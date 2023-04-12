 Skip to content
(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   Breaking into police department building while drunk? Sure, why not take a shower, steal clothing, body armor, take dump on women's restroom floor, too?
18
    Joseph Moulton  
•       •       •

Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Go big or go home, I always say.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
According to the article:

"It wasn't until Moulton made his way to the nearest 7-Eleven that police became aware of Moulton's actions. One employee called the police after finding Moulton suspicious and believed to be under the influence."

So, does this mean if he didn't go to the 7-11 he wouldn't have gotten caught?


Geez, play stupid games, win crazy prizes...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dude dropped a deuce Armond-style on the floor of the women's restroom? Niiice.

/not
 
oldweasel
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
'round here we call that Tuesday
 
Geotpf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Take your own advice?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bah....just saw the news video. He left his wallet behind at the police station....oh well.
 
Brainmeat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He'll make sergeant for sure with that attitude
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



What's up with her lashes? Are they supposed to be that pointy?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good to see police stations are so secure.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Moulton used the nozzle of a water hose and shoved it underneath the west door before turning the water on, causing at least an inch of flood damage.

I'm reading that as "the floor got wet, otherwise it's fine."

When did we start measuring flood damage in inches?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ya know there are some people out there that have a fetish for bad things happening to cops...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Go big or go home, I always say.


Going big would be a shiat on the chief's desk. This is what happens when you don't have a plan
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Probably not, but he'd have had a longer head start.
 
Salmon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I took a dump on the floor of a girl's bathroom in a nightclub once.

/csb

Was funny at the time, did NOT get me laid.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You're mental image is correct.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He's got Louis CKs eyes.
 
