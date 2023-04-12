 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Man arrested for masturbating at bus stop for over an hour. Buddy, the bus stop is just not that into you (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
44
    More: Strange, Australia, Train station, Indecent exposure, Closed-circuit television, Train, Public space, late-night, Kip Perrin  
•       •       •

44 Comments     (+0 »)
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bus stop whack dad
Ha-ha, charade you are
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫ Have mercy...♫
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: ♫ Have mercy...♫


♫ ...... been waitin' to bust a nut all day! ♫
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Professionals wait until they are ON the bus
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
An hour?! Well clearly that's not working for him any more.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Over an HOUR?!?
Where was the Goddamn bus?
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The picture in the article......ouch.....
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
an hour is a long time. performance art?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jso2897: Over an HOUR?!?
Where was the Goddamn bus?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So does it become illegal at the 60 minute mark, or is that just a different charge?
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
It's very wrong, but It was a sexy bus stop
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: So does it become illegal at the 60 minute mark, or is that just a different charge?


I think it's just loitering at some point.
 
jtown
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Russ1642: jso2897: Over an HOUR?!?
Where was the Goddamn bus?

[Fark user image 425x318]


LoL! :D
 
jdlenke
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
An hour??? Two maybe three minutes and I've accomplished my task.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I wish I had that kind of staying power
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Bus stop, 'batin' day, she's there, I say
"Please, share my umbrella"
Bus stop, bus goes, she stays, love grows
Under my umbrella

All that summer, we enjoyed it
Wind and rain and shine
And my right hand, we employed it
By August, she was mine

Every mornin', I would see him 'batrin' at the stop
Sometimes he shaked it and would show me his wang
All the people stared as if we were both quite insane
Masturbating at the bus stop, pulling my wang

That's the way the whole thing started
Silly but it's true
'batin' of a sweet romance
Beginning in a queue

Came the sun, the ice was melting
No more masturbating now
Nice to think that that umbrella
Led me to a vow

Every mornin', I would see him 'batrin' at the stop
Sometimes he shaked it and would show me his wang
All the people stared as if we were both quite insane
Someday my name and hers are going to be the same

On bus stop, 'batin' day, she's there, I say
"Please, share my small dick"
Bus stop, bus goes, she stays, love grows
Pulling on my dick

All that summer, we enjoyed it
Wind and rain and shine
That 'batin', we employed it
By August, she was mine
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
An hour?  Edgy.
 
meshnoob
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bzdrummer: [Fark user image 425x303]It's very wrong, but It was a sexy bus stop


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
An hour. That doesn't sound like just alcohol.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
An hour?  I'm on SSRIs so sometimes I can't finish even when I want too, even then I give up after 10 minutes.
 
MadMonk
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Classic Kip.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I guess you can apply Tantric methodology anywhete, lol
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
An hour? Sounds like he wasn't really into the bus stop either.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I guess you could say they....

Bussed a nut.

/YEEEEEEAAAAAAAHHHHHHHH
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Was he waiting for the bus or is that where he get's off?
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: cheeseaholic: So does it become illegal at the 60 minute mark, or is that just a different charge?

I think it's just loitering at some point.


Does that have a stiff penalty?  I'd hate it if we were soft on these sort of crimes, otherwise there might be an explosion of them.

/it's a sticky problem
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
However, he later handed himself in

"Ok, who's gonna puts cuffs on him?"
 
AeAe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I have mixed feelings about this. On the one hand, no one wants to see an old disgusting man masturbating.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

steklo: Bus stop, 'batin' day, she's there, I say
"Please, share my umbrella"
Bus stop, bus goes, she stays, love grows
Under my umbrella

All that summer, we enjoyed it
Wind and rain and shine
And my right hand, we employed it
By August, she was mine

Every mornin', I would see him 'batrin' at the stop
Sometimes he shaked it and would show me his wang
All the people stared as if we were both quite insane
Masturbating at the bus stop, pulling my wang

That's the way the whole thing started
Silly but it's true
'batin' of a sweet romance
Beginning in a queue

Came the sun, the ice was melting
No more masturbating now
Nice to think that that umbrella
Led me to a vow

Every mornin', I would see him 'batrin' at the stop
Sometimes he shaked it and would show me his wang
All the people stared as if we were both quite insane
Someday my name and hers are going to be the same

On bus stop, 'batin' day, she's there, I say
"Please, share my small dick"
Bus stop, bus goes, she stays, love grows
Pulling on my dick

All that summer, we enjoyed it
Wind and rain and shine
That 'batin', we employed it
By August, she was mine


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I think we should all be a bit more sympathetic.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Every one of us would lose our minds sooner or later if our families' faces looked like Japanese genitalia, too.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: I think we should all be a bit more sympathetic.

[Fark user image 615x622]

Every one of us would lose our minds sooner or later if our families' faces looked like Japanese genitalia, too.


Hey, I got enough grief over my face in high school, I don't need it here as well!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: I think we should all be a bit more sympathetic.

[Fark user image 615x622]

Every one of us would lose our minds sooner or later if our families' faces looked like Japanese genitalia, too.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
After a solid hour of whacking off i'm sure the Bus stop looked like a dried semen eldritch horror:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Wessoman: After a solid hour of whacking off i'm sure the Bus stop looked like a dried semen eldritch horror:
[Fark user image 425x566]


I don't see any crusty socks.

I guess he didn't "cum" prepared.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
...in a row?
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jso2897: Over an HOUR?!?
Where was the Goddamn bus?


Consider that regular service in many cities is once every 90 minutes.

These cities then wonder why nobody wants to take the bus when every trip requires two transfers and ontime performance is nil... Nobody wants to potentially lose 6-12 hours of their day because a bus was late or cancelled and they just missed their transfer, repeatedly, both ways.  Right, Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority?
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FTFA:
The father-of-two was sitting on the ground near the "Rockdale" train station

R.E.M.
(Don't Go Back to) "Rockdale" Lyrics
Looking at your cock a third time
Baitin' in the station waitin' for the bus
Going to a special place that's heavenly
So fap away if that's not enough
Going where nobody will see me
They don't talk to anybody they don't know
At the bus stop.
You'll wind up in some jail
That's full-time filth and nowhere left to go
Walk of shame home to an empty house
Sit around all by yourself
I know it might sound strange but I believe
You'll be coming back before too long
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
over an hour? Nice humble brag
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: FTFA:
The father-of-two was sitting on the ground near the "Rockdale" train station

R.E.M.
(Don't Go Back to) "Rockdale" Lyrics
Looking at your cock a third time
Baitin' in the station waitin' for the bus
Going to a special place that's heavenly
So fap away if that's not enough
Going where nobody will see me
They don't talk to anybody they don't know
At the bus stop.
You'll wind up in some jail
That's full-time filth and nowhere left to go
Walk of shame home to an empty house
Sit around all by yourself
I know it might sound strange but I believe
You'll be coming back before too long


You need to be a ghost song writer for Weird Al.

I can hear him doing this one.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
An hour?
How did it not burst into flames?
 
