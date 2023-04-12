 Skip to content
(Fox Business)   Hold onto your hats, but the claims by Norfolk Southern and the Govt that the air and water in East Palestine were safe may not have been completely accurate: "residents blast train derailment 'lies' after testing positive for cancer-linked toxin"   (foxbusiness.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, but it's Ohio I assume no matter what you test there it comes up positive for cancer and despair.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They should enact the Republican solution: ban the EPA and repeal all job killing environmental regulations. Boom, problem solved and now business can get back to what they do best, making money by crushing employees and not giving one fark about the damage they cause to the environment.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: They should enact the Republican solution: ban the EPA and repeal all job killing environmental regulations. Boom, problem solved and now business can get back to what they do best, making money by crushing employees and not giving one fark about the damage they cause to the environment.


See, typical LIEberal nonsense of the fark.com... I'll have you know that I just finished reading an article in Reason magazine, you've probably never heard of it... They stated FOR A FACT that companies will absolutely never do anything that would harm customers because the market would punish them for it.

They would be out of business TOMORROW if they ever did even a single bad thing.

So, you're entitled to your own opinions. This is America, Sir. But are most certainly NOT entitled to your own fact.

I have won this debate.

King me.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Semi-related, but I started a rewatch of Chernobyl last night. And I remember the threads here...oh boy do I remember the threads here. About how evil the Soviets were to keep all this vital safety data from their citizens and how things like that just couldn't happen in America.

It was very funny to read, and a little depressing because I think people believed it.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Private_Citizen: They should enact the Republican solution: ban the EPA and repeal all job killing environmental regulations. Boom, problem solved and now business can get back to what they do best, making money by crushing employees and not giving one fark about the damage they cause to the environment.

See, typical LIEberal nonsense of the fark.com... I'll have you know that I just finished reading an article in Reason magazine, you've probably never heard of it... They stated FOR A FACT that companies will absolutely never do anything that would harm customers because the market would punish them for it.

They would be out of business TOMORROW if they ever did even a single bad thing.

So, you're entitled to your own opinions. This is America, Sir. But are most certainly NOT entitled to your own fact.

I have won this debate.

King me.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet they'll still vote republican.

They deserve what they voted for.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: Yet they'll still vote republican.

They deserve what they voted for.


They don't deserve it. But I will feel less sympathy for them
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congladturation, this is how Sherrod Brown loses his seat and the GOP gains a senate majority.
 
rdnjr1234
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: They should enact the Republican solution: ban the EPA and repeal all job killing environmental regulations. Boom, problem solved and now business can get back to what they do best, making money by crushing employees and not giving one fark about the damage they cause to the environment.


The most obvious solution is to just stop testing.  That way the EPA can report that the numbers are down.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: Congladturation, this is how Sherrod Brown loses his seat and the GOP gains a senate majority.


Ow, my head.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to look up how to spell "Buttigieg".
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess moving to Ohio is now no longer the worst thing that's ever happened to these people...
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: mistahtom: Congladturation, this is how Sherrod Brown loses his seat and the GOP gains a senate majority.

Ow, my head.


Only the best alternate facts.
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This feels like something where if you fark up bad enough you don't get to be a company anymore.

"Whoops, we killed a town! Oh well."
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My home insurance paid me to gtfo during wildfires.
I took a month long holiday and made more than if I would have stuck around at work.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leave Norfolk Southern alone
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Private_Citizen: They should enact the Republican solution: ban the EPA and repeal all job killing environmental regulations. Boom, problem solved and now business can get back to what they do best, making money by crushing employees and not giving one fark about the damage they cause to the environment.

See, typical LIEberal nonsense of the fark.com... I'll have you know that I just finished reading an article in Reason magazine, you've probably never heard of it... They stated FOR A FACT that companies will absolutely never do anything that would harm customers because the market would punish them for it.

They would be out of business TOMORROW if they ever did even a single bad thing.

So, you're entitled to your own opinions. This is America, Sir. But are most certainly NOT entitled to your own fact.

I have won this debate.

King me.


9/10 - but anybody using LIEberal unironically would find Reason too damn wishy washy
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More importantly, FoxBusiness, how can we blame this on Biden, the Socialist Democrats, and Mrs Buttigieg?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Linda and Russell Murphy live less than three miles from where a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in February.

C'mon, man, based on my average running speed, that's at least an hour and a half away. There's no way you're getting heavily contaminated at that distance. Give me a break!
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Where are all the farkers that showed up in every thread that claimed we are all idiots for not passing basic chemistry and the chemicals would break down in a few hours to perfectly harmless byproducts?
 
stuffy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If NS executives say its safe. Move them and their family's there.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Welp, I'm dead.  Thanks for everything, Fark.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Republicans definitely caused this by deregulating, but democratic leadership hasn't exactly been inspiring in their response, I mean having that EPA guy go down their two days later to drink one glass of water on camera seems pretty irresponsible.  The vast majority of our political apparatus has knelt to the donor class.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A Fox Business link blaming a corporate train wreck on the government.

Classy.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If only Joe Biden knew about this or warned him when it happened that there were nothing but lies being spewed. Sucks being right. Good thing the lefties are on this now pointing fingers.
 
Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just wait until East Palestine people find out that dioxin's in their water as a result of the derailment and subsequent burning.  Their town is permanently toast.  I can see the advertisements on TV now:

"If you lived in East Palestine when the train wrecked and burned, call the offices of Dewey, Screwem and Howe, and we will get you a settlement...providing you dodge rare and fast-acting cancers long enough to collect it.  If not, your descendants can sue them for even MORE money.  Just give us a call at 1-800-IM-DYING."
 
meathome
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Semi-related, but I started a rewatch of Chernobyl last night. And I remember the threads here...oh boy do I remember the threads here. About how evil the Soviets were to keep all this vital safety data from their citizens and how things like that just couldn't happen in America.

It was very funny to read, and a little depressing because I think people believed it.


Anyone who has ever worked in disaster recovery or disaster response knows that the politics don't matter.  The kind of shenanigans, butt covering, denial in the face of facts, and outright lying by officials and those who have a vested interest in downplaying the seriousness of an event is always going to happen.  The worse the situation, the worse some people will act to try to redefine reality.
 
p51d007
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And now the airwaves will be flooded with:
If you or a loved one lived in Palestine Ohio during or after the train derailment, and suffered medial issues, YOU could be entitled to compensation. Call the law offices
of Dewee, Cheatem & Howe.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTA:  "I hope Norfolk gets their pockets out and builds us a cancer center here," Murphy said.

Seems to me they already made a cancer center there.
 
Halfabee64 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We fish in our rivers and then cook them.  You guys just cook the whole lot of them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lectos
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Questions....Vinyl Chloride has a half-life of 30 minutes in water.  So, how much did they detect? .0000001 ppm or something stupid and nothing harmful to anything?  Just "detecting" it is meaningless.  If it ain't close to the LD50, then who gives a fark?
 
Jurodan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The claim came out way too fast for it to be believed. Assholes the lot of them.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Color me surprised.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In 5 years, East Palestine, OH will look like Centralia, PA.  All residents, get out NOW.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I can understand vinyl chloride causing problems right after the crash.  But it breaks down rapidly.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
cancer-linked toxin

You mean Freedom Freight?
 
