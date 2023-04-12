 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   If you needed another reason to leave Texas besides a fascist state government, the Lone Star State also leads the country in severe weather insurance claims   (kxan.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going outside during a tornado warning and screaming "COME ON YOU PUSSY" scares the tornadoes away
 
goodncold
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Have they tried shooting at the weather?
 
6nome
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I recently saw this documentary about the residents of Texas.
cedmagic.comView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If there are nothing but steers and queers in Texas, then who runs the fascist government?
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Was in Pflugerville (suburb of Austin) during the big and nasty collapse of the energy grid a few years back. 3 or 4 days of boiling snow for water thanks to having a gas oven.
Moved to MA two years back and have had 1 power outage that lasted around 10 minutes.
Fark Texas. It's a shiathole. I miss my local growler bar and good texmex food but nothing else.
 
Christian Liberal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
As someone in Central Texas, we had a big hail storm last year. I'd say at least 75% of the roofs in our neighborhood (including mine) had to be replaced. Probably close to 1000 homes. I could see roof crews working on 2-3 houses a day for months after.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

goodncold: Have they tried shooting at the weather?


Screaming works better

Only pussies shoot
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
TINAB
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Christian Liberal: As someone in Central Texas, we had a big hail storm last year. I'd say at least 75% of the roofs in our neighborhood (including mine) had to be replaced. Probably close to 1000 homes. I could see roof crews working on 2-3 houses a day for months after.


Saw the same right before I moved.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's neck and neck, but  Texas once again takes the lead from Florida!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Christian Liberal
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

chaoswolf: Christian Liberal: As someone in Central Texas, we had a big hail storm last year. I'd say at least 75% of the roofs in our neighborhood (including mine) had to be replaced. Probably close to 1000 homes. I could see roof crews working on 2-3 houses a day for months after.

Saw the same right before I moved.


Yup, that storm was the first time I had to get my roof replaced.  Last year was the 2nd. I'm in Pflugerville currently.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
But where does it rank in climate change denials?
 
LoneVVolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Insurance?  That sounds like socialism...
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Clearly these acts of god are not happening because good, God-fearing Texans don't pray loud or hard enough, but because trans people are drinking bud light!

So sayeth the shepherd, so sayeth the flock
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: Insurance?  That sounds like socialism...


Fear not, it's a form of gambling. Power on you degenerate gamblers.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I find that hard to believe

Its not like we live next to a gulf that is literally like Jacuzzi water temperature. Because you know, storms hate that.

Or we live in a perfect tornado alley.

Next thing your going to say is the northeast has a lot of icy roads accidents.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Worse than Florida?  Or, is that Floridians are too gottdamned stupid to realize or notice that their shiat is all torn up and blown into the Atlantic or the Gulf?
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The second largest state in land area and population, exposed to hurricanes and tornadoes and large thunderstorms, has a lot of insurance claims? The Fark you say.
 
