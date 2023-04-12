 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFAA Fort Worth)   ƐƐ ʎɐʍunɹ uo puɐl oʇ pǝɹɐǝlɔ ǝɹɐ noʎ 'ᄅㄥƖ ɐussǝƆ   (wfaa.com) divider line
8
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

387 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Apr 2023 at 6:35 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
E.S.Q. [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
StepCessna, NO!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ozman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I truly doubt they landed that thing upside down. Flipped it after landing, sure. Upside down touchdown, you unlock the really special achievement.
 
nytmare
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's how john john and them got dead.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Cessna 173, are you aware you are flying upside down"
"Roger, we are aware of that. Over"
"Then correct your attitude"
"No can do. Over"
"What do you mean no can do? Correct your attitude"
"The plane's been drinking pretty dang heavily and has a real surly attitude. So no can do. Over"
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Why do you keep looking at me like I had something to do with this?"
 
the_rhino [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Harrison Ford really needs to stop flying
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.