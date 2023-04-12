 Skip to content
(ABC News)   German officials seize cooked bats near Belgian border, which honestly is a type of waffle I've never considered before   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
24
Congo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wiffle waffles.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sosa up to no good again?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Looking forward to trying the Waffle-19.
 
Kepo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
DO YOU WANT COVID 20?  BECAUSE THIS IS HOW WE GET COVID 20.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
do bats taste good or something?
seems like just getting squirrel or rat would be easier than the flying mosquito traps.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Juc: do bats taste good or something?
seems like just getting squirrel or rat would be easier than the flying mosquito traps.


They're used in Norse traditional medicine for virility, weight loss, and balancing the humours.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Rha
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Whoops misfire.
 
Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So that's why we haven't been seeing vampires lately.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Having just spent a week in Aachen, I can confirm there are far better food choices than bats.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NDFarkdude
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ozzy is touring again?
 
6nome
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Juc: do bats taste good or something?
seems like just getting squirrel or rat would be easier than the flying mosquito traps.

They're used in Norse traditional medicine for virility, weight loss, and balancing the humours.


Doesn't seem very funny to me.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Of all the animals to try cooking and eating, bat is pretty damn low on my list
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Warthog: Having just spent a week in Aachen, I can confirm there are far better food choices than bats.

[Fark user image image 422x750]
[Fark user image image 422x750]


And you know that's not bat how?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nicely done, subby.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Kepo: DO YOU WANT COVID 20?  BECAUSE THIS IS HOW WE GET COVID 20.[Fark user image 616x431]


Glad i am not the only one who thought this,.
 
Speef
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
After cooking your bats, always age them underneath a ton of unrefrigerated fish to bring out that natural seaside flavor.

Here we see Chef Barfalottalis preparing this traditional dish.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Warthog: Having just spent a week in Aachen, I can confirm there are far better food choices than bats.

[Fark user image image 422x750]
[Fark user image image 422x750]


Döner!
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Warthog: Having just spent a week in Aachen, I can confirm there are far better food choices than bats.

[Fark user image image 422x750]
[Fark user image image 422x750]

And you know that's not bat how?


Because rats are far more common and much cheaper.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It says the bat smuggler was Ivorian (which means from Côte d'Ivoire on the western coast of south Africa, had to look that up). If there is a new worldwide bat related viral pandemic we got a new bogeyman country other than China. I didn't expect there to be many caves or bats in Belgium. The real question is...who the hell was he going to sell them to? Is there some underground wet market dealing in rare meats in Germany?
/I ask too many questions
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Self correction: I'll be damned Belgium has some of the most spectacular caves in the world. Caves of Remouchamps
 
