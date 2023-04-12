 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WVLT 8 Knoxville)   Is it time for Fark to add a 'Tennessee' tag?   (wvlt.tv) divider line
33
    More: Strange, Tennessee, Knoxville, Tennessee, electric scooter, Interstate Highway System, Pellissippi Parkway, Wednesday morning, Electricity, Alcoa, Tennessee  
•       •       •

1085 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Apr 2023 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Betterige's Law in effect.
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For this? This is one of the tamer stories to come out of Tennessee recently.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait...the scooter was on a HIGHWAY?!
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And an Ohio tag, and a Texas tag, and a Mississippi tag, and an Alabama tag....etc., etc...
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nah.  This same cycle of events will happen next week in Kentucky.  What's that?  You say it happened last week in Kentucky?  I mean, it will happen next week in Florida.  What's that you say?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlakCat
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Wait...the scooter was on a HIGHWAY?!


He wasn't driving, but the lack of seatbelts is a poor example for children.

muppetmindset.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Tennessee Sucks" - Ryan Adams
Youtube 2QGqtuWDAL0
 
Anenu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'd take a single Facism tag that can cover all the fascist shiat.
 
groppet
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Every few days on my ride home from work I see a guy commuting on a ride on lawnmower and it isn't a side or back street it is a pretty busy road and he is on the shoulder puttering along.
 
stuffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
70MPH Mobility Scooter in the SNOW
Youtube zy5rkw4SeP4

If your scooter can't do this. Stay off the farking highway.
 
RhinoCat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Not because of this incident, but yes. Yes it is time.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
She decided to segue from Tennessee and into the afterlife.
 
Bslim
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Probably had the cheapo 4 volt model
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bslim: Probably had the cheapo 4 volt model


Get the souped up engine, totally worth it.  Go up to *4* mph sometimes!
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

PluckYew: And an Ohio tag, and a Texas tag, and a Mississippi tag, and an Alabama tag....etc., etc...


So drop the Florida tag and just slap everything under the Murica tag. Makes sense actually, and is probably the fairest considering the state of education and complete lack of self awareness in the US in general
 
BlakCat
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Crazy Rocketman: Rocketman riding the Rocket Board!
Youtube S8ov87b6FrI
 
BlakCat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: PluckYew: And an Ohio tag, and a Texas tag, and a Mississippi tag, and an Alabama tag....etc., etc...

So drop the Florida tag and just slap everything under the Murica tag. Makes sense actually, and is probably the fairest considering the state of education and complete lack of self awareness in the US in general


what about a miscreant tag?
 
wxboy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So are we talking

Fark user imageView Full Size


or

Fark user imageView Full Size


?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No.

/next question
 
avian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
While the other news out of Tennessee lately may deserve a Tag, this news just deserves a Darwin Award for being on an interstate in a mobility scooter.
 
tnpir
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If we STILL can't get a TEXAS tag, then no, no Tennessee tag.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wxboy: So are we talking

[Fark user image 270x432]

or

[Fark user image 400x400]

?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The VERY First question Drew proposed for 20-80 header tag topics is: does it graphically adhere to portrait landscape rules" and if THE ANSWER IS NO
 
avian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: PluckYew: And an Ohio tag, and a Texas tag, and a Mississippi tag, and an Alabama tag....etc., etc...

So drop the Florida tag and just slap everything under the Murica tag. Makes sense actually, and is probably the fairest considering the state of education and complete lack of self awareness in the US in general


Those people in the sane parts of the country would beg to disagree. It is not an America problem, it is a Red State problem.

I recently moved to Alabama, so it is definitely a problem here.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A woman riding an electric scooter on I-140 West, also known as Pellissippi Parkway, was hiat by a car and killed Wednesday morning,

Traffic must have been really bad on I-40, since she was on I-140.

No, wait. That's I-640 that makes a northern loop.  I have no idea why she would be on that highway.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

avian: Those people in the sane parts of the country would beg to disagree. It is not an America problem, it is a Red State problem.

I recently moved to Alabama, so it is definitely a problem here.


^ This. What we need is a Red State flag.  But not that one!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Definitely a conspiracy involved.  You can't spell "Pellissippi" without most of "Pelosi"!
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Anenu: I'd take a single Facism tag that can cover all the fascist shiat.


Not sure what part of riding a scooter on a highway qualifies as fascism.

wxboy: So are we talking

[Fark user image 270x432]

or

[Fark user image 400x400]

?


I don't see that it matters much. Neither one has enough power/speed to be on a highway.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

avian: The Exit Stencilist: PluckYew: And an Ohio tag, and a Texas tag, and a Mississippi tag, and an Alabama tag....etc., etc...

So drop the Florida tag and just slap everything under the Murica tag. Makes sense actually, and is probably the fairest considering the state of education and complete lack of self awareness in the US in general

Those people in the sane parts of the country would beg to disagree. It is not an America problem, it is a Red State problem.

I recently moved to Alabama, so it is definitely a problem here.


Ohh FFS. And what is a "sane" part of the country? Seriously? Name one part of the country where but job bullshiat doesn't go down

See my comment about the lack of self awareness is the US in general. That definitely applies to your post

And frankly, the Florida tag promotes divisiveness since it creates an "us vs them" mentality, based on bullshiat and straight up dishonesty

America is rife with raging asswipes, and will continue to be filled with more and more of them as Americans continue to go uneducated, have no access to healthcare of any kind, face increasing poverty and hardship and fewer and fewer choices for career paths as more and more jobs are automated away

So act all smug and make your farking tags all while ignoring the raging dumpster fire that is the American Dream of Ronald Reagan made reality

Fact is, a growing population of Americans simply want to get high and die, because they don't see any joy in living in America
 
avian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Ohh FFS. And what is a "sane" part of the country?


The list will always be subjective of course, but here is mine: Colorado, California, The entire Northeast.

The Exit Stencilist: Fact is, a growing population of Americans simply want to get high and die, because they don't see any joy in living in America


Sounds like you should move then....
 
maudibjr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Christ this is whiney
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.