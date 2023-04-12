|
It's Not News, It's Fark
|
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
|
Fark NotNewsletter: The Easter Bunny, Jesus' hot dogs, and cryptozoological sharks
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2023-04-12 2:01:20 PM (5 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog
• • •
63 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Apr 2023 at 2:18 PM (3 minutes ago) | Favorite | Watch | share:
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
We actually did an Easter egg hunt at our house this past Sunday. The kids are all teenagers now but they requested it - they have memories of doing it when they were little and hey, free candy regardless. My favorite Easter memory came about by complete accident about ten years ago. We were pulling into the driveway the Saturday night before Easter and I saw a bunny in our front yard. Totally forgetting what day tomorrow was, I said "hey there's a bunny" and all three kids jumped up and exclaimed "IS IT THE EASTER BUNNY?" They refused to believe it wasn't, and were so excited they couldn't fall asleep until well after midnight. On a similar note, I was never able to convince them Santa Claus wanted beer instead of milk.
As parents, we decided not to tell them that Santa Claus or the Easter Bunny etc. were real, however we let them figure out their own mythology from other kids. Which they mostly got right, except for some reason Chance became convinced that Jesus lived in the church and spent most of his time eating hot dogs. I tried to explain that Jesus was Jewish and there's a thing against eating pork but he wasn't having any of it. He also decided the sun was a planet and that sharks weren't real. I didn't spend a lot of time trying to convince him otherwise, I figured it would all shake out eventually. It did.
Thursday at 4 p.m. Eastern it's the Fark News Livestream! We had to late-cancel last week due to a lack of material, but that won't be happening this week. We've had an atmospheric river of weird news this week, so much that I'll be having trouble figuring out what to cut. So much that I can't even tease it. I will say that at least two of the articles are among the weirdest I've ever read. And I've been doing this almost 25 years so that's saying something.
________________________
End Drew transmission
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Martian_Astronomer explained how Elon Musk is fixing Twitter
Nobody in Peculiar helped a fellow Farker get a goth chick fix
brantgoose asked a question about Musk's attempt to end the $258 billion Dogecoin racketeering lawsuit against him
Ass_Master_Flash told Italy what will happen if they keep trying to ban English
Lighting described a reason aside from wealth for having the couch set away from the wall
jbc wanted to see an unusual double feature, and then another one
bostonguy made a dated reference
kbronsito thought about how tragedy could've been avoided by people climbing a frozen waterfall
WickerNipple knew why a private Christian school would demand a sexual abuse victim of a former coach sign a "hold harmless agreement" before being allowed on the team
kbronsito told us what a school resource officer who grabbed a substitute teacher by the neck and dragged her down the hall did wrong
Smart:
Walker discussed a YouTuber who got shot while pranking a stranger at the mall
stoli n coke looked at how Roseanne Barr farked up her chance for a comeback
Boudyro talked about some of the clueless things people sometimes say to childless adults
fiddlehead shared a tip for having a peaceful and fair family Easter egg hunt
FormlessOne considered the mentality that leads a person to stand behind glass doors and windows to get video of a tornado
Pocket Ninja brought up a phenomenon that is commonly seen in Fark threads
yahyahyah could understand what would cause someone to do something foolish
CSB Sunday Morning theme: "Well that was unexpected"
Smart: Petey4335 ran into an ex at a wedding
Funny: MythDragon got to see a cartoon play out in real life
Politics Funny:
maddan could tell why nobody applauded a speech Vladimir Putin gave in the Kremlin
Clash City Farker told us the real reason for the 34-count felony indictment of Donald Trump
null figured that arrogantbastich had an appropriate snack prior to learning Trump could possibly be charged with obstruction
snowjack warned us about the new United Auto Workers president, Shawn Fain
Monty_Zoncolan was almost ready to go to civil war after Trump's indictment
Politics Smart:
claytonemery looked at the plus side of a Newsmax guest's rant that young protesters should be sent to a third-world country
Snapper Carr considered what Marjorie Taylor Greene faced when she went to protest Trump's indictment
ThomasPaineTrain shared the proper way to remember the Confederacy
JustSurfin discussed problems young voters could run into
shastacola gave us some information about the judge who ordered a hold on FDA approval of mifepristone
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
rnatalie did not impress Miss Lily Brayton
Driver found out that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is not going to have us making fun of his boots again
Yammering_Splat_Vector was playing with a glass shuttlecock
RedZoneTuba gave this lamp a new look
Yammering_Splat_Vector did the thing with the center square
clovercat showed that Trump fans figured out how to keep boats from sinking at their boat parades
RedZoneTuba's touristy picture got photobombed
GoodDoctorB felt like dancing
clovercat played with water towers
clovercat showed us an astronaut enjoying an art installation
Farktography theme: Bent and Broken
Lovesandwich photographed a Swamp Ghost. Jinkies!
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Attacking a Pepsi driver on the road? What are you, some kind of Coke fiend?
♫ Finland, Finland, Finland, you're now a full NATO country ♫ Your borders protected, no Russians will call ♫ Finland, Finland, Finland...Finland has it all ♫
WHO warns of new Omicron variant. Scientists, presumably
Ruby Bridges again wins a fight to enter an elementary school
Massive ring of flamboyantly costumed groomers exposed in Baltimore
Mother do you think they'll like this song?
Bob Knight is battling an "undisclosed illness." Throw him your thoughts and chairs
Salmon are now Salmoff
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, where I learned car forums are sometimes a better place to get information on car repair than YouTube, and also that Yogi Berra had an illicit silverware collection. On the Quiz itself, JasonOfOrillia came out on top with 1015, but since the big screen's on the fritz we're going to be stuck watching "The Room" on a 13" Chromebook in the 1000 club. rick42 came in second with 989, with gunsmack right behind with 988. poorjon made fourth with 981, and Last of the Hippies is also last of the top five with 971.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which automaker was recalling 140,000 SUVs and warning people not to sit in the front passenger seat because the airbag might not deploy. Only 40% of quiztakers knew that it was Volkswagen who was running into issues with the sensor that determined whether the seat was occupied in their Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport models. I'm guessing the other 60% were like me and unaware Volkswagen sold an SUV in the US, much less that it had sold 140,000 of them. We never had recalls and warnings that your life was at risk for sitting in a particular seat before they started putting airbags in cars, just sayin'.
The easiest question from last week's Hard Quiz was about what invention we just celebrated the 50th anniversary of. 81% of quiztakers knew that Dr. Marty Cooper, then an engineer with Motorola, made the first handheld cell phone call from the streets of Manhattan on April 3, 1973. The great thing about this was that, it being New York, he knew he could walk around talking to a 2 1/2 lb. brick held to his head and no one would pay any attention. Fun fact: he didn't call his mother, something I'm sure he heard about everything Thanksgiving, but instead a rival engineer at AT&T's Bell Labs to tell him his team had beaten them to the punch. So yes, the very first cell phone call was an unsolicited advertisement from a phone company,
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about what the producers at "The View" did to reduce sounds resembling flatulence that were making it on the air. Only 36% of quiztakers knew that they've always had cloth furniture, and the sounds were coming from their ceramic mugs scraping across the glass. I mean, if it were me, I would have told them to just drink their wine out of wineglasses like everyone else instead of ceramic coffee mugs like they're a bunch of broke college students, but I guess that's why I'm not a daytime talk show producer.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which beer brand had lots of people in a tizzy on social media for daring to pay for an ad by a trans influencer. 82% of quiztakers knew that Kid Rock, who for some reason has aged two decades in the last couple of years, decided to shoot several cases of Bud Light to show.... I dunno, that he just bought several cases of the product he's mad at? Maybe no one should tell him that Happy Dad, the seltzer brand he endorses, previously collaborated with Caitlyn Jenner and featured her on their social media.
If you missed out last week, it's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll do it all again on Friday.
· · ·
5 Comments (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
Displayed 5 of 5 comments
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
|
|