Fox sanctioned for not watching hen house
45
posted to Main » and Politics » on 12 Apr 2023 at 4:19 PM



SpectroBoy
3 hours ago  
According to a person present in the courtroom, lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems played recordings Fox News producer Abby Grossberg made during 2020,which were not handed over to Dominion's lawyers during discovery.

make me some tea
3 hours ago  
This is awesome. This judge is not farking around.
 
SpectroBoy
3 hours ago  
The surprise evidence and sanction comes days before the trial is scheduled to begin in the $1.6 billion defamation case Dominion Voting Systems filed against Fox News and Fox Corporation. Davis also said Wednesday he was considering appointing a special master to investigate the Fox legal teams' actions.

thorpe
3 hours ago  
Holy hell, this is big news.

"The judge is giving Dominion Voting Systems a chance to conduct another deposition, at Fox's expense. "

" lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems played recordings Fox News producer Abby Grossberg made during 2020, which were not handed over to Dominion's lawyers during discovery."
 
SpectroBoy
3 hours ago  

I am really liking the way this is shaping up.

FOX news is up the creek without a paddle and the banjo music just started playing in the distance.
 
SpectroBoy
3 hours ago  

make me some tea
3 hours ago  

Yep, so far the discovery process has exceeded my expectations. I'm super intrigued to see how this trial pans out.
 
SpectroBoy
3 hours ago  

I hope some fark law talking person joins this thread.
And then I hope they tell us this is as bad for fox as I think it is.

/and then I want a pony
 
markie_farkie
2 hours ago  

I hope some fark law talking person joins this thread.
And then I hope they tell us this is as bad for fox as I think it is.

/and then I want a pony


Don't forget that Smartmatic has a parallel case pending, so if both have favorable rulings, Fox could be on the hook for $3.2 billion.

I seriously doubt either plaintiff is interested in a plea deal with a lesser amount, too.
 
SpectroBoy
2 hours ago  

Smartmatic's case is $2.7bn. The (potential) total is now 4.3 billion if I have my facts straight.

I also agree, neither company seems likely to settle. They needs the record set straight in the most public way possible if their companies are to survive and thrive. (Unless they get so much money it's more profitable to take the cash and run)
 
null
2 hours ago  

So they fired this person to scapegoat her and she turned around and gave Dominion the goods to show FauxSnooze failed to turn over evidence and now the judge is pissed.

So Delaware has no cap on compensatory or punitive damages.

What's the market cap of Fox right now?
 
null
2 hours ago  

Judge already ruled Fox made false statements, jury is only gonna determine if they hit the knowing/intent/malice parts.

And there are no caps on damages in this court.
 
null
2 hours ago  

Don't forget that Smartmatic has a parallel case pending, so if both have favorable rulings, Fox could be on the hook for $3.2 billion.

I seriously doubt either plaintiff is interested in a plea deal with a lesser amount, too.


This is Delaware court.  No caps on compensatory or punitive damages.
 
Mangoose
2 hours ago  
It's weird to me that all fox has lied about and blatant misled people over and this is what finally does them in. Like good for us but it took them harming the reputation of a company to get in real trouble?
 
null
2 hours ago  

They have yet to overcome the standards of libel/defamation law but yes, they farked with a company who had good enough lawyers and did so thinking they're invincible.
 
raerae1980
2 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy
1 hour ago  

Harming (at least) two companies, countless individuals, and the entire country, but who's counting?
 
Begoggle
1 hour ago  
Let me know when someone powerful goes to prison.
Until then, keep shouting about Eeyore.
 
ShavedOrangutan
1 hour ago  
Good for the Dominion lawyers on this, but whatever happened to Alex Jones' cell phone from the Sandy Hook trial?
 
fortheloveof
1 hour ago  

IF it gets to trial. This is Alex Jones lawyer level stupid. Fox keeps farking around they might just get a summary judgement as the FO part.
 
natazha
55 minutes ago  
Even better, Murdoch has been dragged into the proceedings after Fox swore he was just an ornamental executive.
 
mongbiohazard
54 minutes ago  

OH YEAH! That part got me too. That is a bad, bad, bad sign for Fox. They're getting killed in this lawsuit - as they should.

Their main problem defending themselves is that they're blatantly guilty as hell of what they're being accused of. There really isn't a strong or convincing defense they can put forward.
 
Noticeably F.A.T.
53 minutes ago  

I hope some fark law talking person joins this thread.
And then I hope they tell us this is as bad for fox as I think it is.

/and then I want a pony


Not at all a law talking guy here, but the two big things that farked Alex Jones (aside from simply being Alex Jones) were 1) dicking around with the discovery process and 2) not doing as good a job of withholding evidence as they thought while dicking around with the discovery process.
 
dracos31
52 minutes ago  

This is a civil suit, not criminal you nitwit.
 
Gyrfalcon
52 minutes ago  

Go bray somewhere else.
 
mongbiohazard
49 minutes ago  

I hope some fark law talking person joins this thread.
And then I hope they tell us this is as bad for fox as I think it is.

/and then I want a pony

Not at all a law talking guy here, but the two big things that farked Alex Jones (aside from simply being Alex Jones) were 1) dicking around with the discovery process and 2) not doing as good a job of withholding evidence as they thought while dicking around with the discovery process.


Both of which Fox is doing in this case.

It's delightful to watch.
 
brantgoose
49 minutes ago  
Republicans own all the voting machines. Prove me wrong. It shouldn't take more than a moment on Google but it is much closer to the truth than anything Republicans say about election stealing, gerrymandering, and vote supression, most of which is them.
 
kkinnison
44 minutes ago  
How bad is your defense, when your lawyers might lose their license trying to defend you, and they have already "won" a default Judgment against you
 
kobrakai
43 minutes ago  

I'm not a lawyer but I don't think you're supposed to do that. Oops.
 
skyotter
42 minutes ago  

This is too stupid to Funny.
 
wademh
40 minutes ago  
If FauxNews headquarters has a basement or crawlspace, they should send in some cadaver dogs.
Same for the Murdoch homes.
 
cherryl taggart
40 minutes ago  
I'm really enjoying the thought that these corporations looked at the bottom lines of the various idjits making these claims, cough TFG cough, and went for the real money.  If TFG ever figures out that his net worth was judged by Dominion and Smartmatic, and found to be less than anyone else's, he would throw a hissy.

Someone really ought to clue the idjit in, just for the LOLs.
 
oldweasel
39 minutes ago  

Remember, that's just base damages, not the penalty portion. And as much as Fox's lawyers keep pissing the judge off I suspect that penalty amount takes a significant leap every time one of them open their mouth
 
flypusher713
34 minutes ago  
Is there any point where the judge can say "I've had it with all the bad faith coming from the Fox side, so I declare them liable, and the jury is here to calculate damages." ?  Alex Jones lost because of his failure to cooperate.  I realize Fox hasn't been that blatant, but I have to imagine that they are getting close to a red line.  What say you, legal Farkers?
 
oldweasel
31 minutes ago  

He effectively did that with 95% of the suit, and flatly ruled that Fox was in the wrong, I think he's going to do his best to get at least this part to trial so that (assuming the jury agrees with Dominion) the judge can point to that as justification for the pieces that he directly ruled on.
 
Bawdy George
29 minutes ago  

There we go.
 
oldweasel
28 minutes ago  

Damn phone cut me off early - I honestly think that Fox lawyers are intentionally trying to push him to that point so they can start their appeals process with "see, he's completely biased and this should get thrown out", thus why the judge is going so far as to threated a third party investigation into the Fox lawyers' conduct instead of just citing them directly himself.

It's a bit like what Trump's doing in the NY case - trying to piss the judge and DA off enough that they do something rash and get the whole case tossed due to "impartiality"
 
TacoBeelzebub
25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whitroth
22 minutes ago  
I'm enjoying that shock, shock I tell you, that they just admitted that Murdoch micromanages the news.
 
jtown
14 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Angry Mick
6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
6 minutes ago  

They already insisted to the judge that Murdoch has nothing to do with the news and isn't an officer of Fox News. Now they've admitted that both of those items were false.

Judges typically don't do you any favors when you lie to them in their courtroom. They really don't like that. It usually has repercussions.
 
steklo
3 minutes ago  
Can a scandal like this take down the entire Fox News Company? Honestly I haven't been following the news on this story but if so, I hope when my cable company drops this channel, they replace it with another one of those "TV shows from the 60's" channels.

I won't miss Fox News when it goes away that's for sure. But I am worried about what might take it's place.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
3 minutes ago  

When you know the "Chewbacca defense" isn't going to work you break out the " I'm not touching you defense "
 
mysha
2 minutes ago  

If a summary judgement keeps Fox personalities from testifying, Fox might prefer a summary judgement as an informal settlement, as long as it prevents footage making the nightly news* for weeks on end , showing its personalities getting crucified cross-examined by Dominion lawyers.

/ *  ... not to mention clips ad infinitum on social media.
 
