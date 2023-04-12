 Skip to content
(SFGate)   This Church will help you see the light, and the colors, and the eye growing out of your friend's forehead   (sfgate.com) divider line
29
    More: Strange, Psilocybin, Religion, Law, United States, Serotonin, Mushroom, Medicine, Sacrament  
29 Comments
p51d007
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Whatever trips your trigger....not my thing but might be for others I guess.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
quotefancy.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Silly man, it has to the right religion to pass GQP muster. Then you can break any law you want.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So I know in some Catholic churches, they go around with these incense things walking up and down the pews. Smoke coming out in large plumes.

I always imagined it wasn't ordinary incense and that it was an actual mind controlling drug to make you believe everything the priest was talking about.

I think I watched too much Prisoner on TV as a kid and think everything is a poison gas.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lefty248
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I was with him until he mentioned god. I haven't done shrooms in almost 40 years but I smoke cannabis daily. He should move to Ann Arbor.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

steklo: So I know in some Catholic churches, they go around with these incense things walking up and down the pews. Smoke coming out in large plumes.

I always imagined it wasn't ordinary incense and that it was an actual mind controlling drug to make you believe everything the priest was talking about.

I think I watched too much Prisoner on TV as a kid and think everything is a poison gas.

[Fark user image 400x283]


It was the dog!
 
BlakCat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I would like to party with this man.
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
myrottingbrain.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Indeed.
 
nytmare
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The colors

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Climb Inside My World" Song | The Ren & Stimpy Show | NickRewind
Youtube zRNPsd_PfeI
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

steklo: So I know in some Catholic churches, they go around with these incense things walking up and down the pews. Smoke coming out in large plumes.

I always imagined it wasn't ordinary incense and that it was an actual mind controlling drug to make you believe everything the priest was talking about.

I think I watched too much Prisoner on TV as a kid and think everything is a poison gas.

[Fark user image 400x283]


As well you should!

/one of the best skewerings of the genre ever done - while keeping it actually tense to boot
//Patrick McGoohan did a great "one sane man"
///and an even better transition into "one not sane at all man"
////was he ever sane in the first place?  Who the fark knows?
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Spoiler alert!
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Thought this was going to be about Dr Strange.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: As well you should!


I first started watching in 7th grade. Even joined the fan club.

I have a number two badge on my denim jacket and the sad thing is no one recognizes it.
 
kindms
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
mushrooms are the new boutique item it seems

when i was kid someone had 'shrooms'

now they have fancy names like cannabis strains

White Buffalo, Koh Samui, etc
 
jmr61
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Hodges is the founder of the Church of Ambrosia, a nondenominational religious organization that believes cannabis and psilocybin mushrooms are divine sacraments that give humans the ability to connect with gods."

Oh horseshiat.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've never successfully done mushrooms. Bought some once from some guy in the parking lot of the Nassau Colosseum in NY at a Squeeze concert in the early to mid 80's.

I don't like regular mushrooms so I drove to a Burger King and put them on my hamburger.

Waited an hour and no trip. Nothing.

Oh well.

Still a good concert.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: /was he ever sane in the first place?  Who the fark knows?


There's an interesting interview with him where he goes off on tangents and whatnot and it makes me wonder if he was as smart as I thought he was or just an old man yelling at clouds...

The Prisoner Puzzle with Patrick McGoohan - YouTube
 
kindms
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steklo: I've never successfully done mushrooms. Bought some once from some guy in the parking lot of the Nassau Colosseum in NY at a Squeeze concert in the early to mid 80's.

I don't like regular mushrooms so I drove to a Burger King and put them on my hamburger.

Waited an hour and no trip. Nothing.

Oh well.

Still a good concert.


go to a show with your taper buddy and have him ask around the section for you. im sure you'll get what you need
 
dbrunker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I hate to say it subby but Gen-X has had that since the 1980s.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kindms: go to a show with your taper buddy and have him ask around the section for you. im sure you'll get what you need


I stopped doing all psychedelics back in '85 when I took two hits of LSD.  It was a really bad trip. I still can't look in a mirror today.

I'm good with a few hits off a bong now. That's all I need.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kindms: mushrooms are the new boutique item it seems


"They" (whomever "they" are) are suggesting that small doses can help people in therapy under supervision.

So I've heard.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: /was he ever sane in the first place?  Who the fark knows?

There's an interesting interview with him where he goes off on tangents and whatnot and it makes me wonder if he was as smart as I thought he was or just an old man yelling at clouds...

The Prisoner Puzzle with Patrick McGoohan - YouTube


Honestly, I'd say the answer is both.  He reminds me a bit of Heinlein - off in his own weird corner.  Some of it pretty damn cogent, some of it pretty damn not
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Knows what to do with 3rd eyes.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: So I know in some Catholic churches, they go around with these incense things walking up and down the pews. Smoke coming out in large plumes.

I always imagined it wasn't ordinary incense and that it was an actual mind controlling drug to make you believe everything the priest was talking about.

I think I watched too much Prisoner on TV as a kid and think everything is a poison gas.

[Fark user image 400x283]


It's called a "censer", or simply an incense burner. I only saw it a few times when I was young, but can confirm it had no mind-control effect - unless you count the mellowing effect of the incense. A calm, relaxed audience might be more open to seriously listening to what the priest says, so perhaps you're not too far off.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Honestly, I'd say the answer is both


Well, no matter. I enjoyed The Prisoner and I get a giggle when I see him in old Columbo shows. In one episode I think he even says "be seeing you".

From a high level view the show was a good spy thriller. Then when you dig deeper you can see his cultural and hidden messages about society and whatnot.

Still, I am one of those who think there's a real village out there. I mean, it is a good concept. What happens to retired spies?

/sorry got of the subject of mushrooms.
// Never watched a Prisoner episode on them
///be seeing you
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So, if this guy gets busted, will they get biblical on his ass? Let he who is without sin...

Bob Dylan - Rainy Day Women #12 & 35 (Official Audio)
Youtube fm-po_FUmvM
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cyberspacedout: A calm, relaxed audience might be more open to seriously listening to what the priest says, so perhaps you're not too far off.


and that's exactly what made me think it was a mind numbing agent when I got all relaxed once in church. I had to ask my wife at the time (it was her church, Greek Orthodox) what the reasoning behind it was.

"relax, it's just incense"

"yeah, that's what they want you to think...I'm feeling lightheaded"
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

