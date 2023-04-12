 Skip to content
(SFGate)   4.4 Earthquake rattles the Bay Area, leading residents to momentarily wonder why garbage trucks are showing up on the wrong day   (sfgate.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, magnitude earthquake, United States Geological Survey, United States, Geyser, Earthquake, Lake County, Geology, first earthquake  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's nothing to them.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Great one, Subby!!!
/Life-long Californian
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Northern California" not always the Bay Area, Subby.  Looks like this one was actually in Northern California.
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I get it subs

That's not a newsworthy quake.  Probably not felt even as far as the city.  I felt a jolt last week though, probably a 3 pointer.  Anything below 4.5ish is going to only feel strong if you're right near it
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: "Northern California" not always the Bay Area, Subby.  Looks like this one was actually in Northern California.


The article headline says it shook the Bay Area, not that it was centered there.
 
anotherluser
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The All-Powerful Atheismo: I get it subs

That's not a newsworthy quake.  Probably not felt even as far as the city.  I felt a jolt last week though, probably a 3 pointer.  Anything below 4.5ish is going to only feel strong if you're right near it


I didn't notice a gawddam thing.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
4.4 is barely noticeable, even right next to the epicenter.  It's less rumble than what you get from a loaded dump truck driving by, or a large cargo plane taking off.  They happen all the time, everywhere around the Pacific.  The construction next door dropped a load of OSB in the front yard yesterday.  It rattled the house more than a 4.4 quake.

Not newsworthy, therefore absolutely Farkworthy.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Talk to me when the freeways collapse.
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Talk to me when the freeways collapse.


Are you a time traveler?!?
 
HiFiGuy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I wouldn't even call that the Bay Area.

Although after any shaking, or even a stiff breeze, I'd be eyeing the Millennium Tower suspiciously.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Happened in the area of The Geysers.  Lots of seismic and geothermal activity around there; there are even power plants that use the geothermal heat to run their turbines.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

anotherluser: I didn't notice a gawddam thing.


That's exactly what the graboids want.
/you'll be sorry we didn't give them a name
 
Lochaber_Axe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm in Marin county.  Felt nada. The neighbor's stupid little VW GTI with the modded muffler that he fires up everyday at 5 freakin AM shakes the house more.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Subby, a 4.4 won't even do this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlakCat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/map/?currentFeatureId=nc73871740&extent=38.70373,-123.05237&extent=39.07624,-122.39319&range=week&magnitude=all&settings=true


Looks like a bit of a swarm going on there
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: 4.4 is barely noticeable, even right next to the epicenter.  It's less rumble than what you get from a loaded dump truck driving by, or a large cargo plane taking off.  They happen all the time, everywhere around the Pacific.  The construction next door dropped a load of OSB in the front yard yesterday.  It rattled the house more than a 4.4 quake.

Not newsworthy, therefore absolutely Farkworthy.


Tell that to Napa.  When I lived out there a "small" quake hit and did a ton of damage.  I was at my GF house in Vallejo (+/- 20 miles away) and was woken by it.  I had the same though, hmm just a little one then the news reports came in.
 
Dr Nostromo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Epicenter was just north of us. I was watching TV in bed and the bed jiggled. I was ready to ask my wife if she felt that and suddenly both our cell phone set off alarms that could have woken the neighbors. "Earthquake! Take cover!" Flashing red. It was all quite impressive.

I thought, "No, I think I'll just stay real still. It'll go away."
 
