the skies of November turn gloomy
 
Frothy Panties
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

And that British guy with his metal detectors:

"Oh, look, a button"

"Oh, look, a nail"

So, soooo lame.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I live about 15 minutes from Lake Superior.  I walked along the shore today, absolutely beautiful.  First real warm day up here.

The water, however, is aways cold, even in the hottest parts of summer.
 
Frothy Panties
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Brilliant.

Could it be <insert some Knights Templar or other weird ass plot>?
 
robodog
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've mentioned it before  but if you're in this thread and you ever find yourself in the UP of Michigan the shipwreck museum at Whitefish Point is an excellent use of a half day.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

But less than a brazillion.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

robodog: I've mentioned it before  but if you're in this thread and you ever find yourself in the UP of Michigan the shipwreck museum at Whitefish Point is an excellent use of a half day.


I should go there sometime.  I live in the UP, about 3-4 hours from there, but I could do the drive on a weekend pretty easy.  Sounds interesting for sure.
 
Torqueknot
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

They have a show about it on History channel and they are on season 10.  My girlfiend is obsessed with it. "Oh, look a...."  is how every godamn episode ends.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pirate Scissors is the name of my ... something.  Sorry Fark, it's only Tuesday and my brain is already running on empty.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Scissor me timbers?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jesus christ they're on what, season 13?

it's for fans of Gilligan's island nearest i can reckon   "ooh maybe this time itll work!"
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Klippoklondike: I live about 15 minutes from Lake Superior.  I walked along the shore today, absolutely beautiful.  First real warm day up here.

The water, however, is aways cold, even in the hottest parts of summer.


Find anything interesting on the shoreline?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jeez, yeah. I mean, what if they find it mid season? Then what do they do?
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Not yet, the snow is mostly melted but not completely yet, hopefully soon
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

There are two facts about Oak Island that never actually get discussed on that show: 1) Canadian government archaeologists have examined the site and determined it was a secret makeshift dry dock for repairing British Naval ships during the American Revolution; and 2) under UK/Canadian law before 1974 if anyone had  discovered treasure on Oak Island it would have had to be forfeited to the government; meaning that all previous searchers - had they found anything - would likely not have made a big deal about it. Other than that I love that show, those guys've awesome!
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Klippoklondike: I live about 15 minutes from Lake Superior.  I walked along the shore today, absolutely beautiful.  First real warm day up here.

The water, however, is aways cold, even in the hottest parts of summer.


Good for you. That is beautiful country.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I didn't know that about the drysock, that's interesting.  I do know that FDR wen there to dig for treasure as a young man.
 
